أعلنت الشرطة الأمريكية، أمس (الإثنين)، مقتل 5 في حادثة إطلاق النار بينهم المهاجمان داخل مسجد مجمع المركز الإسلامي في مدينة «سان دييغو» بولاية كاليفورنيا.


ونقلت شبكة «سي إن إن» الأمريكية عن مسؤولين في سلطات إنفاذ القانون، أن 5 اشخاص قتلوا على الأقل في إطلاق نار بالمركز الإسلامي بمدينة سان دييغو بولاية كاليفورنيا بينهم المهاجمان، أمس، فيما أكدت شرطة سان دييغو «القضاء على التهديد» في المركز الإسلامي.


وأوضحت الشرطة أنه تم تحييد تهديد بعد اقتحام مسلحين للمجمع.


ويقدم عملاء من مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي المساعدة لجهات إنفاذ القانون المحلية في موقع الحادث، مؤكدين أن الوضع متغير، وأنهم يُجرون تقييماً للوضع، بحسب شبكة «سي إن إن».


وأدان مجلس العلاقات الأمريكية الإسلامية (كير) الهجوم المسلح، مؤكداً في بيان صادر عن مديرة التنفيذية في فرع سان دييغو أنهم يعملون لمعرفة المزيد عن الحادثة.


وقال البيان: «ندين بشدة هذا العمل العنيف المروع الذي استهدف المركز الإسلامي في سان دييغو، قلوبنا مع جميع المتضررين من هذا الهجوم، لا ينبغي لأحد أن يخشى على سلامته أثناء أداء الصلاة أو الدراسة في مدرسة».