وصل أبطال المنتخب السعودي للعلوم والهندسة إلى أرض الوطن في مطار الملك خالد الدولي بالرياض، وحظي المنتخب باستقبال حافل بعد مشاركته المتميزة في معرض ريجينيرون الدولي للعلوم والهندسة «آيسف 2026»، الذي أقيم في مدينة فينكس بولاية أريزونا الأمريكية خلال الفترة من 9 إلى 15 مايو الجاري.
وكان في استقبال المنتخب نائب وزير التعليم للتعليم العام الدكتور سعد بن عواض الحربي، وأمين عام مؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع «موهبة» عبدالعزيز بن صالح الكريديس.
وحقق المنتخب السعودي، الذي ضم 40 طالباً وطالبة، شارك منهم 23 حضورياً في فينكس، و17 عن بُعد من الرياض، 24 جائزة عالمية، منها 12 جائزة كبرى و12 جائزة خاصة، في إنجاز علمي جديد يعزز حضور المملكة في أكبر محفل عالمي للمشاريع البحثية والابتكارية لطلبة ما قبل المرحلة الجامعية.
وتُوجت المملكة بالمركز الأول عالمياً في مجال علم الأحياء الحسابي والمعلوماتية، وحافظت على موقعها في المركز الثاني عالمياً بعد الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية للعام الثالث على التوالي، استمراراً لسلسلة النجاحات التي تحققها في المحافل العلمية الدولية.
وتوزعت الجوائز التي حققها المنتخب السعودي على جائزة عالمية في المركز الأول، و4 جوائز في المركز الثاني، و5 جوائز في المركز الثالث، وجائزتين في المركز الرابع، إضافة إلى 12 جائزة بعد منافسة قوية مع أكثر من 1700 طالب وطالبة من نحو 70 دولة.
وتشارك المملكة في معرض «آيسف» سنوياً منذ 2007، ممثلة في مؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع «موهبة» ووزارة التعليم، وارتفع رصيدها من الجوائز خلال مشاركاتها المتتالية إلى 209 جوائز دولية، منها 136 جائزة كبرى و73 جائزة خاصة.
ويعد معرض «آيسف» أهم وأكبر منصة علمية دولية لعرض المشاريع البحثية والابتكارية لطلاب وطالبات المرحلة ما قبل الجامعية في مجالات العلوم والهندسة، وتقيّم المشاركات من قبل نخبة من العلماء والخبراء الدوليين، بما يتيح للطلبة عرض قدراتهم العلمية والبحثية أمام جمهور عالمي متخصص.
يُذكر أن «موهبة» مؤسسة رائدة عالمياً في مجال اكتشاف ورعاية وتمكين الموهوبين، وتعمل على تبني إستراتيجية وطنية لاكتشاف الموهبة وتنميتها في المجالات العلمية ذات الأولوية الوطنية، بما يسهم في بناء مجتمع معرفي وتعزيز ثقافة الابتكار.
The champions of the Saudi National Team for Science and Engineering arrived home at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, receiving a warm welcome after their outstanding participation in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair "ISEF 2026," which took place in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, from May 9 to 15.
The team was welcomed by the Deputy Minister of Education for General Education, Dr. Saad bin Awad Al-Harbi, and the Secretary-General of the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Talent and Creativity "Mawhiba," Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khuraidis.
The Saudi team, which included 40 students, with 23 participating in person in Phoenix and 17 remotely from Riyadh, achieved 24 global awards, including 12 grand prizes and 12 special awards, in a new scientific achievement that enhances the Kingdom's presence at the largest global forum for research and innovative projects for pre-university students.
The Kingdom was crowned first globally in the field of computational biology and informatics, maintaining its position in second place globally after the United States for the third consecutive year, continuing a series of successes it has achieved in international scientific forums.
The awards won by the Saudi team included one global award for first place, four awards for second place, five awards for third place, and two awards for fourth place, in addition to 12 awards after strong competition with more than 1,700 students from about 70 countries.
The Kingdom has participated in the "ISEF" fair annually since 2007, represented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Talent and Creativity "Mawhiba" and the Ministry of Education, and its total number of awards during its consecutive participations has risen to 209 international awards, including 136 grand prizes and 73 special awards.
The "ISEF" fair is considered the most important and largest international scientific platform for showcasing research and innovative projects for pre-university students in the fields of science and engineering, with entries evaluated by a select group of international scientists and experts, allowing students to showcase their scientific and research capabilities before a specialized global audience.
It is worth noting that "Mawhiba" is a globally leading institution in the field of discovering, nurturing, and empowering talented individuals, working to adopt a national strategy for discovering and developing talent in priority scientific fields, contributing to building a knowledge-based society and enhancing a culture of innovation.