The American police announced yesterday (Monday) that they had neutralized an armed individual inside the Islamic Center mosque complex in San Diego, California.



American network CNN reported from law enforcement officials that at least one person was killed in a shooting at the Islamic Center in San Diego, California, yesterday, while the San Diego police confirmed that they had "eliminated the threat" at the Islamic Center.



The police clarified that the threat was neutralized after an armed intrusion into the complex.



Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting local law enforcement at the scene, confirming that the situation is fluid and that they are conducting an assessment of the situation, according to CNN.



The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned the armed attack, stating in a statement from the executive director of the San Diego branch that they are working to learn more about the incident.



The statement read: "We strongly condemn this horrific act of violence that targeted the Islamic Center in San Diego. Our hearts are with all those affected by this attack; no one should fear for their safety while praying or studying in a school."