The Eid al-Adha holiday for this year will begin at the end of the working day on the upcoming Thursday and will include administrative and educational staff, as well as male and female students in public schools across various regions and governorates of Saudi Arabia, along with employees of different types of government sectors.



The holiday will last for 11 days, with the return after the holiday scheduled for Tuesday, the 16th of the current month of Dhul-Hijjah.



Meanwhile, the holiday for employees in the private sector and the non-profit sector will start on the 9th of Dhul-Hijjah and will last for 4 days.