تحوّلت بعض الألعاب المصممة لتخفيف التوتر والقلق إلى محور جدل واسع بعد تصاعد التحذيرات؛ بشأن احتوائها على مواد كيميائية قد تنبعث أثناء الاستخدام، ما أثار مخاوف بين المستهلكين والأسر حول تأثيراتها الصحية المحتملة.

وبحسب تقارير متداولة، فإن بعض هذه الألعاب المصنوعة من مواد مطاطية أو بلاستيكية قد تطلق مركبات كيميائية عند الضغط المتكرر أو تعرضها للحرارة، وهو ما دفع جهات رقابية وخبراء إلى المطالبة بإجراء اختبارات إضافية للتأكد من سلامتها، خصوصاً للأطفال والمستخدمين الذين يعتمدون عليها بشكل يومي.

وأشار مختصون إلى أن ألعاب تخفيف التوتر حققت انتشاراً واسعاً خلال السنوات الأخيرة، مع زيادة الضغوط النفسية والإقبال على المنتجات التي تساعد على الاسترخاء وتحسين التركيز، إلا أن المخاوف الأخيرة أعادت النقاش حول جودة المواد المستخدمة في تصنيعها ومدى التزام الشركات بالمعايير الصحية.

ودعا خبراء إلى ضرورة شراء هذه المنتجات من مصادر موثوقة والتأكد من مطابقتها للمواصفات المعتمدة، مع تجنب استخدام الألعاب ذات الروائح الكيميائية القوية أو غير المعروفة المصدر، خصوصاً لدى الأطفال.