تبدأ بنهاية دوام يوم الخميس القادم إجازة عيد الأضحى لهذا العام وتشمل الكوادر الإدارية والتعليمية والطلاب والطالبات في مدارس التعليم العام للبنين والبنات في مناطق ومحافظات السعودية وموظفي وموظفات القطاعات الحكومية على اختلاف أنواعها.


وتستمر الإجازة لمدة 11 يوماً، على أن تكون العودة بعد الإجازة يوم الثلاثاء الـ16 من شهر ذي الحجة الجاري.


فيما ستبدأ إجازة العاملين في القطاع الخاص والقطاع غير الربحي في الـ9 من شهر ذي الحجة وتستمر لمدة 4 أيام.