أكد رئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم ياسر المسحل أن الجمعية العمومية قررت تأجيل التصويت على تعديلات النظام الأساسي إلى موعد انعقاد الجمعية القادمة، بعد تلقي عدة طلبات من الأندية وأعضاء الجمعية لإتاحة وقت أكبر لمراجعة البنود المقترحة بشكل موسع.


وأوضح المسحل أن الإدارة القانونية ومجلس الإدارة كانا قد تقدما بحزمة من التعديلات على النظام الأساسي، قبل أن تتجه التوصيات إلى ترحيل الملف بالكامل باستثناء ما يتعلق بتاريخ تأسيس الاتحاد السعودي وتاريخ الاعتراف الرسمي به، والذي جرى اعتماده عبر فريق التوثيق وبإشراف الجمعية العمومية.


وشدد رئيس الاتحاد السعودي على أن الجمعية العمومية تمثل «السلطة التشريعية العليا»، فيما يعد مجلس الإدارة «السلطة التنفيذية»، مبيناً أن قرار التأجيل جاء لضمان دراسة جميع البنود بصورة أوسع قبل اعتمادها النهائي.


وكشف المسحل أن مجلس الإدارة قرر إنهاء تكليف الأمين العام سمير المحمادي، موضحاً أن المرحلة القادمة تتطلب إجراء تغييرات إدارية، مع العمل على اختيار أمين عام جديد خلال الفترة القادمة.


كما أوضح المسحل أنه تم التعاقد مع المدير التنفيذي الجديد مات روكر، مشيراً إلى أنه أحد أفضل المديرين التنفيذيين في العالم، وأن الاتحاد أجرى دراسة دقيقة للملف، شملت مقابلات مع 6 مرشحين، قبل الاستقرار على تعيينه لقيادة المرحلة القادمة.