Some toys designed to relieve stress and anxiety have become the center of widespread controversy following increased warnings about their potential release of chemical substances during use, raising concerns among consumers and families regarding their possible health effects.

According to circulating reports, some of these toys made from rubber or plastic may emit chemical compounds when subjected to repeated pressure or exposure to heat, prompting regulatory bodies and experts to call for additional testing to ensure their safety, especially for children and users who rely on them daily.

Specialists noted that stress-relief toys have gained widespread popularity in recent years, with an increase in psychological pressures and a growing demand for products that help with relaxation and improve focus. However, recent concerns have reignited the discussion about the quality of materials used in their manufacturing and the extent to which companies adhere to health standards.

Experts have urged the necessity of purchasing these products from reliable sources and ensuring they meet approved specifications, while avoiding toys with strong or unknown chemical odors, especially for children.