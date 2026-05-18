كرّم وزير الصحة فهد الجلاجل الممرض علي علوش الهزري الأكلبي، ضمن حفل «لبصمتك أثر 2026» لتكريم منسوبي وزارة الصحة الذين قاموا بأعمال بطولية.
وكان الممرض علي الأكلبي قد لبى نداء الواجب خارج أسوار المنشأة وغامر بحياته للقيام بإنعاش طفل تعرض لاختناق أدى لتوقف التنفس والقلب لديه إثر حريق اندلع في منزل أسرته غرب محافظة بيشة، والذي نشرته «عكاظ» في حينه بعنوان «فزعة الأكلبي تنعش طفلاً تعرض لاختناق».
Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel honored nurse Ali Al-Loush Al-Hazri Al-Kalbi during the "Your Impact Matters 2026" ceremony, which recognizes the heroic efforts of Ministry of Health personnel.
Nurse Ali Al-Kalbi responded to the call of duty outside the facility and risked his life to resuscitate a child who suffered from asphyxiation that led to respiratory and cardiac arrest due to a fire that broke out in his family's home west of Bisha Governorate, which was reported by "Okaz" at the time under the title "Al-Kalbi's Rescue Revives a Child Who Experienced Asphyxiation."