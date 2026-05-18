The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, presided over the signing of a cooperation agreement today (Monday) at the Emirate's office between the Emirate of the Eastern Province and Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University; aimed at activating areas of innovation, applying innovative solutions, and benefiting from research expertise, which contributes to the development of government services and supports the objectives of digital transformation and institutional innovation.

The Prince of the Eastern Province emphasized the importance of enhancing partnerships between government entities and academic institutions, which contributes to the exchange of experiences and the development of innovative solutions that align with development objectives, noting that investing in knowledge and innovation represents an important pillar for improving the quality of services provided to beneficiaries, enhancing institutional performance efficiency, and maximizing the benefit from national competencies and research expertise.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Emirate of the Eastern Province by the Deputy Emir, Turki bin Abdullah Al-Tamimi, while it was signed on behalf of Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University by the University President, Professor Dr. Fahd bin Ahmed Al-Harbi.

The President of Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University explained that the agreement aims to enhance institutional cooperation in the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship, benefiting from the innovative expertise and capabilities of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Institute at the university, transforming challenges into applicable innovative opportunities, in addition to supporting the adoption of emerging technologies and improving the quality and efficiency of government services, as well as programs for capacity building and knowledge transfer for the Emirate's staff in the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship, which enhances the integration between research outputs and practical applications.

The Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the Eastern Province for his continuous support and guidance in providing the best services to beneficiaries and continuously developing the work environment.