وقع البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن اتفاقية مع برنامج الأمم المتحدة للمستوطنات البشرية؛ لترميم 620 وحدة سكنية للأسر ذات الدخل المحدود في محافظات عدن وتعز ولحج.


وأفاد البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وأعمار اليمن أن التوقيع جرى على هامش المنتدى الحضري العالمي الـ13 في العاصمة الأذربيجانية باكو، موضحاً أن توقيع اتفاقية المرحلة الثانية من مشروع «المسكن الملائم» تم بالشراكة بين البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن ممثلاً بمساعد المشرف العام للعلاقات المؤسسية عبدالله بن كدسة، وبرنامج الأمم المتحدة للمستوطنات البشرية ممثلاً بالمدير الإقليمي للبرنامج في المنطقة العربية رانية هدية.


وأشار البرنامج إلى أن الاتفاقية تهدف لترميم 620 وحدة سكنية للأسر ذات الدخل المحدود في محافظات عدن وتعز ولحج، بما يسهم في توفير السكن الملائم وتعزيز الاستقرار المجتمعي.

ممثلوا البرنامج السعودي والامم المتحدة بعد توقيع الاتفاق

ممثلوا البرنامج السعودي والامم المتحدة بعد توقيع الاتفاق

ويمثل مشروع المسكن الملائم امتداداً لجهود البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن في دعم القطاعات الخدمية والتنموية وتحسين الظروف المعيشية للأسر اليمنية، خصوصاً الفئات ذات الدخل المحدود والأكثر حاجةً.


وتكتسب المرحلة الثانية من المشروع أهمية كبيرة، كونها تستهدف ترميم 620 وحدة سكنية في محافظات عدن وتعز ولحج، بما يسهم في توفير بيئة سكنية آمنة ومستقرة لمئات الأسر، وإعادة تأهيل العديد من المنازل المتضررة.


ويعكس المشروع اهتمام البرنامج السعودي بتنفيذ مشاريع تنموية مستدامة تلامس حاجات المواطنين بصورة مباشرة، إذ لا يقتصر أثر هذه المشاريع على ترميم المنازل فقط، بل يمتد إلى تعزيز الاستقرار المجتمعي وتحسين جودة الحياة ودعم المجتمعات المحلية.


وتؤكد هذه الخطوة استمرار جهود البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن في دعم قطاع الإسكان والخدمات الأساسية، عبر شراكات فاعلة مع المنظمات الدولية، بما يسهم في تخفيف المعاناة الإنسانية وتحقيق أثر تنموي ملموس في عدد من المحافظات اليمنية.