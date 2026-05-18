The draw for the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup (Gulf 27) will take place tomorrow (Tuesday), hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from September 23 to October 6.



The draw ceremony will be held at 4 PM at the Culture Square - Arts Center building for the Red Sea International Film Festival in historic Jeddah, with the presence of the President of the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, the President of the Saudi Football Federation, Yasser Al-Mashal, several federation officials, representatives from the eight participating national teams, and a number of former Gulf football stars.



All federations have confirmed their participation and attendance at the draw ceremony, along with some managers and coaches of the teams.



The pace of preparations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has intensified in anticipation of hosting the tournament draw, with ongoing coordination meetings.



The Secretary-General of the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation, Jassim Sultan Al-Rumaihi, and his accompanying delegation have arrived in Jeddah to attend the draw ceremony and discuss all final arrangements related to it.



The "Gulf 27," which will be hosted in Jeddah at the King Abdullah Sports City and Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, is the fifth tournament held under the umbrella of the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation, featuring 8 teams: the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia (the host), Oman, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, and Yemen.



According to the tournament's organizational regulations, the teams will be divided into 4 levels based on the latest FIFA world rankings released on April 1, where the first level includes the Qatari team (ranked 55th globally) and the Iraqi team (57th globally). The second level includes the Saudi team (61st globally) and the Emirati team (68th globally), while the third level consists of the Omani team (79th globally) and the Bahraini team (91st globally). The fourth level includes the Kuwaiti team (134th globally) and the Yemeni team (149th globally).



According to the draw mechanism, one team from each level will be drawn into each group, meaning that teams in the same level will not meet in the first round.



The host Saudi team will be at the top of Group A, where it will play the opening match, while the team ranked parallel to it, the UAE, will be at the top of Group B.



According to the tournament system, the teams will be divided into two groups, each consisting of 4 teams that will play each other in a single round, with the top two from each group qualifying for the semi-finals. The winner of Group A will face the runner-up of Group B, and the winner of Group B will play against the runner-up of Group A. The winners of the semi-finals will meet in the final match, and the winner will be crowned champion.



In a related context, meetings of the Gulf Federation committees will be held alongside the draw, including the Competitions Committee, Referees Committee, and Media Committee, to discuss various topics and work programs during the upcoming phase leading up to the tournament.



The Arabian Gulf Cup has garnered significant attention and special status among Gulf audiences since its inception nearly 56 years ago, specifically in 1970 when Bahrain hosted the first edition. This tournament reflects the values of brotherhood and closeness among the peoples of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, within a framework that combines sports competition and social dimensions.



It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia has previously hosted the Gulf Cup four times (in 1972, 1988, 2002, and 2014).