The Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen has signed an agreement with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme to renovate 620 housing units for low-income families in the governorates of Aden, Taiz, and Lahij.



The Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen stated that the signing took place on the sidelines of the 13th World Urban Forum in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, explaining that the signing of the second phase of the "Adequate Housing" project was done in partnership between the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, represented by the Assistant Supervisor General for Institutional Relations, Abdullah bin Kadasa, and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, represented by the Regional Director of the Programme in the Arab region, Rania Hadiya.



The program indicated that the agreement aims to renovate 620 housing units for low-income families in the governorates of Aden, Taiz, and Lahij, contributing to providing adequate housing and enhancing community stability.

ممثلوا البرنامج السعودي والامم المتحدة بعد توقيع الاتفاق

The Adequate Housing project represents an extension of the efforts of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen in supporting service and developmental sectors and improving the living conditions of Yemeni families, especially those with low incomes and the most in need.



The second phase of the project is of great importance, as it aims to renovate 620 housing units in the governorates of Aden, Taiz, and Lahij, contributing to providing a safe and stable living environment for hundreds of families and rehabilitating many damaged homes.



The project reflects the Saudi Program's interest in implementing sustainable developmental projects that directly address the needs of citizens, as the impact of these projects is not limited to renovating homes only but extends to enhancing community stability, improving quality of life, and supporting local communities.



This step confirms the ongoing efforts of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen in supporting the housing sector and basic services through effective partnerships with international organizations, contributing to alleviating humanitarian suffering and achieving a tangible developmental impact in several Yemeni governorates.