أوضح المتحدث باسم جامعة الرياض للفنون المكلّف عبدالمجيد العساف، أن الجامعة صممت برامجها الأكاديمية وفق أسس علمية ومهنية تنسجم مع مستهدفات تطوير التعليم، وتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية في التخصصات الثقافية والإبداعية.

وقال العساف: «الجامعة تقدم البرامج والمقررات الأكاديمية باللغة العربية وأخرى باللغة الإنجليزية وفق طبيعة كل تخصص ومتطلباته، شأنها في ذلك شأن العديد من الجامعات التي تعتمد أكثر من لغة بحسب طبيعة برامجها الأكاديمية، وبناءً على توصيات اللجان العلمية المختصة، وبما يضمن جودة المخرجات التعليمية، ورفع كفاءة التحصيل العلمي والمهني للطلبة، مع الاستفادة من أحدث المراجع والممارسات في المجالات التخصصية المختلفة».

وشدّد العساف على أن البرامج الأكاديمية للجامعة لن تأتي بمعزلٍ عن الهوية الوطنية، إذ تتضمن جميع البرامج مقرراتٍ ومحتوى معرفياً يعزز الثقافة السعودية، إلى جانب مقرراتٍ تُعنى باللغة العربية، والتعبير الإبداعي والتواصل الثقافي، وتُسهم في تحقيق الهدف الأكبر للجامعة المتمثل في إعداد خريجين معتزين بهويتهم، وقادرين على تمثيل ثقافتهم في مختلف المناحي المهنية والمعرفية.

وأكد العساف أن الجامعة تُثمن وتقدر جميع الآراء والنقاشات حول تطوير التعليم والبرامج الأكاديمية، مبيناً أن الحوار البنّاء والاهتمام المجتمعي يُعدّان عنصرين مهمين في دعم مسيرة البناء والتطوير للجامعة والارتقاء بمخرجاتها التعليمية، بما يُسهم في بناء جيل سعودي مُبدع يعتز بثقافته، وهويته الوطنية، ويُشارك بفاعلية في تحقيق المستهدفات الثقافية الوطنية تحت مظلة رؤية المملكة 2030.