The Deputy Emir of the Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, performed the funeral prayer for Hassan Youssef Yassin - may God have mercy on him - after the afternoon prayer today, at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.

‏He was joined in the prayer by the Deputy Emir of the Riyadh Region, Prince Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the special advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prince Faisal bin Turki bin Abdulaziz, an advisor in the Royal Court, Prince Khalid bin Saud bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Sultan bin Khalid bin Faisal bin Turki, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Prince Sultan bin Turki bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Kabir.

‏A number of ministers, officials, and a group of citizens also participated in the prayer.

After the prayer, the Deputy Emir of the Riyadh Region offered his condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking God, the Almighty, to envelop him in His vast mercy and grant him a place in His spacious gardens.

The family of the deceased expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Deputy Emir of the Riyadh Region for his condolences and sympathy.