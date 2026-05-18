The Criminal Investigation Department of the Riyadh Police has arrested a resident of Yemeni nationality for committing fraud by publishing misleading advertisements for fake Hajj services on social media. He has been detained, legal actions have been taken against him, and he has been referred to the Public Prosecution.

The Public Security urged everyone to adhere to the Hajj regulations and instructions, and to report any violations via the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in other regions of the Kingdom.