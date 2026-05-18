استقبل أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة، اليوم (الإثنين)، رئيس اتحاد الغرف السعودية عبدالله بن صالح كامل، يرافقه عدد من أعضاء الاتحاد، ورئيس مجلس إدارة غرفة الشرقية فهد بن عبدالله الفراج.

ونوّه أمير المنطقة الشرقية بالدور المحوري الذي تؤديه الغرف التجارية في دعم الاقتصاد الوطني وتحفيز البيئة الاستثمارية، مؤكداً أهمية تعزيز الشراكة بين القطاعين العام والخاص بما يسهم في دعم التنمية الاقتصادية، ويرفع من كفاءة المبادرات والمشروعات التنموية، ويواكب ما تشهده المملكة من نمو وتطور متسارع في مختلف المجالات.

وقدّم رئيس اتحاد الغرف السعودية لأمير المنطقة الشرقية عرضاً عن أبرز مبادرات الاتحاد وبرامجه الهادفة إلى دعم قطاع الأعمال، وتمكين المنشآت الوطنية، وتعزيز تنافسيتها، إضافةً إلى الجهود المبذولة لتطوير بيئة الأعمال، ورفع مستوى الخدمات المقدمة للقطاع الخاص.

ورفع رئيس اتحاد الغرف السعودية الشكر لأمير المنطقة الشرقية على دعمه واهتمامه بقطاع الأعمال، وحرصه على تعزيز البيئة الاقتصادية والاستثمارية في المنطقة.