أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلاميّ -باستنكارٍ شديدٍ- الاعتداءات على المملكة العربية السعودية بطائرات مسيَّرة قادمة من الأجواء العراقية، مُنوِّهةً في هذا السياق بالكفاءة العالية في التصدّي لتلك المسيَّرات وإحباط عدوانها.

وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدَّد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى التنديد بهذه الاعتداءات الإجرامية الغادرة، التي تنتهك كلَّ القيم الدّينية، والقوانين والأعراف الدولية والإنسانية.

وجدّد باسم مجامع الرابطة وهيئاتها ومجالسها العالمية، وباسم جميع الشعوب الإسلامية المنضوية تحت مظلّتها، تأكيد التضامنِ الكاملِ مع المملكة العربية السعودية، في كلِّ ما تتخذه من إجراءات تحفظ أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها، سائلاً الله تعالى أن يحفظها أرضاً وقيادةً وشعباً من كلِّ سوء ومكروه.