The Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hoqail, today inaugurated the Kingdom's pavilion participating in the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from May 17 to 22, 2026, under the theme "Global Housing: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities."

The pavilion includes more than 20 governmental, private, and non-profit entities, representing an integrated system working on the development of the municipal and housing sector and urban development in the Kingdom. Among the prominent participants are the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, the Ministry of Investment, the Ministry of Economy and Planning, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the Ministry of Energy, the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, the "Real Estate Authority," the Public Investment Fund, the Real Estate Development Fund, NHC Company, and Roshn Group, along with several municipal offices, development authorities, universities, and national and international institutions.

The pavilion offers a comprehensive interactive experience through digital and visual presentations and models of urban and housing projects, in addition to dialogue sessions, workshops, and presentations showcasing Saudi experiences in housing, urban development, sustainability, housing finance, innovation, and the use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence in city development.

The pavilion also highlights several initiatives and quality projects, including urban renewal projects, community participation experiences, and financing and housing solutions that have contributed to enhancing the real estate supply and increasing home ownership rates among citizens and developmental housing.

The Kingdom's pavilion contains sections for participating entities, meeting rooms for bilateral discussions and signing agreements and memoranda of understanding, a media center, and an area for dialogues and discussions, reflecting the integration of the national system participating in the forum and enhancing the Kingdom's presence in international discussions related to the future of cities and sustainable urban development.

The World Urban Forum, organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), is the largest international platform concerned with urban development and sustainable housing issues, with wide participation from governments, international organizations, decision-makers, and experts from various countries around the world.

The Kingdom's pavilion showcases the Saudi experience in urban development and housing sector development, as well as the qualitative transformations achieved within the targets of Vision 2030 in terms of quality of life, increasing ownership rates, city development, and enhancing urban sustainability, alongside highlighting national initiatives and projects related to the future of cities and urban innovation.