ينصح خبراء التغذية بالاعتدال في تناول مشروبات محددة لما تحتويه من فوائد غذائية ومضادات أكسدة تحافظ على توازن الجسم. وفيما يلي أربعة مشروبات يُنصح بإدراجها ضمن الروتين اليومي:

الماء لتحسين وظائف الأعضاء

الشاي الأخضر لتحسين التركيز

الحليب مصدر الكالسيوم

العصائر الطازجة الغنية بالفيتامينات