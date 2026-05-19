شهدت محافظة أسيوط جنوب مصر، أمس (الإثنين)، حادثة دامية هزت الشارع المصري، بعدما أطلق شخص يستقل سيارة ملاكي النار بشكل عشوائي داخل موقف أبنوب العام، ما أسفر عن مقتل 8 أشخاص وإصابة 5 آخرين، قبل أن تنتهي المطاردة الأمنية بمقتل منفذ الهجوم.

ذعر وفوضى داخل الموقف

وبحسب ما أعلنته وزارة الداخلية المصرية، تلقت الأجهزة الأمنية بلاغاً عاجلاً يفيد بوقوع إطلاق نار عشوائي داخل الموقف المزدحم بالمواطنين، لتنتقل قوات الأمن والإسعاف إلى الموقع وسط حالة من الهلع والفوضى بين الموجودين.

وأكدت المعاينات الأولية سقوط عدد من الضحايا في موقع الحادث، فيما جرى نقل المصابين إلى مستشفى أسيوط الجامعي وأبنوب المركزي لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، بينما أودعت الجثامين مشرحة المستشفى تحت تصرف النيابة العامة.

مطاردة أمنية تنتهي بمقتل الجاني

وأوضحت الداخلية أن مرتكب الواقعة فرّ عقب تنفيذ الهجوم إلى منطقة زراعية بدائرة مركز أبنوب، قبل أن تتمكن قوات الأمن من تحديد مكانه ومحاصرته.

وأضافت أن المتهم بادر بإطلاق النار تجاه رجال الشرطة أثناء محاولة ضبطه، ما أدى إلى تبادل لإطلاق النار انتهى بمقتله في الحال.

اضطرابات نفسية وراء الحادث

وكشفت التحريات الأولية أن منفذ الهجوم كان يعاني اضطرابات نفسية حادة، وكان يتلقى العلاج بصورة دورية داخل أحد مستشفيات الأمراض النفسية في القاهرة، فيما تواصل الجهات المختصة التحقيق لكشف ملابسات الحادث ودوافعه كاملة.

تساؤلات حول متابعة المرضى النفسيين

وأعادت الحادثة إلى الواجهة ملف آليات التعامل مع المرضى النفسيين الذين قد يشكلون خطراً على أنفسهم أو على المجتمع، خصوصاً في الأماكن العامة والمزدحمة.