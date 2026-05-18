يسعى النجم الهلالي سلطان مندش لتتويج موسمه الكروي مع فريقه بتحقيق لقب دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، بعد أن حصد كأس الملك الغالي، إذ يواصل اللاعب تألقه مع الزعيم في مباريات الموسم الحالي، ونجح في حصد جائزة أفضل لاعب في مباراة الهلال أمام نيوم الماضية بعد أن سجّل الهدف الثاني لفريقه في اللقاء الذي انتهى بهدفين مقابل لا شيء.


وحصل مندش، منذ انضمامه لفريق الهلال في فترة الانتقالات الشتوية، على جائزة أفضل لاعب 3 مرات، في مباريات الهلال أمام فرق الشباب والخليج ونيوم، ويتطلع للاستمرار في نجوميته مع الزعيم والمساهمة في تحقيق الانتصارات في دوري روشن.


ويسعى مندش للمشاركة مع زملائه اللاعبين في مواجهة الفيحاء القادمة، والمساهمة في تحقيق لقب دوري روشن بالموسم الحالي.


ويحظى مندش بدعم الجماهير الهلالية، التي تسانده وتضع الثقة الكاملة في قدراته الفنية والمساهمة مع زملائه اللاعبين في تحقيق الانتصارات وحصد الثنائية المحلية بتحقيق لقبي الدوري والكأس.