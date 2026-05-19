ينصح خبراء التغذية بالاعتدال في تناول مشروبات محددة لما تحتويه من فوائد غذائية ومضادات أكسدة تحافظ على توازن الجسم. وفيما يلي أربعة مشروبات يُنصح بإدراجها ضمن الروتين اليومي:
الماء لتحسين وظائف الأعضاء
الشاي الأخضر لتحسين التركيز
الحليب مصدر الكالسيوم
العصائر الطازجة الغنية بالفيتامينات
Nutrition experts recommend moderation in consuming certain beverages due to their nutritional benefits and antioxidants that help maintain the body's balance. Here are four drinks that are advised to be included in the daily routine:
Water for improving organ functions
Green tea for enhancing concentration
Milk as a source of calcium
Fresh juices rich in vitamins