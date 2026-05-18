The spokesperson for the Riyadh University of Arts, Abdulmajid Al-Asaf, clarified that the university has designed its academic programs based on scientific and professional foundations that align with the goals of educational development and the empowerment of national competencies in cultural and creative disciplines.

Al-Asaf stated: "The university offers academic programs and courses in Arabic and others in English, depending on the nature and requirements of each specialization, similar to many universities that adopt multiple languages according to the nature of their academic programs, based on the recommendations of specialized scientific committees, ensuring the quality of educational outcomes and enhancing the academic and professional achievement of students, while benefiting from the latest references and practices in various specialized fields."

Al-Asaf emphasized that the university's academic programs will not be isolated from national identity, as all programs include courses and knowledge content that enhance Saudi culture, in addition to courses focused on the Arabic language, creative expression, and cultural communication, contributing to the university's larger goal of preparing graduates who take pride in their identity and are capable of representing their culture in various professional and intellectual domains.

Al-Asaf confirmed that the university values and appreciates all opinions and discussions regarding the development of education and academic programs, indicating that constructive dialogue and community interest are two important elements in supporting the university's construction and development journey and enhancing its educational outcomes, contributing to the building of a creative Saudi generation that takes pride in its culture and national identity and actively participates in achieving national cultural goals under the umbrella of Vision 2030.