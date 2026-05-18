The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, conducted a field visit to assess the readiness of facilities in the holy sites to receive the guests of Allah during this year's Hajj.

He began his tour, accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat, the Secretary of the Holy Capital, Musa'ad Al-Dawood, the Director of Public Security, General Mohammed Al-Basami, and several officials from relevant agencies, with a visit to the sorting point in Al-Shumaisi located on the Makkah-Jeddah Expressway.

Prince Saud bin Mishal listened to an explanation about the point, which includes 16 lanes equipped with the latest smart technologies, as well as administrative offices for road security, a building designated for 10 government agencies, and accommodations for workers.

The point contributes to facilitating vehicle movement and easing the arrival of visitors to Makkah during the seasons. The Al-Shumaisi outlet serves as an architectural and visual landmark welcoming pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors to Makkah, and it aids in easing their experience by providing modern technologies for inspection and sorting.

The Deputy Emir of Makkah was briefed on the plan aimed at facilitating the experience for the guests of Allah, the operations of the reporting and monitoring unit, and the mechanism for handling and processing reports.

Following that, Prince Saud bin Mishal headed to the holy sites and visited Mina Emergency Hospital 2, which spans over 5,300 square meters, with a capacity of 200 beds distributed across emergency, inpatient, heatstroke, and heat exhaustion treatment departments, in addition to advanced facilities in radiology, laboratories, clinics, minor surgeries, isolation, and resuscitation, as well as support areas for medical staff.

The operation of "Mina Emergency 2" is part of the Ministry of Health's efforts to expand medical coverage during Hajj and achieve a faster response to health emergencies, providing a fully equipped treatment environment within the holy sites. The project is one of the fastest hospitals to be completed and operationalized globally in terms of construction speed and efficiency, operating at high efficiency around the clock.

The Deputy Emir of Makkah also listened to an explanation about the field hospitals, which number more than 15, established in collaboration with various health and security agencies, as well as "urgent care" services to relieve pressure on emergency departments and expedite the handling of minor and moderate cases.

The health system has raised its operational capacity to over 20,000 beds, with more than 52,000 practitioners and health staff serving the pilgrims. Additionally, 25 urgent care centers have been operationalized in the holy sites, a figure that exceeds previous years by more than three times. The season has also been supported with over 900 ambulances, 11 medical evacuation aircraft, and 71 field emergency points.

Then, Prince Saud bin Mishal visited the monitoring and control center in the holy sites for managing operational processes for water distribution, which includes over 4,000 sensors and monitoring devices to track operational indicators and make proactive decisions.

The center supervises and monitors 27 operational areas in the holy sites to ensure the integration of operations and rapid response to field events. It also contributes to continuous and direct coordination with the main control room in Makkah to manage distribution operations, monitor and manage water levels and quantities in operational and strategic reservoirs, and monitor water quality in real-time through testing devices linked to the center. It receives operational reports, follows up on their processing, issues daily and periodic operational reports, analyzes operational data to support decision-making, enhances planning and operational efficiency, and supports proactive responses and predictions of operational events.

The tour included a visit to the "Tasleem" center affiliated with "Kadaan," where Prince Saud bin Mishal listened to an explanation about it, as it forms a unified digital platform that ensures speed of completion and accuracy of procedures, in addition to providing a secure environment for data management, which contributes to enhancing the readiness of the camps.

The center has developed a comprehensive website, launched a smartphone application, created a central database, and implemented an advanced information security system, which contributes to speeding up procedures, improving service efficiency, and enhancing reliability, positively impacting the experience of the guests of Allah and elevating the quality of services provided.

The Deputy Emir of Makkah concluded his tour by chairing a meeting of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah at the Emirate's headquarters in Muzdalifah, which included a review of the operational plans of the agencies, ways to integrate roles to serve the guests of Allah, and the readiness of facilities and services in the holy sites.