U.S. President Donald Trump announced today (Monday) that he received a request from Gulf state leaders to postpone the military attack against Iran.



Trump wrote on his platform "Truth Social": "I received a request from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed to postpone the planned U.S. military attack against Iran, which was scheduled to take place tomorrow."

Serious Negotiations



Trump explained that "serious negotiations are currently underway, and the Gulf leaders see the possibility of reaching an agreement acceptable to the United States, Middle Eastern countries, and the world," emphasizing: "The anticipated agreement will primarily include preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons."



He added: "Based on my respect for the aforementioned leaders, I have instructed U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Daniel Keen, and the U.S. Armed Forces not to carry out the scheduled attack on Iran tomorrow," clarifying that U.S. forces have been ordered to remain on standby to execute a "large-scale and extensive" attack against Iran at any moment if an agreement he described as "acceptable" is not reached.



The newspaper "Israel Hayom" reported that a source stated: another U.S. attack on Iran is not a matter of possibility but a matter of time, explaining that Israel has completed preparations for another round of attacks expected to last several days.



It was noted that the planned attack will differ from previous ones and will target sites that Trump has avoided so far.

Activating Defenses in Iran



In contrast, the Iranian news agency Mehr reported that Tehran has activated air defenses on Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz, noting that the reason is unknown.



For his part, Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian stated: dialogue does not mean surrender, and we enter the talks with dignity and strength while preserving the rights of our people, adding: we will not retreat in any way from the legal rights of our people and our country, and we will continue to protect Iran's interests until our last breath.