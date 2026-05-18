تُسحب غداً (الثلاثاء) قرعة النسخة السابعة والعشرين من كأس الخليج العربي لكرة القدم (خليجي 27) التي تستضيفها المملكة العربية السعودية خلال الفترة ما بين 23 سبتمبر حتى 6 أكتوبر المقبلين.


وستُجرى مراسم القرعة عند الساعة الرابعة مساء في ميدان الثقافة - مبنى مركز الفنون لمهرجان البحر الأحمر السينمائي الدولي بجدة التاريخية، بحضور رئيس اتحاد كأس الخليج العربي لكرة القدم الشيخ حمد بن خليفة بن أحمد آل ثاني، ورئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم ياسر المسحل، وعدد من مسؤولي الاتحاد، وممثلين عن المنتخبات الثمانية المشاركة في البطولة، وعدد من نجوم كرة القدم الخليجية السابقين.


وأعلنت كافة الاتحادات تأكيدها المشاركة والحضور في حفل القرعة، بجانب حضور بعض مديري ومدربي المنتخبات.


وتضاعفت وتيرة الاستعدادات في المملكة العربية السعودية تمهيداً لاستضافة حفل قرعة البطولة، حيث إن الاجتماعات التنسيقية مستمرة.


وكان الأمين العام لاتحاد كأس الخليج العربي لكرة القدم جاسم سلطان الرميحي والوفد المرافق له قد وصلوا مدينة جدة لحضور مراسم القرعة وبحث كافة الترتيبات النهائية المتعلقة بها.


وتعد «خليجي 27»، التي ستستضيفها مدينة جدة على ملعبي مدينة الملك عبد الله الرياضية، واستاد الأمير عبد الله الفيصل، هي البطولة الخامسة التي تقام تحت مظلة اتحاد كأس الخليج العربي لكرة القدم، وبمشاركة 8 منتخبات هي: الإمارات، والبحرين، والسعودية (البلد المضيف)، وسلطنة عمان، والعراق، وقطر، والكويت، واليمن.


ووفقاً للائحة التنظيمية للبطولة سيتم توزيع المنتخبات على 4 مستويات، وذلك حسب التصنيف الأخير الصادر عن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم FIFA في الأول من شهر أبريل الماضي، حيث يضم المستوى الأول المنتخب القطري صاحب المركز (55 عالمياً)، والمنتخب العراقي (57 عالمياً)، في حين يضم المستوى الثاني المنتخب السعودي (61 عالمياً) والمنتخب الإماراتي (68 عالمياً)، فيما يضم المستوى الثالث كلاً من المنتخب العماني ( 79 عالمياً) والمنتخب البحريني (91 عالمياً)، وجاء في المستوى الرابع المنتخب الكويتي (134 عالمياً) والمنتخب اليمني (149 عالمياً).


وبحسب آلية القرعة سيتم سحب منتخب واحد من كل مستوى في كل مجموعة، أي أن المنتخبين في المستوى نفسه لن يلتقيا في الدور الأول.


وسيكون المنتخب السعودي المضيف على رأس المجموعة الأولى، حيث سيخوض مباراة الافتتاح، فيما سيكون المنتخب الموازي له في التصنيف الإمارات على رأس المجموعة الثانية.


وحسب نظام البطولة، سيتم توزيع المنتخبات على مجموعتين، تضم كل مجموعة 4 منتخبات تلعب في ما بينها دورياً من مرحلة واحدة، بحيث يتأهل أول وثاني كل مجموعة إلى الدور نصف النهائي الذي يتواجه فيه متصدر المجموعة الأولى مع صاحب المركز الثاني في المجموعة الثانية، ويلعب متصدر المجموعة الثانية مع ثاني المجموعة الأولى، ويلتقي الفائزان من الدور نصف النهائي في المباراة النهائية ويتوج الفائز باللقب.


وفي سياق متصل، ستقام على هامش القرعة اجتماعات لجان الاتحاد الخليجي وهي لجنة المسابقات، ولجنة الحكام، واللجنة الإعلامية، وذلك من أجل بحث العديد من الموضوعات وبرامج العمل خلال المرحلة المقبلة التي تسبق انطلاقة البطولة.


وتحظى بطولة كأس الخليج العربي لكرة القدم بالكثير من الاهتمام والخصوصية لدى الجماهير الخليجية منذ انطلاقتها قبل نحو 56 عاماً، وتحديداً عام 1970 عندما استضافت البحرين النسخة الأولى، حيث تعكس هذه البطولة قيم الأخوة والتقارب بين شعوب دول مجلس التعاون، في إطار يجمع بين التنافس الرياضي والبعد الاجتماعي.


يذكر أن السعودية سبق لها استضافة بطولة كأس الخليج 4 مرات (أعوام 1972 و1988 و2002 و2014).