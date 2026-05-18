The Vice President of the Maldives, Mr. Hussein Mohamed Latheef, arrived in Jeddah today.

He was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, the Director of Police for the Makkah Region, Major General Saleh Al-Jabri, the Ambassador of the Maldives to the Kingdom, Ahmed Sareer, and the Director General of the Royal Protocol Office in the Makkah Region, Ahmed Abdullah bin Dhafir.