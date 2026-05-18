The champions of the Saudi National Team for Science and Engineering arrived home at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, receiving a warm welcome after their outstanding participation in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair "ISEF 2026," which took place in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, from May 9 to 15.

The team was welcomed by the Deputy Minister of Education for General Education, Dr. Saad bin Awad Al-Harbi, and the Secretary-General of the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Talent and Creativity "Mawhiba," Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khuraidis.

The Saudi team, which included 40 students, with 23 participating in person in Phoenix and 17 remotely from Riyadh, achieved 24 global awards, including 12 grand prizes and 12 special awards, in a new scientific achievement that enhances the Kingdom's presence at the largest global forum for research and innovative projects for pre-university students.

The Kingdom was crowned first globally in the field of computational biology and informatics, maintaining its position in second place globally after the United States for the third consecutive year, continuing a series of successes it has achieved in international scientific forums.

The awards won by the Saudi team included one global award for first place, four awards for second place, five awards for third place, and two awards for fourth place, in addition to 12 awards after strong competition with more than 1,700 students from about 70 countries.

The Kingdom has participated in the "ISEF" fair annually since 2007, represented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Talent and Creativity "Mawhiba" and the Ministry of Education, and its total number of awards during its consecutive participations has risen to 209 international awards, including 136 grand prizes and 73 special awards.

The "ISEF" fair is considered the most important and largest international scientific platform for showcasing research and innovative projects for pre-university students in the fields of science and engineering, with entries evaluated by a select group of international scientists and experts, allowing students to showcase their scientific and research capabilities before a specialized global audience.

It is worth noting that "Mawhiba" is a globally leading institution in the field of discovering, nurturing, and empowering talented individuals, working to adopt a national strategy for discovering and developing talent in priority scientific fields, contributing to building a knowledge-based society and enhancing a culture of innovation.