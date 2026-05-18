كشف وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل أن السعودية تخطط لإصدار صكوك عقارية في الأسواق العالمية بما يصل إلى 150 مليار ريال (40 مليار دولار) حتى 2030.


وأوضح خلال لقاء مع «الشرق»، على هامش المنتدى الحضري العالمي في العاصمة الأذربيجانية (باكو)، أن المملكة تتحين استقرار الأوضاع الجيوسياسية التي أثرت على تكلفة التمويل عالمياً حتى تبدأ هذا العام طرح صكوك عقارية سنوية في حدود 20 مليار ريال.

إجراءات لضبط سوق العقار


وأشار الوزير إلى اكتمال حزمة إجراءات ضبط السوق العقارية في المملكة باعتماد اللائحة التنفيذية للرسوم على العقارات الشاغرة الأسبوع الماضي، وذلك بعد إقرار رسوم على الأراضي البيضاء في وقت سابق.


وقال الوزير: «اليوم أصبحت عندنا سياسات سيجري تطبيقها على المدن التي تحتاج إلى تدخل يُفيد التوازن في هذه المدن، ولدينا عدد من المؤشرات تعلنها الهيئة العامة للعقار، وعندها يحدث التدخل، مثل أسعار العقارات مقارنةً مع معدلات التضخم، وكذلك الإيجارات مقارنة مع الدخل ونسبة العقارات الشاغرة».


وأضاف: «حزمة الإصلاحات بدأت تؤتي ثمارها، حيث بدأنا نرى مدينة الرياض تشهد أرقاماً قياسية في الرخص، وهذا يعني أن هناك معروضاً كبيراً سيأتي إلى السوق، وكلما كان العرض أعلى من الطلب سيحدث التوازن العقاري الذي نطمح له».