نهاية حقبة ذهبية.. غوارديولا يودّع مانشستر سيتي

قرر المدرب الإسباني بيب غوارديولا إنهاء مسيرته الأسطورية مع نادي مانشستر سيتي الإنجليزي، عقب نهاية الموسم الجاري.
رحيل بعد 10 سنوات
وبحسب صحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية، فإن غوارديولا، أحد أعظم المدربين في تاريخ كرة القدم الإنجليزية، سيغادر مانشستر سيتي عقب المباراة الأخيرة في البريميرليغ ضد أستون فيلا الأحد القادم، ليسدل الستار على 10 سنوات ساحرة في ملعب الاتحاد، فاز خلالها بـ20 لقباً، وجعل من السيتي أحد أفضل أندية العالم.
موعد الإعلان الرسمي
وأضافت أنه من المتوقع أن يكون مانشستر سيتي قد بدأ بإبلاغ شركائه من الرعاة بقرب الإعلان الرسمي، في وقت كان الخبر متداولاً على نطاق واسع بين المقربين من غوارديولا، على أن يتم تأكيده في وقت ما يوم الأحد، تمهيداً للاحتفال بالتأثير الكبير للمدرب على كرة القدم الإنجليزية خلال موكب الحافلة المكشوفة يوم الإثنين.
من سيخلف غوارديولا؟
وأوضحت الصحيفة البريطانية أن مدرب تشيلسي السابق إنزو ماريسكا، والمدير الفني لبايرن ميونخ فينسنت كومباني، هما المرشحان الأبرز لخلافة بيب غوارديولا.
Spanish coach Pep Guardiola has decided to end his legendary career with English club Manchester City at the end of the current season.
Departure after 10 years
According to the British newspaper "Daily Mail," Guardiola, one of the greatest managers in the history of English football, will leave Manchester City after the final match in the Premier League against Aston Villa next Sunday, bringing to a close 10 magical years at the Etihad Stadium, during which he won 20 titles and made City one of the best clubs in the world.
Official announcement date
It was added that Manchester City is expected to have begun informing its partner sponsors about the upcoming official announcement, at a time when the news was widely circulated among those close to Guardiola, with confirmation expected at some point on Sunday, in preparation for celebrating the significant impact of the coach on English football during the open-top bus parade on Monday.
Who will succeed Guardiola?
The British newspaper clarified that former Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca and Bayern Munich's Vincent Kompany are the top candidates to succeed Pep Guardiola.