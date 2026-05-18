أدى نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، عقب صلاة العصر اليوم، صلاة الميت على حسان يوسف ياسين -رحمه الله-، وذلك بجامع الإمام تركي بن عبدالله في مدينة الرياض.

‏وأدى الصلاة مع نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير تركي بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير سلطان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز المستشار الخاص لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، والأمير فيصل بن تركي بن عبدالعزيز المستشار في الديوان الملكي، والأمير خالد بن سعود بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير سلطان بن خالد بن فيصل بن تركي، والأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالله بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير سلطان بن تركي بن محمد بن سعود الكبير.

‏كما أدى الصلاة عدد من الوزراء والمسؤولين وجمع من المواطنين.

وعقب الصلاة، قدّم نائب أمير منطقة الرياض العزاء والمواساة لأسرة الفقيد، سائلًا الله العلي القدير أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته.

وأعربت أسرة الفقيد عن شكرها وتقديرها لنائب أمير منطقة الرياض على تعازيه ومواساته.