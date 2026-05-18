رعى أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، بديوان الإمارة اليوم (الإثنين)، توقيع اتفاقية تعاون بين إمارة المنطقة الشرقية وجامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل؛ بهدف تفعيل مجالات الابتكار وتطبيق الحلول الابتكارية والاستفادة من الخبرات البحثية، بما يسهم في تطوير الخدمات الحكومية ودعم مستهدفات التحول الرقمي والابتكار المؤسسي.

وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية أهمية تعزيز الشراكات بين الجهات الحكومية والمؤسسات الأكاديمية، بما يسهم في تبادل الخبرات وتطوير الحلول الابتكارية التي تواكب مستهدفات التنمية، مشيراً إلى أن الاستثمار في المعرفة والابتكار يمثّل ركيزة مهمة لتحسين جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين، ورفع كفاءة الأداء المؤسسي، وتعزيز الاستفادة من الكفاءات الوطنية والخبرات البحثية.

ووقّع الاتفاقية من جانب إمارة المنطقة الشرقية وكيل الإمارة تركي بن عبدالله التميمي، فيما وقعها من جانب جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل رئيس الجامعة الأستاذ الدكتور فهد بن أحمد الحربي.

وأوضح رئيس جامعة الامام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل أن الاتفاقية تهدف إلى تعزيز التعاون المؤسسي في مجالات الابتكار وريادة الأعمال، والاستفادة من الخبرات والممكنات الابتكارية لدى معهد الابتكار وريادة الأعمال بالجامعة، وتحويل التحديات إلى فرص ابتكارية قابلة للتطبيق، إلى جانب دعم تبني التقنيات الناشئة وتحسين جودة وكفاءة الخدمات الحكومية، إضافة إلى برامج لبناء القدرات ونقل المعرفة لمنسوبي الإمارة في مجالات الابتكار وريادة الأعمال، بما يعزز التكامل بين المخرجات البحثية والتطبيقات العملية.

ورفع وكيل إمارة المنطقة الشرقية الشكر والعرفان لأمير المنطقة الشرقية على دعمه وتوجيهاته الدائمة لتقديم أفضل الخدمات للمستفيدين وتطوير بيئة العمل بشكل مستمر.