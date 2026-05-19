أعادت دراسات علمية حديثة تسليط الضوء على البيض بوصفه واحداً من أكثر الأطعمة تكاملاً من الناحية الغذائية، بعدما كشفت أبحاث متخصصة فوائده في دعم نمو الأطفال، والمساهمة في تعزيز الطول، إضافة إلى دوره المحتمل في الوقاية من التدهور المعرفي وتقليل مخاطر الإصابة بمرض الزهايمر لدى كبار السن.

وأشارت الدراسات إلى أن البيض يحتوي على عناصر غذائية أساسية؛ أبرزها البروتين عالي الجودة، والكولين، و(فيتامين د)، إلى جانب مجموعة من المعادن المهمة التي تدعم صحة العظام والعضلات لدى الأطفال، ما يجعله خياراً غذائياً مهماً خلال مراحل النمو. كما لفتت إحدى الدراسات المنشورة إلى وجود ارتباط بين تناول البيض ضمن نظام غذائي متوازن وتحسين مؤشرات النمو والطول لدى الأطفال، بفضل غناه بالأحماض الأمينية الضرورية لبناء الجسم.

وفي جانب آخر، أوضحت دراسة علمية أن الانتظام في تناول البيض قد يسهم في تقليل احتمالات الإصابة بمرض الزهايمر بنسبة تصل إلى 27%؛ نظراً لاحتوائه على مادة (الكولين) التي تلعب دوراً مهماً في دعم وظائف الدماغ والذاكرة. كما أكدت أبحاث غذائية أن البيض يُعد من الأطعمة المناسبة للمساعدة في ضبط مستويات السكر في الدم؛ كونه منخفض الكربوهيدرات ويمنح إحساساً بالشبع لفترات أطول، ما يساعد أيضاً في التحكم بالوزن وخفض معدل السكر التراكمي عند دمجه مع نمط غذائي صحي ومتوازن.

ويؤكد خبراء التغذية أن القيمة الصحية للبيض ترتبط بطريقة تحضيره والكميات المتناولة، مشددين على أهمية إدخاله ضمن نظام غذائي متوازن للحصول على فوائده الغذائية الكاملة.