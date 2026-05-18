وقع البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن اتفاقية مع برنامج الأمم المتحدة للمستوطنات البشرية؛ لترميم 620 وحدة سكنية للأسر ذات الدخل المحدود في محافظات عدن وتعز ولحج.
وأفاد البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وأعمار اليمن أن التوقيع جرى على هامش المنتدى الحضري العالمي الـ13 في العاصمة الأذربيجانية باكو، موضحاً أن توقيع اتفاقية المرحلة الثانية من مشروع «المسكن الملائم» تم بالشراكة بين البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن ممثلاً بمساعد المشرف العام للعلاقات المؤسسية عبدالله بن كدسة، وبرنامج الأمم المتحدة للمستوطنات البشرية ممثلاً بالمدير الإقليمي للبرنامج في المنطقة العربية رانية هدية.
وأشار البرنامج إلى أن الاتفاقية تهدف لترميم 620 وحدة سكنية للأسر ذات الدخل المحدود في محافظات عدن وتعز ولحج، بما يسهم في توفير السكن الملائم وتعزيز الاستقرار المجتمعي.
ممثلوا البرنامج السعودي والامم المتحدة بعد توقيع الاتفاق
ويمثل مشروع المسكن الملائم امتداداً لجهود البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن في دعم القطاعات الخدمية والتنموية وتحسين الظروف المعيشية للأسر اليمنية، خصوصاً الفئات ذات الدخل المحدود والأكثر حاجةً.
وتكتسب المرحلة الثانية من المشروع أهمية كبيرة، كونها تستهدف ترميم 620 وحدة سكنية في محافظات عدن وتعز ولحج، بما يسهم في توفير بيئة سكنية آمنة ومستقرة لمئات الأسر، وإعادة تأهيل العديد من المنازل المتضررة.
ويعكس المشروع اهتمام البرنامج السعودي بتنفيذ مشاريع تنموية مستدامة تلامس حاجات المواطنين بصورة مباشرة، إذ لا يقتصر أثر هذه المشاريع على ترميم المنازل فقط، بل يمتد إلى تعزيز الاستقرار المجتمعي وتحسين جودة الحياة ودعم المجتمعات المحلية.
وتؤكد هذه الخطوة استمرار جهود البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن في دعم قطاع الإسكان والخدمات الأساسية، عبر شراكات فاعلة مع المنظمات الدولية، بما يسهم في تخفيف المعاناة الإنسانية وتحقيق أثر تنموي ملموس في عدد من المحافظات اليمنية.
The Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen has signed an agreement with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme to renovate 620 housing units for low-income families in the governorates of Aden, Taiz, and Lahij.
The Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen stated that the signing took place on the sidelines of the 13th World Urban Forum in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, explaining that the signing of the second phase of the "Adequate Housing" project was done in partnership between the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, represented by the Assistant Supervisor General for Institutional Relations, Abdullah bin Kadasa, and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, represented by the Regional Director of the Programme in the Arab region, Rania Hadiya.
The program indicated that the agreement aims to renovate 620 housing units for low-income families in the governorates of Aden, Taiz, and Lahij, contributing to providing adequate housing and enhancing community stability.
ممثلوا البرنامج السعودي والامم المتحدة بعد توقيع الاتفاق
The Adequate Housing project represents an extension of the efforts of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen in supporting service and developmental sectors and improving the living conditions of Yemeni families, especially those with low incomes and the most in need.
The second phase of the project is of great importance, as it aims to renovate 620 housing units in the governorates of Aden, Taiz, and Lahij, contributing to providing a safe and stable living environment for hundreds of families and rehabilitating many damaged homes.
The project reflects the Saudi Program's interest in implementing sustainable developmental projects that directly address the needs of citizens, as the impact of these projects is not limited to renovating homes only but extends to enhancing community stability, improving quality of life, and supporting local communities.
This step confirms the ongoing efforts of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen in supporting the housing sector and basic services through effective partnerships with international organizations, contributing to alleviating humanitarian suffering and achieving a tangible developmental impact in several Yemeni governorates.