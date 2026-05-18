The Governor of Diriyah, Prince Rakan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, received today in his office in the province the Director General of the General Presidency for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice in the Riyadh Region, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Shabaanat, along with a number of branch staff.

The Governor of Diriyah welcomed everyone, praising the role played by the General Presidency for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice in enhancing awareness and spreading Islamic values.

He listened to a briefing on the efforts of the branch and its awareness and guidance programs in the region and the Diriyah governorate, and its role in enhancing community awareness and instilling positive values.

The Governor of Diriyah emphasized the importance of continuing integrated work between government entities, which contributes to serving the community and promoting initiatives aimed at spreading awareness and moderate values.

For his part, Al-Shabaanat expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Governor of Diriyah for his support and interest, noting His Highness's direct follow-up on the programs and the support that the branch receives in the province, in cooperation with relevant entities, which contributes to enhancing community awareness.

The reception was attended by the Director of the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice branch in the province, Mishal bin Saud Al-Nasser.