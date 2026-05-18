استقبل محافظ الدرعية الأمير راكان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالمحافظة، اليوم، المدير العام لفرع الرئاسة العامة لهيئة الأمر بالمعروف والنهي عن المنكر بمنطقة الرياض عبدالله بن محمد الشبانات، وعدداً من منسوبي الفرع.

ورحّب محافظ الدرعية بالجميع، مشيداً بالدور الذي تقوم به الرئاسة العامة لهيئة الأمر بالمعروف والنهي عن المنكر في تعزيز الوعي ونشر القيم الإسلامية السمحة.

واستمع إلى إيجاز عن جهود فرع الهيئة وبرامجه التوعوية والإرشادية في المنطقة ومحافظة الدرعية، ودوره في تعزيز الوعي المجتمعي وترسيخ القيم الإيجابية.

وأكد محافظ الدرعية أهمية مواصلة العمل التكاملي بين الجهات الحكومية، بما يسهم في خدمة المجتمع وتعزيز المبادرات الهادفة إلى نشر الوعي والقيم المعتدلة.

من جانبه، أعرب الشبانات عن شكره وتقديره لمحافظ الدرعية على دعمه واهتمامه، منوهاً بمتابعة سموه المباشرة للبرامج، والدعم الذي يجده فرع الهيئة بالمحافظة، بالتعاون مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، بما يسهم في تعزيز الوعي المجتمعي.

حضر الاستقبال مدير فرع هيئة الأمر بالمعروف والنهي عن المنكر بالمحافظة مشعل بن سعود الناصر.