American Airlines, the largest airline in the world, has decided to extend the suspension of its flights between the United States and Israel until early January 2027.

According to Channel 12 Hebrew, this decision comes amid escalating regional tensions and increasing discussions about the possibility of resuming military operations against Iran, especially following what was revealed by Axios regarding a phone call between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss developments in the confrontation with Tehran and the possibility of military escalation.

The Hebrew broadcasting authority reported from an Israeli source that Tel Aviv and Washington have raised their alert levels in anticipation of any potential military action against Iran, noting that any new military operation could be carried out jointly by the Israeli and American armies, should Trump give the green light for it.

According to the source, Israel is particularly focused on targeting energy infrastructure facilities within Iran, as part of scenarios being considered in the event of renewed confrontation.

Israeli officials have also spoken about the ongoing military preparations and heightened readiness in anticipation of the possibility of a return to fighting, confirming that the final decision is still linked to the American position.

The sources added that current discussions revolve around the feasibility of targeting Iranian infrastructure in order to increase pressure on Tehran and push it towards making concessions in any upcoming negotiations.

In this context, Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran regarding what he described as its delay in responding to the American conditions proposed to end the war that broke out on February 28.