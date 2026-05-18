The Al-Hilal star Sultan Mandash is striving to crown his football season with his team by winning the Roshen Saudi Professional League title, after having clinched the precious King’s Cup. The player continues to shine with the leader in the current season's matches, and he succeeded in winning the Best Player award in the recent match against Neom after scoring his team's second goal in the game that ended with a score of two to nothing.



Since joining Al-Hilal during the winter transfer period, Mandash has received the Best Player award three times in matches against Al-Shabab, Al-Khaleej, and Neom, and he looks forward to continuing his stardom with the leader and contributing to achieving victories in the Roshen League.



Mandash aims to participate with his teammates in the upcoming match against Al-Faihah and to contribute to winning the Roshen League title this season.



Mandash enjoys the support of Al-Hilal fans, who back him and place complete trust in his technical abilities and his contributions alongside his teammates in achieving victories and securing the domestic double by winning both the league and the cup titles.