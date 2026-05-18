Hussein Ali Farraj Al-Harath has passed away to the mercy of Allah, brother of the editor at the "Okaz" office in the Najran region, colleague Ahmed Farraj, after suffering from illness.

"Okaz," which was saddened by the news, extends its heartfelt condolences to colleague Ahmed Farraj and the family of the deceased, asking Allah to grant him a place in His vast paradise. Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return.