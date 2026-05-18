وصل إلى جدة اليوم نائب رئيس جمهورية المالديف السيد حسين محمد لطيف.

وكان في استقباله بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، ومدير شرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة اللواء صالح الجابري، وسفير جمهورية المالديف لدى المملكة أحمد سرير، ومدير عام مكتب المراسم الملكية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة أحمد عبدالله بن ظافر.