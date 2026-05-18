Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel honored nurse Ali Al-Loush Al-Hazri Al-Kalbi during the "Your Impact Matters 2026" ceremony, which recognizes the heroic efforts of Ministry of Health personnel.

Nurse Ali Al-Kalbi responded to the call of duty outside the facility and risked his life to resuscitate a child who suffered from asphyxiation that led to respiratory and cardiac arrest due to a fire that broke out in his family's home west of Bisha Governorate, which was reported by "Okaz" at the time under the title "Al-Kalbi's Rescue Revives a Child Who Experienced Asphyxiation."