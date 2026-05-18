قررت شركة الخطوط الجوية الأمريكية، أكبر شركة طيران في العالم، تمديد تعليق رحلاتها بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل حتى مطلع يناير 2027.

وبحسب القناة 12 العبرية، فإن القرار يأتي في ظل تصاعد التوترات الإقليمية وتزايد الحديث عن احتمال استئناف العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران، خصوصاً بعد ما كشفه موقع «أكسيوس» بشأن اتصال هاتفي جمع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو بالرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لبحث تطورات المواجهة مع طهران وإمكانية التصعيد العسكري.

ونقلت هيئة البث العبرية عن مصدر إسرائيلي أن تل أبيب وواشنطن رفعتا مستوى التأهب تحسباً لأي تحرك عسكري محتمل ضد إيران، مشيراً إلى أن أي عملية عسكرية جديدة قد تُنفذ بشكل مشترك بين الجيشين الإسرائيلي والأمريكي، في حال منح ترمب الضوء الأخضر لذلك.

وبحسب المصدر، تركز إسرائيل بشكل خاص على استهداف منشآت البنية التحتية للطاقة داخل إيران، ضمن سيناريوهات مطروحة في حال تجدد المواجهة.

كما تحدث مسؤولون إسرائيليون عن استمرار الاستعدادات العسكرية ورفع الجاهزية تحسباً لاحتمال عودة القتال، مؤكدين أن القرار النهائي لا يزال مرتبطاً بالموقف الأمريكي.

وأضافت المصادر أن النقاشات الحالية تدور حول جدوى استهداف البنية التحتية الإيرانية بهدف زيادة الضغط على طهران ودفعها نحو تقديم تنازلات في أي مفاوضات قادمة.

وفي السياق ذاته، وجّه دونالد ترمب تحذيراً لإيران بسبب ما وصفه بتأخرها في الاستجابة للشروط الأمريكية المطروحة لإنهاء الحرب التي اندلعت في 28 فبراير الماضي.