Recent analyses of satellite data from the American space agency "NASA" have revealed significant changes in nighttime lighting levels around the world, providing an accurate indicator of the transformation of energy consumption patterns and human activities in recent years.

Based on data from the "Black Marble" satellite, it has been shown that the growth of artificial lighting is not proceeding at a uniform global pace, but rather experiences significant variation between prosperity and decline from one region to another. Although the total global nighttime radiance has increased by 34%, this figure conceals sharp differences between countries, driven by differing economic policies, environmental trends, and levels of urban development.

In this context, several European countries have recorded a noticeable decline in nighttime lighting intensity; for instance, in Britain, it decreased by 22%, and this decline also affected France and the Netherlands. Experts attribute this decrease to the adoption of strict energy-saving policies and the expansion of LED technology, alongside the repercussions of the energy crisis that has recently cast a shadow over the European continent.

Scientists confirm that nighttime brightness maps have transcended their traditional concept as mere photographs, transforming into a scientific and strategic tool for monitoring human movement, economic and social transformations, and for observing crises, migration patterns, and the immediate and direct impact of environmental policies.