انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى حسين علي فراج بالحارث، شقيق المحرر بمكتب «عكاظ» بمنطقة نجران الزميل أحمد فراج، بعد معاناة مع المرض.

«عكاظ» التي آلمها النبأ تتقدم بأحر التعازي للزميل أحمد فراج ولأسرة الفقيد، سائلين الله أن يسكنه فسيح جناته. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.