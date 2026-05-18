وصل إلى جدة اليوم نائب رئيس جمهورية المالديف السيد حسين محمد لطيف.
وكان في استقباله بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، ومدير شرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة اللواء صالح الجابري، وسفير جمهورية المالديف لدى المملكة أحمد سرير، ومدير عام مكتب المراسم الملكية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة أحمد عبدالله بن ظافر.
The Vice President of the Maldives, Mr. Hussein Mohamed Latheef, arrived in Jeddah today.
He was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, the Director of Police for the Makkah Region, Major General Saleh Al-Jabri, the Ambassador of the Maldives to the Kingdom, Ahmed Sareer, and the Director General of the Royal Protocol Office in the Makkah Region, Ahmed Abdullah bin Dhafir.