أكد رئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم ياسر المسحل أن الجمعية العمومية قررت تأجيل التصويت على تعديلات النظام الأساسي إلى موعد انعقاد الجمعية القادمة، بعد تلقي عدة طلبات من الأندية وأعضاء الجمعية لإتاحة وقت أكبر لمراجعة البنود المقترحة بشكل موسع.
وأوضح المسحل أن الإدارة القانونية ومجلس الإدارة كانا قد تقدما بحزمة من التعديلات على النظام الأساسي، قبل أن تتجه التوصيات إلى ترحيل الملف بالكامل باستثناء ما يتعلق بتاريخ تأسيس الاتحاد السعودي وتاريخ الاعتراف الرسمي به، والذي جرى اعتماده عبر فريق التوثيق وبإشراف الجمعية العمومية.
وشدد رئيس الاتحاد السعودي على أن الجمعية العمومية تمثل «السلطة التشريعية العليا»، فيما يعد مجلس الإدارة «السلطة التنفيذية»، مبيناً أن قرار التأجيل جاء لضمان دراسة جميع البنود بصورة أوسع قبل اعتمادها النهائي.
وكشف المسحل أن مجلس الإدارة قرر إنهاء تكليف الأمين العام سمير المحمادي، موضحاً أن المرحلة القادمة تتطلب إجراء تغييرات إدارية، مع العمل على اختيار أمين عام جديد خلال الفترة القادمة.
كما أوضح المسحل أنه تم التعاقد مع المدير التنفيذي الجديد مات روكر، مشيراً إلى أنه أحد أفضل المديرين التنفيذيين في العالم، وأن الاتحاد أجرى دراسة دقيقة للملف، شملت مقابلات مع 6 مرشحين، قبل الاستقرار على تعيينه لقيادة المرحلة القادمة.
The President of the Saudi Football Federation, Yasser Al-Mashel, confirmed that the General Assembly decided to postpone the voting on the amendments to the bylaws until the next assembly meeting, after receiving several requests from clubs and assembly members to allow more time for a comprehensive review of the proposed items.
Al-Mashel explained that the legal department and the board of directors had submitted a package of amendments to the bylaws, before the recommendations shifted towards deferring the entire file, except for matters related to the date of the establishment of the Saudi Federation and the date of its official recognition, which was approved by the documentation team under the supervision of the General Assembly.
The President of the Saudi Federation emphasized that the General Assembly represents the "highest legislative authority," while the board of directors is considered the "executive authority," indicating that the decision to postpone was made to ensure a broader study of all items before their final approval.
Al-Mashel revealed that the board of directors decided to terminate the assignment of Secretary General Samir Al-Mahmadi, explaining that the upcoming phase requires administrative changes, with plans to select a new Secretary General in the near future.
He also clarified that a contract had been signed with the new Executive Director, Matt Rooker, noting that he is one of the best executive directors in the world, and that the federation conducted a thorough study of the file, which included interviews with six candidates, before settling on his appointment to lead the upcoming phase.