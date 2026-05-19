Five people were killed, including a security guard and the attackers, in a shooting incident that occurred inside the Islamic center in San Diego, USA (on Monday), according to local police.

The police confirmed during a press conference that the security guard played a "pivotal role" in mitigating the severity of the attack and preventing a higher number of casualties, noting that the victims were found in front of the Islamic center building.

Authorities clarified that the two suspects, aged 17 and 19, died from gunshot wounds believed to have been self-inflicted.

The police also confirmed the safety of all children, as video footage showed the evacuation of children from the vicinity of the site. Investigations are still ongoing to determine the motive behind the attack, while authorities are currently treating the incident as a "hate crime."

During the police response to the shooting report inside the Islamic center, the police department received additional reports of another shooting incident that occurred several buildings away from the main site, where a landscaping worker was shot at but was not harmed.

The police added that shortly after, forces were called to a third location, where officers found a car parked in the middle of the road, with the bodies of the two suspects inside.

The Islamic center in San Diego is the largest mosque in San Diego County, according to the center's administration.

Imam and director of the Islamic center, Taha Hassan, stated during the press conference: "We have never witnessed a tragedy like this before," expressing solidarity with the affected families, along with mosques and other places of worship in the city.

For her part, Zahin Nizam, the executive director of the San Diego chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), condemned the attack, describing it as a "horrific act of violence," affirming that "no one should feel afraid for their safety while praying or studying."

In New York, city police announced that there were no direct threats or known connections to the incident, but clarified that they had increased their presence near mosques and places of worship "as a precautionary measure."