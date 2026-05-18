The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received today (Monday) in his office at the Emirate's Diwan, the President of the Saudi Chambers Federation, Abdullah bin Saleh Kamel, accompanied by a number of federation members, and the Chairman of the Eastern Chamber, Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Faraj.

The Prince of the Eastern Province highlighted the pivotal role that commercial chambers play in supporting the national economy and stimulating the investment environment, emphasizing the importance of enhancing the partnership between the public and private sectors to contribute to economic development, improve the efficiency of developmental initiatives and projects, and keep pace with the rapid growth and development the Kingdom is witnessing in various fields.

The President of the Saudi Chambers Federation presented to the Prince of the Eastern Province an overview of the federation's key initiatives and programs aimed at supporting the business sector, empowering national establishments, and enhancing their competitiveness, in addition to the efforts made to develop the business environment and improve the level of services provided to the private sector.

The President of the Saudi Chambers Federation expressed his gratitude to the Prince of the Eastern Province for his support and interest in the business sector, and his commitment to enhancing the economic and investment environment in the region.