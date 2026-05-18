انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى حسين علي فراج بالحارث، شقيق المحرر بمكتب «عكاظ» بمنطقة نجران الزميل أحمد فراج، بعد معاناة مع المرض.
«عكاظ» التي آلمها النبأ تتقدم بأحر التعازي للزميل أحمد فراج ولأسرة الفقيد، سائلين الله أن يسكنه فسيح جناته. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.
Hussein Ali Farraj Al-Harath has passed away to the mercy of Allah, brother of the editor at the "Okaz" office in the Najran region, colleague Ahmed Farraj, after suffering from illness.
"Okaz," which was saddened by the news, extends its heartfelt condolences to colleague Ahmed Farraj and the family of the deceased, asking Allah to grant him a place in His vast paradise. Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return.