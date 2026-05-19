كشفت تحليلات حديثة لبيانات الأقمار الصناعية التابعة لوكالة الفضاء الأمريكية «ناسا»، عن تغيرات جوهرية في مستويات الإضاءة الليلية حول العالم، ما يقدم مؤشراً دقيقاً على تحول أنماط استهلاك الطاقة والأنشطة البشرية خلال السنوات الأخيرة.
وبناءً على البيانات الصادرة عن القمر الصناعي «بلاك ماربل»، تبين أن نمو الإضاءة الاصطناعية لا يسير بوتيرة عالمية موحدة، بل يشهد تبايناً كبيراً بين الازدهار والتراجع من منطقة لأخرى. ورغم أن إجمالي الإشعاع الليلي العالمي سجل ارتفاعاً بنسبة 34%، إلا أن هذه النسبة تخفي فروقات حادة بين الدول، مدفوعة باختلاف السياسات الاقتصادية، والتوجهات البيئية، ومستويات التطور العمراني.
وفي هذا السياق، سجلت دول أوروبية تراجعاً ملحوظاً في شدة الإضاءة الليلية؛ إذ انخفضت في بريطانيا بنسبة 22%، وشمل الهبوط فرنسا وهولندا أيضاً. ويعزو الخبراء هذا التراجع إلى تبني سياسات صارمة لترشيد الطاقة، والتوسع في استخدام تقنيات «الليد» (LED)، إلى جانب تداعيات أزمة الطاقة التي ألقت بظلالها على القارة الأوروبية أخيراً.
ويؤكد العلماء أن خرائط السطوع الليلي تجاوزت مفهومها التقليدي كصور فوتوغرافية، لتتحول إلى أداة علمية وإستراتيجية لرصد الحراك البشري، والتحولات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية، ومراقبة الأزمات وأنماط الهجرة وتأثير السياسات البيئية بشكل فوري ومباشر.
Recent analyses of satellite data from the American space agency "NASA" have revealed significant changes in nighttime lighting levels around the world, providing an accurate indicator of the transformation of energy consumption patterns and human activities in recent years.
Based on data from the "Black Marble" satellite, it has been shown that the growth of artificial lighting is not proceeding at a uniform global pace, but rather experiences significant variation between prosperity and decline from one region to another. Although the total global nighttime radiance has increased by 34%, this figure conceals sharp differences between countries, driven by differing economic policies, environmental trends, and levels of urban development.
In this context, several European countries have recorded a noticeable decline in nighttime lighting intensity; for instance, in Britain, it decreased by 22%, and this decline also affected France and the Netherlands. Experts attribute this decrease to the adoption of strict energy-saving policies and the expansion of LED technology, alongside the repercussions of the energy crisis that has recently cast a shadow over the European continent.
Scientists confirm that nighttime brightness maps have transcended their traditional concept as mere photographs, transforming into a scientific and strategic tool for monitoring human movement, economic and social transformations, and for observing crises, migration patterns, and the immediate and direct impact of environmental policies.