The President of the Saudi Football Federation, Yasser Al-Mashel, confirmed that the General Assembly decided to postpone the voting on the amendments to the bylaws until the next assembly meeting, after receiving several requests from clubs and assembly members to allow more time for a comprehensive review of the proposed items.



Al-Mashel explained that the legal department and the board of directors had submitted a package of amendments to the bylaws, before the recommendations shifted towards deferring the entire file, except for matters related to the date of the establishment of the Saudi Federation and the date of its official recognition, which was approved by the documentation team under the supervision of the General Assembly.



The President of the Saudi Federation emphasized that the General Assembly represents the "highest legislative authority," while the board of directors is considered the "executive authority," indicating that the decision to postpone was made to ensure a broader study of all items before their final approval.



Al-Mashel revealed that the board of directors decided to terminate the assignment of Secretary General Samir Al-Mahmadi, explaining that the upcoming phase requires administrative changes, with plans to select a new Secretary General in the near future.



He also clarified that a contract had been signed with the new Executive Director, Matt Rooker, noting that he is one of the best executive directors in the world, and that the federation conducted a thorough study of the file, which included interviews with six candidates, before settling on his appointment to lead the upcoming phase.