أدان الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبو الغيط بأشد العبارات الاعتداء السافر الذي تعرضت له المملكة العربية السعودية باستخدام 3 طائرات مسيرة، مؤكداً أن هذا الاعتداء الجبان لا يمكن قبوله أو تبريره بأي شكل من الأشكال.

وقال أبو الغيط في بيان رسمي صادر عن الجامعة العربية اليوم (الإثنين) إن الاعتداء يمثل انتهاكاً صارخاً لسيادة المملكة وتهديداً لأمنها واستقرارها، مؤكداً تضامن جامعة الدول العربية الكامل مع المملكة العربية السعودية، ودعمها لكافة الإجراءات التي تتخذها لحماية أراضيها ومواطنيها وفقاً لأحكام القانون الدولي.

وشدد الأمين العام للجامعة العربية على أن «سلامة أراضي المملكة العربية السعودية خط أحمر، ولا يمكن قبول أي تهديد يستهدف أمنها أو استقرارها».

تعرضت المملكة العربية السعودية لهجوم بـ3 طائرات مسيرة، في سياق تصعيد إقليمي شهدته المنطقة خلال الفترة الأخيرة. وأكدت المصادر السعودية والعربية أن السلطات السعودية تتابع التحقيقات لتحديد الجهة المسؤولة عن هذا الاعتداء.

وصرح المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع اللواء الركن تركي المالكي أنه تم اعتراض وتدمير 3 مسيّرات بعد دخولها المجال الجوي للمملكة قادمة من الأجواء العراقية.

وأكد اللواء المالكي أن وزارة الدفاع تحتفظ بحق الرد في الزمان والمكان المناسبين، وستتخذ وتنفذ الإجراءات العملياتية اللازمة كافة للرد على أي محاولة اعتداء على سيادة المملكة وأمنها وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها.