قرر المدرب الإسباني بيب غوارديولا إنهاء مسيرته الأسطورية مع نادي مانشستر سيتي الإنجليزي، عقب نهاية الموسم الجاري.

رحيل بعد 10 سنوات

وبحسب صحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية، فإن غوارديولا، أحد أعظم المدربين في تاريخ كرة القدم الإنجليزية، سيغادر مانشستر سيتي عقب المباراة الأخيرة في البريميرليغ ضد أستون فيلا الأحد القادم، ليسدل الستار على 10 سنوات ساحرة في ملعب الاتحاد، فاز خلالها بـ20 لقباً، وجعل من السيتي أحد أفضل أندية العالم.

نهاية حقبة ذهبية.. غوارديولا يودّع مانشستر سيتي

موعد الإعلان الرسمي

وأضافت أنه من المتوقع أن يكون مانشستر سيتي قد بدأ بإبلاغ شركائه من الرعاة بقرب الإعلان الرسمي، في وقت كان الخبر متداولاً على نطاق واسع بين المقربين من غوارديولا، على أن يتم تأكيده في وقت ما يوم الأحد، تمهيداً للاحتفال بالتأثير الكبير للمدرب على كرة القدم الإنجليزية خلال موكب الحافلة المكشوفة يوم الإثنين.

نهاية حقبة ذهبية.. غوارديولا يودّع مانشستر سيتي

من سيخلف غوارديولا؟

وأوضحت الصحيفة البريطانية أن مدرب تشيلسي السابق إنزو ماريسكا، والمدير الفني لبايرن ميونخ فينسنت كومباني، هما المرشحان الأبرز لخلافة بيب غوارديولا.