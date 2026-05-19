قُتل خمسة أشخاص، بينهم حارس أمن ومنفذا الهجوم، في حادث إطلاق نار وقع داخل المركز الإسلامي بمدينة سان دييغو الأمريكية (الإثنين)، وفق ما أعلنته الشرطة المحلية.

وأكدت الشرطة، خلال مؤتمر صحفي، أن حارس الأمن أدى «دورًا محوريًا» في الحد من خطورة الهجوم ومنع سقوط عدد أكبر من الضحايا، مشيرة إلى أن الضحايا عُثر عليهم أمام مبنى المركز الإسلامي.

وأوضحت السلطات أن المشتبه بهما، ويبلغان من العمر 17 و19 عامًا، لقيا حتفهما متأثرين بإصابات بطلقات نارية يُعتقد أنهما أطلقاها على نفسيهما.

كما أكدت الشرطة سلامة جميع الأطفال، في وقت أظهرت فيه مشاهد مصورة عمليات إجلاء للأطفال من محيط الموقع. ولا تزال التحقيقات جارية لتحديد الدافع وراء الهجوم، فيما تتعامل السلطات مع الحادث حاليًا باعتباره «جريمة كراهية».

وخلال استجابة فرق الشرطة لبلاغ إطلاق النار داخل المركز الإسلامي، تلقت إدارة الشرطة بلاغات إضافية عن حادث إطلاق نار آخر وقع على بعد عدة مبانٍ من الموقع الرئيسي، حيث تعرض عامل تنسيق حدائق لإطلاق نار دون أن يُصاب بأذى.

وأضافت الشرطة أنه بعد وقت قصير تم استدعاء القوات إلى موقع ثالث، حيث عثر الضباط على سيارة متوقفة وسط الطريق، وبداخلها جثتا المشتبه بهما.

ويُعد المركز الإسلامي في سان دييغو أكبر مسجد في مقاطعة سان دييغو، بحسب ما أفادت به إدارة المركز.

وقال إمام ومدير المركز الإسلامي، طه حسن، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي: «لم نشهد مأساة كهذه من قبل»، معربًا عن تضامنه مع العائلات المتضررة، إلى جانب المساجد ودور العبادة الأخرى في المدينة.

من جهتها، أدانت تزهين نظام، المديرة التنفيذية لفرع مجلس العلاقات الأمريكية الإسلامية (كير) في سان دييغو، الهجوم، واصفة إياه بـ«العمل العنيف المروع»، مؤكدة أن «لا أحد ينبغي أن يشعر بالخوف على سلامته أثناء الصلاة أو الدراسة».

وفي نيويورك، أعلنت شرطة المدينة عدم وجود أي تهديدات مباشرة أو صلة معروفة بالحادث، لكنها أوضحت أنها عززت انتشار عناصرها قرب المساجد ودور العبادة «كإجراء احترازي».