وصل أبطال المنتخب السعودي للعلوم والهندسة إلى أرض الوطن في مطار الملك خالد الدولي بالرياض، وحظي المنتخب باستقبال حافل بعد مشاركته المتميزة في معرض ريجينيرون الدولي للعلوم والهندسة «آيسف 2026»، الذي أقيم في مدينة فينكس بولاية أريزونا الأمريكية خلال الفترة من 9 إلى 15 مايو الجاري.

وكان في استقبال المنتخب نائب وزير التعليم للتعليم العام الدكتور سعد بن عواض الحربي، وأمين عام مؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع «موهبة» عبدالعزيز بن صالح الكريديس.

وحقق المنتخب السعودي، الذي ضم 40 طالباً وطالبة، شارك منهم 23 حضورياً في فينكس، و17 عن بُعد من الرياض، 24 جائزة عالمية، منها 12 جائزة كبرى و12 جائزة خاصة، في إنجاز علمي جديد يعزز حضور المملكة في أكبر محفل عالمي للمشاريع البحثية والابتكارية لطلبة ما قبل المرحلة الجامعية.

وتُوجت المملكة بالمركز الأول عالمياً في مجال علم الأحياء الحسابي والمعلوماتية، وحافظت على موقعها في المركز الثاني عالمياً بعد الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية للعام الثالث على التوالي، استمراراً لسلسلة النجاحات التي تحققها في المحافل العلمية الدولية.

وتوزعت الجوائز التي حققها المنتخب السعودي على جائزة عالمية في المركز الأول، و4 جوائز في المركز الثاني، و5 جوائز في المركز الثالث، وجائزتين في المركز الرابع، إضافة إلى 12 جائزة بعد منافسة قوية مع أكثر من 1700 طالب وطالبة من نحو 70 دولة.

وتشارك المملكة في معرض «آيسف» سنوياً منذ 2007، ممثلة في مؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع «موهبة» ووزارة التعليم، وارتفع رصيدها من الجوائز خلال مشاركاتها المتتالية إلى 209 جوائز دولية، منها 136 جائزة كبرى و73 جائزة خاصة.

ويعد معرض «آيسف» أهم وأكبر منصة علمية دولية لعرض المشاريع البحثية والابتكارية لطلاب وطالبات المرحلة ما قبل الجامعية في مجالات العلوم والهندسة، وتقيّم المشاركات من قبل نخبة من العلماء والخبراء الدوليين، بما يتيح للطلبة عرض قدراتهم العلمية والبحثية أمام جمهور عالمي متخصص.

يُذكر أن «موهبة» مؤسسة رائدة عالمياً في مجال اكتشاف ورعاية وتمكين الموهوبين، وتعمل على تبني إستراتيجية وطنية لاكتشاف الموهبة وتنميتها في المجالات العلمية ذات الأولوية الوطنية، بما يسهم في بناء مجتمع معرفي وتعزيز ثقافة الابتكار.