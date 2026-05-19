The Assiut Governorate in southern Egypt witnessed a bloody incident yesterday (Monday) that shook the Egyptian street, after a person in a private car opened fire randomly inside the crowded Abnoub bus station, resulting in the death of 8 people and the injury of 5 others, before the security chase ended with the death of the attacker.

Panic and Chaos Inside the Station

According to what the Egyptian Ministry of Interior announced, security forces received an urgent report about random gunfire inside the crowded bus station, prompting security and ambulance forces to rush to the scene amidst a state of panic and chaos among those present.

Initial investigations confirmed that several victims fell at the scene of the incident, while the injured were transferred to Assiut University Hospital and Abnoub Central Hospital for the necessary medical care, while the bodies were deposited in the hospital morgue under the supervision of the public prosecution.

Security Chase Ends with the Attacker's Death

The Ministry of Interior clarified that the perpetrator fled after carrying out the attack to an agricultural area within the jurisdiction of Abnoub Center, before security forces were able to locate and surround him.

It added that the suspect opened fire at police officers while they attempted to apprehend him, leading to an exchange of gunfire that resulted in his immediate death.

Psychological Disorders Behind the Incident

Preliminary investigations revealed that the attacker was suffering from severe psychological disorders and was receiving regular treatment at a mental health hospital in Cairo, while the relevant authorities continue to investigate to uncover the circumstances and motives of the incident in full.

Questions About Monitoring Mental Health Patients

The incident has brought back to the forefront the issue of mechanisms for dealing with mental health patients who may pose a danger to themselves or to society, especially in public and crowded places.