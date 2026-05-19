كشفت تحليلات حديثة لبيانات الأقمار الصناعية التابعة لوكالة الفضاء الأمريكية «ناسا»، عن تغيرات جوهرية في مستويات الإضاءة الليلية حول العالم، ما يقدم مؤشراً دقيقاً على تحول أنماط استهلاك الطاقة والأنشطة البشرية خلال السنوات الأخيرة.

وبناءً على البيانات الصادرة عن القمر الصناعي «بلاك ماربل»، تبين أن نمو الإضاءة الاصطناعية لا يسير بوتيرة عالمية موحدة، بل يشهد تبايناً كبيراً بين الازدهار والتراجع من منطقة لأخرى. ورغم أن إجمالي الإشعاع الليلي العالمي سجل ارتفاعاً بنسبة 34%، إلا أن هذه النسبة تخفي فروقات حادة بين الدول، مدفوعة باختلاف السياسات الاقتصادية، والتوجهات البيئية، ومستويات التطور العمراني.

وفي هذا السياق، سجلت دول أوروبية تراجعاً ملحوظاً في شدة الإضاءة الليلية؛ إذ انخفضت في بريطانيا بنسبة 22%، وشمل الهبوط فرنسا وهولندا أيضاً. ويعزو الخبراء هذا التراجع إلى تبني سياسات صارمة لترشيد الطاقة، والتوسع في استخدام تقنيات «الليد» (LED)، إلى جانب تداعيات أزمة الطاقة التي ألقت بظلالها على القارة الأوروبية أخيراً.

ويؤكد العلماء أن خرائط السطوع الليلي تجاوزت مفهومها التقليدي كصور فوتوغرافية، لتتحول إلى أداة علمية وإستراتيجية لرصد الحراك البشري، والتحولات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية، ومراقبة الأزمات وأنماط الهجرة وتأثير السياسات البيئية بشكل فوري ومباشر.