برعاية أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، كرّم محافظ الأحساء الأمير سعود بن طلال بن بدر، اليوم (الإثنين)، الطلاب والطالبات الفائزين في مبادرة «فصيح هجر» للخطابة، التي أقامتها إدارة التعليم بمحافظة الأحساء، بحضور عددٍ من المسؤولين والمختصين، وذلك بالقاعة الكبرى بجامعة الملك فيصل.


واستهدفت المبادرة 240 ألف طالب وطالبة من مراحل رياض الأطفال والابتدائية والمتوسطة والثانوية، بهدف تعزيز مهارات التواصل والخطابة والإلقاء، وبناء الشخصية القيادية لدى النشء.


وأكد محافظ الأحساء أن ما يحظى به قطاع التعليم والمبادرات النوعية من دعم واهتمام من القيادة، يؤكد حرصها على الاستثمار في الإنسان وتنمية قدرات أبناء وبنات الوطن في مختلف المجالات، مشيداً بما توليه القيادة من عناية باللغة العربية وتعزيز حضورها في المنظومة التعليمية والثقافية.


وأوضح مساعد مدير التعليم بالأحساء الدكتور عبدالرحمن بن محمد الفلاح أن المبادرة أسهمت في إبراز مهارات الطلاب والطالبات في الخطابة والتأثير، مشيراً إلى مشاركة أكثر من 1230 مدرسة، واستهداف نحو 240 ألف طالب وطالبة، بما يعزز قيم التميز والتفكير الناقد، ويأتي امتداداً لجهود وزارة التعليم في خدمة اللغة العربية.