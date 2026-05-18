An American military source revealed today (Monday) that President Donald Trump’s patience with Iran is running out, confirming that Iran has days, not weeks.



The source stated: “President Trump’s patience is running thin due to the lack of progress with Iran,” explaining that Iran has days, not weeks, to present something to President Trump that would break the deadlock.



He indicated that Trump is leaning towards military action unless he receives something from Iran within days.



In contrast, the Tasnim agency reported from a source close to the Iranian negotiating team that despite Washington making adjustments to its paper, the fundamental disagreements remain due to American exaggeration and a lack of realism, clarifying that Iran's frozen funds must be returned and that promises on paper are of no use.



He pointed out that Tehran will not abandon its principled positions regarding ending the war.



A senior Iranian source told Reuters that America has shown flexibility in the ongoing discussions, including those related to the limits of the Iranian nuclear program, explaining that Washington has so far agreed to lift the freeze on only 25% of Iran's funds according to a phased timeline.



The source mentioned that Tehran is demanding that America release all frozen funds abroad, indicating that the revised Iranian proposal calls for a permanent end to the war and the lifting of sanctions, along with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.



The source noted that Tehran will discuss its nuclear file at later stages.



Meanwhile, leaks indicated that Tehran has requested a long, multi-phase ceasefire, along with a political framework for the anticipated agreement that preserves what has been described as “face-saving.”



The leaks mentioned that Iran requested a gradual and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, with a guarantee of Pakistani and Omani involvement in any friction in Hormuz, and separating the maritime route from the complexities of the nuclear file.



According to the leaks, the Iranian side agreed to a long nuclear freeze instead of complete dismantlement, on the condition that the highly enriched uranium, estimated at 400 kilograms, be transferred to Russia instead of America. As for compensations, Iran has backed down from that demand, asking for economic facilitation instead.