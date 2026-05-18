كشف مصدر عسكري أمريكي اليوم (الإثنين) بدء نفاد صبر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تجاه إيران، مؤكداً أن أمام إيران أياماً وليس أسابيع.


وقال المصدر: «صبر الرئيس ترمب بدأ ينفد جراء عدم إحراز تقدم مع إيران»، موضحاً أن أمام إيران أياماً وليس أسابيع لتقديم شيء للرئيس ترمب يؤدي إلى تحريك الجمود.


وأشار إلى أن ترمب يميل للعمل العسكري ما لم يحصل على شيء من إيران خلال أيام.


في المقابل، نقلت وكالة تسنيم عن مصدر مقرب من فريق إيران التفاوضي أنه رغم إجراء واشنطن تعديلات بورقتها إلا أن الخلافات الأساسية قائمة بسبب المبالغة الأمريكية وغياب الواقعية، موضحاً أنه يجب إعادة أموال إيران المجمدة ولا فائدة من الوعود على الورق.


وأشار إلى أن طهران لن تتخلى عن مواقفها المبدئية بشأن إنهاء الحرب.


وكان مصدر إيراني كبير قال لوكالة رويترز إن أمريكا أبدت مرونة في المناقشات الجارية ومنها المتعلّقة بحدود البرنامج النووي الإيراني، موضحاً أن واشنطن وافقت حتى الآن على رفع التجميد عن 25% فقط من أموال إيران وفق جدول زمني مرحلي.


وذكر المصدر أن طهران تطالب أمريكا بالإفراج عن جميع الأموال المجمدة في الخارج، مبيناً أن المقترح الإيراني المعدّل يطالب بوضع نهاية دائمة للحرب ورفع العقوبات إلى جانب إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز.


ولفت المصدر إلى أن طهران ستناقش ملفها النووي في مراحل لاحقة.


في غضون ذلك، أفادت تسريبات بأن طهران طالبت بهدنة طويلة متعددة المراحل، إلى جانب صياغة سياسية للاتفاق المرتقب تحفظ لها ما وُصف بـ«ماء الوجه».


وذكرت التسريبات أن إيران طلبت فتحاً تدريجياً وآمناً لمضيق هرمز، مع ضمان دور باكستاني وعُماني لأي احتكاك في هرمز، وفصل المسار البحري عن تعقيدات الملف النووي.


ووفقاً للتسريبات، فإن الجانب الإيراني وافق على تجميد نووي طويل بدلاً من تفكيك كامل، بشرط نقل اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب، الذي يقدر بـ400 كيلوغرام إلى روسيا بدلاً من أمريكا، أما عن التعويضات فتراجعت إيران عنها مطالبة بتسهيلات اقتصادية بدلاً منها.