The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, strongly condemned the brazen attack on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia using 3 drones, affirming that this cowardly act is unacceptable and cannot be justified in any way.

Aboul Gheit stated in an official statement issued by the Arab League today (Monday) that the attack represents a blatant violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability, emphasizing the full solidarity of the Arab League with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures taken to protect its territory and citizens in accordance with international law.

The Secretary-General of the Arab League stressed that "the integrity of the territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a red line, and no threat targeting its security or stability can be accepted."

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was subjected to an attack by 3 drones, amid a regional escalation witnessed in the area recently. Saudi and Arab sources confirmed that the Saudi authorities are following up on investigations to determine the party responsible for this attack.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that 3 drones were intercepted and destroyed after entering the airspace of the Kingdom coming from Iraqi airspace.

Major General Al-Maliki confirmed that the Ministry of Defense reserves the right to respond at the appropriate time and place, and will take and implement all necessary operational measures to respond to any attempt to attack the sovereignty of the Kingdom and the security and safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.