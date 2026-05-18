كرّم وزير الصحة فهد الجلاجل الممرض علي علوش الهزري الأكلبي، ضمن حفل «لبصمتك أثر 2026» لتكريم منسوبي وزارة الصحة الذين قاموا بأعمال بطولية.

وكان الممرض علي الأكلبي قد لبى نداء الواجب خارج أسوار المنشأة وغامر بحياته للقيام بإنعاش طفل تعرض لاختناق أدى لتوقف التنفس والقلب لديه إثر حريق اندلع في منزل أسرته غرب محافظة بيشة، والذي نشرته «عكاظ» في حينه بعنوان «فزعة الأكلبي تنعش طفلاً تعرض لاختناق».