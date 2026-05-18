Under the patronage of the Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Al-Ahsa, Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, honored the winning students in the "Faseeh Hajr" public speaking initiative, which was organized by the Education Department in Al-Ahsa, today (Monday), in the presence of a number of officials and specialists, at the main hall of King Faisal University.



The initiative targeted 240,000 students from kindergarten, elementary, middle, and high school levels, aiming to enhance communication, public speaking, and presentation skills, and to build leadership qualities among the youth.



The Governor of Al-Ahsa emphasized that the support and attention given to the education sector and quality initiatives by the leadership reflects its commitment to investing in people and developing the capabilities of the sons and daughters of the nation in various fields, praising the care the leadership provides to the Arabic language and its promotion within the educational and cultural system.



Dr. Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Falah, Assistant Director of Education in Al-Ahsa, explained that the initiative contributed to showcasing the public speaking and influencing skills of students, noting the participation of more than 1,230 schools and targeting about 240,000 students, which reinforces the values of excellence and critical thinking, and extends the efforts of the Ministry of Education in serving the Arabic language.