انقسمت آراء عدد من المثقفين والأدباء والفنانين حول لغة تدريس الفنون في الجامعات، ودار سجال بينهم وثقته مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، فمنهم من يرى ضرورة التمسك باللغة العربية كوعاء حاضن للجانب الفني والإبداع الثقافي الذي يفقد الكثير من معانيه العربية الأصيلة بمجرد ترجمته إلى لغة أخرى غير المكتوب بها، فيما يعتبر آخرون أن تدريس الفنون باللغة الإنجليزية سيساهم في منحها بعداً عالمياً يتخطى الحدود ويدعم تخريج طلاب منفتحين فكرياً على العالم ويستلهمون الهوية والثقافة العربية بلغات أخرى.

ناصر القصبي

ناصر القصبي

فوبيا الهوية

وفي هذا السياق علّق الفنان ناصر القصبي على الجدل المثار حول لغة تدريس الفنون في الجامعات بين المؤيدين للحفاظ على العربية والداعين إلى الانفتاح على اللغات الأجنبية، وقال في تغريدة نشرها عبر حسابه على إكس: «السجال حول لغة الفنون بين من نسميهم الحرس القديم وفوبيا الهوية، والآخر المنفتح بلا حدود، سجال ليس جديداً، وشخصياً لا أرى مانعاً في استخدام أي لغة لتدريس الفنون».

وتابع: «جامعة الملك فهد للبترول مثال حي، وما الفرق بين دراسة الطب مثلاً والفن. المدافعون عن العربية هنا يذكرونني بالمتشددين في الستينات والسبعينات وموقفهم من ابتعاث طلابنا للدراسة في الغرب، ونفس العبارة تتكرر: سيرجع ممسوخ الهوية».

وأضاف: «خريج جامعة الرياض للفنون مستقبلاً، يا سادة يا كرام، لن ينسلخ من جلده لأنه درس بالإنجليزية كلمتين عن آلية صنع منتج فني، ولن يكفر بثقافته الأصلية ولا جذوره الضاربة في عمق هذه الجزيرة العربية، لأنه درس مادة أو مادتين عن فلسفة الفن (بالإنجليزية طبعاً)، ولن ينكر موروثه لأنه نبش في الموروث الإيطالي أو اليوناني، ولن يتعالى على قبيلته، ولن يسخر من أدبه الشعبي، ولن يطمس تاريخه، بل سيكون أكثر التصاقاً بأرضه وأكثر قدرة على التعبير عن هويته، وأكثر انفتاحاً على العالم كله».

واختتم قائلاً: «مستقبلاً، وأراه قريباً، سيصنع خريج هذه الجامعة عملًا فنياً عظيماً سيحكي عنه العالم، كما فعل والده خريج السبعينات، سيحكي عنه العالم.. كل العالم».

عبدالله الجديع

عبدالله الجديع

تشويه الإبداع

في المقابل يرى الدكتور عبدالله الجديع أن تدريس الفنون بالإنجليزية يتجاوز الهزيمة الثقافية ليمثل تشويهاً معرفياً لبنية الإبداع، إذ يجبر الطالب على قراءة موروثه الشعبي بعيون غربية.

وتابع في تغريدته: «كيف للمخيلة مثلاً أن تستلهم أبعاد الخط العربي أو وهج الشعر وهي محاصرة بمصطلحات أجنبية؟ هذا الاغتراب يفصل الفن عن جذوره الأدبية واللغوية، ما قد ينتج فناً هجيناً يفتقد للعمق الثقافي».

عبدالله الغذامي

عبدالله الغذامي

ثراء معرفي

من جانبه قال الناقد الأكاديمي الدكتور عبدالله الغذامي عبر حسابه على «إكس»: «حول جامعة الرياض للفنون، ‏تواصل معي فريق المقررات قبل أسابيع ‏وطلبوا مني تحكيم مقرر عن الموروث السعودي، ‏والمقرر بمفرداته ومراجعه وخطته باللغة العربية، ‏وقالت لي المشرفة إن المقررات بالعربي وبعضها بالإنجليزي».

‏وأضاف: «لا حرج عندي لو كان بعضها بالإنجليزي، ‏فهذا ثراء معرفي لا شك فيه».

سعد البازعي.

سعد البازعي.

كارثة ووضع غريب

ولا يتفق الدكتور سعد البازعي مع تدريس جامعة الفنون الطلاب السعوديين باللغة الإنجليزية، واصفاً ذلك بالكارثة.

وأضاف: «يستغرب البعض كيف يمكن كتابة رسالة ماجستير أو دكتوراه حول الأدب العربي بل وحول اللغة العربية نفسها بلغة غير العربية، لكن هذا ما تفرضه الجامعات الغربية، يتعلمون شيئاً من العربية لكنهم يكتبون أوراقهم البحثية ورسائلهم بالإنجليزية أو الفرنسية أو الألمانية تبعاً للبلاد التي يدرسون بها، هو وضع غريب لكنه واقع. تفسيره في ظني هو وفرة المادة حول الأدب العربي ولغته باللغات الأوروبية، لكني ألمح أيضاً موقفاً متعالياً يجعل تلك الظاهرة ممكنة».

واستطرد قائلاً: "حين بدأت التدريس في قسم اللغة الإنجليزية في جامعة الملك سعود أواسط الثمانينات قبلت أن أدرس الأدب الإنجليزي والأمريكي بالإنجليزية لأنها سياسة القسم، لكني لم أر مبرراً لكتابة رسائل الماجستير ولاحقاً الدكتوراه بالإنجليزية، وأصررت عند مناقشة أول رسالة ماجستير أناقشها أن أتحدث بالعربية ما أثار استغراب الجميع.

كنت أقول لهم في بريطانيا يدرّسون أدبنا بالإنجليزية فلم لا ندرس أدبهم بالعربية؟ وكانت تلك صدمة للبعض أو من اللامفكر فيه أو حتى ما يمكن تخيله".

وخلص البازعي للقول: «في ما بعد اكتشفت أن ذلك ما سعى إليه الكاتب المفكر الكيني نغوغي وا ثيونغو في كينيا ودافع عنه في كتابه الشهير: إزالة الاستعمار عن العقل - Decolonising the Mind».

فوزية أبوخالد.

فوزية أبوخالد.

عالمية اللغة

وعززت الدكتورة فوزية أبوخالد ما ذهب إليه البازعي قائلة: «رأي يمثلني ويمثل كل مواطن ومثقف غيور ليس على وطنه وهويته الثقافية التي رمزها اللغة العربية بل وأيضاً موقف يعيد النظر في الغيرة على المفهوم العدلي لعالمية اللغة».

وتابعت: «لكن وهذا ليس رأياً استدراكياً ولكن يعبر عن كارثة قد تقتضي توسيع كارثة اللحظة / أي التعليم الجامعي باللغة الإنجليزية، إذ إننا بالطريقة التي يسير عليها التعليم العام اليوم في خطه الدولي International schooling لن نجد غداً طلاباً للجامعة يفقهون التعلم باللغة العربية أو يستطيعونه، ‏وكأن المضمر أن كل الطلاب بعد التخرج من الثانوية سيتوجهون للتعلم في جامعات أجنبية».

صالح زياد.

صالح زياد.

الاستفادة من المراجع

ولم يعترض الدكتور صالح زياد على الاستفادة من المراجع والمصطلحات الإنجليزية في تعليم الفنون، فهذا جزء طبيعي من أي حقل معرفي حديث، مستدركاً: «لكن هناك فرقاً بين تعلّم الجهاز المفاهيمي العالمي وتحويل لغة التكوين الفني نفسه إلى الإنجليزية في جامعة سعودية تُعنى بالسينما والموسيقى العربيتين».

وتابع: «‏ليست الفنون معادلات تقنية خالصة، بل خبرة متصلة باللغة والذاكرة والخيال والوجدان الاجتماعي، وتبيئة المعرفة الفنية بالعربية ليست ترفاً ثقافياً، بل ضرورة معرفية وإبداعية».

‏وأضاف: «لم يكن ما منح أعمالاً مثل «طاش ما طاش» و«درب الزلق» أثرها العميق التكوين بالإنجليزية، بل قدرتها على تمثّل المجتمع والتعبير عن حساسيته بلغته وتجربته الحية»، مشيراً إلى أن ‏العالمية الحقيقية لا تبدأ بالتخلي عن اللغة، بل بالقدرة على تحويل التجربة المحلية إلى أثر إنساني قابل للفهم والتقدير خارج حدوده، فالفن لا يصير عالمياً لأنه يُدرَّس بالإنجليزية، بل لأنه يملك ما يقوله للعالم.

حسن القرني.

حسن القرني.

مبتعثون في جامعاتنا

من جانبه قال الشاعر حسن القرني: «في ما يتعلق بعلم الموسيقى؛ الموسيقى العربية أوسع من الغربية؛ وأكثر تعقيداً؛ وقد صُنف فيها قديماً جداً باصطلاحات عربية خالصة؛ وهناك الألوان العربية على تشعبها وغير العربية؛ كالفارسية والأمازيغية والحبشية على سبيل المثال؛ التي أثرت بشكل مباشر وغير مباشر؛ وكل ذلك باصطلاح وتواضع عربي ومعرّب؛ وهناك ما يتقاطع مع الموسيقى الغربية؛ وهناك أيضاً ما هو خصيصة؛ وما هو خاص يؤخذ كما اصطلح على تسميته».

وأضاف: «أظن أن المشكلة ليست في ما يتعلق بأكدمة الفنون؛ بل في العقل العربي الذي لديه كل هذا؛ ولكنه يطرحه أرضاً ليستعير لساناً غير لسانه؛ وكأننا مبتعثون في جامعاتنا ومعاهدنا».