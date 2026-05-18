أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الإثنين)، تلقيه طلباً من زعماء دول خليجية بتأجيل الهجوم العسكري ضد إيران.


وكتب ترمب على منصته «تروث سوشال»: «تلقيت طلباً من ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وأمير دولة قطر الشيخ الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني، ورئيس الإمارات الشيخ محمد بن زايد؛ لتأجيل الهجوم العسكري الأمريكي المخطط ضد إيران، الذي كان مقرراً تنفيذه غداً».

مفاوضات جادة


وأوضح ترمب أن «مفاوضات جادة تجري حالياً، وأن القادة الخليجيين يرون إمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق مقبول للولايات المتحدة ودول الشرق الأوسط والعالم»، مشدداً بالقول: «الاتفاق المرتقب سيتضمن بشكل أساسي منع إيران من امتلاك سلاح نووي».


وأضاف ترمب: «بناءً على احترامي للقادة المذكورين، أصدرت تعليماتي إلى وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث، ورئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الجنرال دانيال كين، والقوات المسلحة الأمريكية، بعدم تنفيذ الهجوم المقرر على إيران غداً»، موضحاً أن القوات الأمريكية تلقت أوامر بالبقاء على أهبة الاستعداد لتنفيذ «هجوم واسع النطاق وكبير» ضد إيران في أي لحظة، إذا لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق وصفه بـ«المقبول».


وكانت صحيفة «يسرائيل هيوم» قد نقلت عن مصدر قوله: شن هجوم أمريكي آخر على إيران ليست مسألة احتمال بل مسألة وقت، موضحاً أن إسرائيل استكملت الاستعدادات لجولة أخرى من الهجمات ويتوقع أن تستمر لعدة أيام.


وأشار إلى أن الهجوم المخطط له سيختلف عن سابقيه وسيستهدف مواقع تجنبها ترمب حتى الآن.

تفعيل الدفاعات في إيران


في المقابل، ذكرت وكالة مهر الإيرانية أن طهران فعّلت الدفاعات الجوية في جزيرة قشم قرب مضيق هرمز، مشيرة إلى أن السبب غير معروف.


بدوره، قال الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان: الحوار لا يعني الاستسلام، وندخل المحادثات بعزة واقتدار مع الحفاظ على حقوق شعبنا، مضيفاً: لن نتراجع بأي شكل من الأشكال عن الحقوق القانونية لشعبنا وبلادنا، وسنبقى في حماية مصالح إيران حتى آخر رمق.