The Muslim World League condemned -with strong denunciation- the attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by drones coming from Iraqi airspace, noting in this context the high efficiency in confronting those drones and thwarting their aggression.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, renewed the condemnation of these treacherous criminal attacks, which violate all religious values, as well as international and humanitarian laws and norms.

He reiterated, on behalf of the League's assemblies, bodies, and global councils, and on behalf of all the Islamic peoples under its umbrella, full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to preserve its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory, asking Allah Almighty to protect it, its land, leadership, and people from all harm and evil.