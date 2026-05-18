Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Huqail revealed that Saudi Arabia plans to issue real estate bonds in global markets amounting to 150 billion riyals (40 billion dollars) by 2030.



He explained during a meeting with "Asharq," on the sidelines of the World Urban Forum in the Azerbaijani capital (Baku), that the Kingdom is waiting for geopolitical conditions to stabilize, which have affected financing costs globally, before it starts issuing annual real estate bonds of around 20 billion riyals this year.

Measures to Regulate the Real Estate Market



The minister pointed out that a package of measures to regulate the real estate market in the Kingdom has been completed with the approval of the executive regulation for fees on vacant properties last week, following the earlier approval of fees on undeveloped land.



The minister said: "Today, we have policies that will be applied to cities that need intervention to benefit the balance in these cities. We have several indicators announced by the General Authority for Real Estate, and that is when intervention occurs, such as property prices compared to inflation rates, as well as rents compared to income and the percentage of vacant properties."



He added: "The reform package has started to bear fruit, as we are beginning to see Riyadh experiencing record numbers in licenses, which means that there will be a large supply coming to the market. The more supply exceeds demand, the more the real estate balance we aspire to will occur."