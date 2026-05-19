قُتل خمسة أشخاص، بينهم حارس أمن ومنفذا الهجوم، في حادث إطلاق نار وقع داخل المركز الإسلامي بمدينة سان دييغو الأمريكية (الإثنين)، وفق ما أعلنته الشرطة المحلية.
وأكدت الشرطة، خلال مؤتمر صحفي، أن حارس الأمن أدى «دورًا محوريًا» في الحد من خطورة الهجوم ومنع سقوط عدد أكبر من الضحايا، مشيرة إلى أن الضحايا عُثر عليهم أمام مبنى المركز الإسلامي.
وأوضحت السلطات أن المشتبه بهما، ويبلغان من العمر 17 و19 عامًا، لقيا حتفهما متأثرين بإصابات بطلقات نارية يُعتقد أنهما أطلقاها على نفسيهما.
كما أكدت الشرطة سلامة جميع الأطفال، في وقت أظهرت فيه مشاهد مصورة عمليات إجلاء للأطفال من محيط الموقع. ولا تزال التحقيقات جارية لتحديد الدافع وراء الهجوم، فيما تتعامل السلطات مع الحادث حاليًا باعتباره «جريمة كراهية».
وخلال استجابة فرق الشرطة لبلاغ إطلاق النار داخل المركز الإسلامي، تلقت إدارة الشرطة بلاغات إضافية عن حادث إطلاق نار آخر وقع على بعد عدة مبانٍ من الموقع الرئيسي، حيث تعرض عامل تنسيق حدائق لإطلاق نار دون أن يُصاب بأذى.
وأضافت الشرطة أنه بعد وقت قصير تم استدعاء القوات إلى موقع ثالث، حيث عثر الضباط على سيارة متوقفة وسط الطريق، وبداخلها جثتا المشتبه بهما.
ويُعد المركز الإسلامي في سان دييغو أكبر مسجد في مقاطعة سان دييغو، بحسب ما أفادت به إدارة المركز.
وقال إمام ومدير المركز الإسلامي، طه حسن، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي: «لم نشهد مأساة كهذه من قبل»، معربًا عن تضامنه مع العائلات المتضررة، إلى جانب المساجد ودور العبادة الأخرى في المدينة.
من جهتها، أدانت تزهين نظام، المديرة التنفيذية لفرع مجلس العلاقات الأمريكية الإسلامية (كير) في سان دييغو، الهجوم، واصفة إياه بـ«العمل العنيف المروع»، مؤكدة أن «لا أحد ينبغي أن يشعر بالخوف على سلامته أثناء الصلاة أو الدراسة».
وفي نيويورك، أعلنت شرطة المدينة عدم وجود أي تهديدات مباشرة أو صلة معروفة بالحادث، لكنها أوضحت أنها عززت انتشار عناصرها قرب المساجد ودور العبادة «كإجراء احترازي».
Five people were killed, including a security guard and the attackers, in a shooting incident that occurred inside the Islamic center in San Diego, USA (on Monday), according to local police.
The police confirmed during a press conference that the security guard played a "pivotal role" in mitigating the severity of the attack and preventing a higher number of casualties, noting that the victims were found in front of the Islamic center building.
Authorities clarified that the two suspects, aged 17 and 19, died from gunshot wounds believed to have been self-inflicted.
The police also confirmed the safety of all children, as video footage showed the evacuation of children from the vicinity of the site. Investigations are still ongoing to determine the motive behind the attack, while authorities are currently treating the incident as a "hate crime."
During the police response to the shooting report inside the Islamic center, the police department received additional reports of another shooting incident that occurred several buildings away from the main site, where a landscaping worker was shot at but was not harmed.
The police added that shortly after, forces were called to a third location, where officers found a car parked in the middle of the road, with the bodies of the two suspects inside.
The Islamic center in San Diego is the largest mosque in San Diego County, according to the center's administration.
Imam and director of the Islamic center, Taha Hassan, stated during the press conference: "We have never witnessed a tragedy like this before," expressing solidarity with the affected families, along with mosques and other places of worship in the city.
For her part, Zahin Nizam, the executive director of the San Diego chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), condemned the attack, describing it as a "horrific act of violence," affirming that "no one should feel afraid for their safety while praying or studying."
In New York, city police announced that there were no direct threats or known connections to the incident, but clarified that they had increased their presence near mosques and places of worship "as a precautionary measure."