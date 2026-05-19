نهاية حقبة ذهبية.. غوارديولا يودّع مانشستر سيتي

Spanish coach Pep Guardiola has decided to end his legendary career with English club Manchester City at the end of the current season.

Departure after 10 years

According to the British newspaper "Daily Mail," Guardiola, one of the greatest managers in the history of English football, will leave Manchester City after the final match in the Premier League against Aston Villa next Sunday, bringing to a close 10 magical years at the Etihad Stadium, during which he won 20 titles and made City one of the best clubs in the world.

Official announcement date

It was added that Manchester City is expected to have begun informing its partner sponsors about the upcoming official announcement, at a time when the news was widely circulated among those close to Guardiola, with confirmation expected at some point on Sunday, in preparation for celebrating the significant impact of the coach on English football during the open-top bus parade on Monday.

Who will succeed Guardiola?

The British newspaper clarified that former Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca and Bayern Munich's Vincent Kompany are the top candidates to succeed Pep Guardiola.