أعادت دراسات علمية حديثة تسليط الضوء على البيض بوصفه واحداً من أكثر الأطعمة تكاملاً من الناحية الغذائية، بعدما كشفت أبحاث متخصصة فوائده في دعم نمو الأطفال، والمساهمة في تعزيز الطول، إضافة إلى دوره المحتمل في الوقاية من التدهور المعرفي وتقليل مخاطر الإصابة بمرض الزهايمر لدى كبار السن.
وأشارت الدراسات إلى أن البيض يحتوي على عناصر غذائية أساسية؛ أبرزها البروتين عالي الجودة، والكولين، و(فيتامين د)، إلى جانب مجموعة من المعادن المهمة التي تدعم صحة العظام والعضلات لدى الأطفال، ما يجعله خياراً غذائياً مهماً خلال مراحل النمو. كما لفتت إحدى الدراسات المنشورة إلى وجود ارتباط بين تناول البيض ضمن نظام غذائي متوازن وتحسين مؤشرات النمو والطول لدى الأطفال، بفضل غناه بالأحماض الأمينية الضرورية لبناء الجسم.
وفي جانب آخر، أوضحت دراسة علمية أن الانتظام في تناول البيض قد يسهم في تقليل احتمالات الإصابة بمرض الزهايمر بنسبة تصل إلى 27%؛ نظراً لاحتوائه على مادة (الكولين) التي تلعب دوراً مهماً في دعم وظائف الدماغ والذاكرة. كما أكدت أبحاث غذائية أن البيض يُعد من الأطعمة المناسبة للمساعدة في ضبط مستويات السكر في الدم؛ كونه منخفض الكربوهيدرات ويمنح إحساساً بالشبع لفترات أطول، ما يساعد أيضاً في التحكم بالوزن وخفض معدل السكر التراكمي عند دمجه مع نمط غذائي صحي ومتوازن.
ويؤكد خبراء التغذية أن القيمة الصحية للبيض ترتبط بطريقة تحضيره والكميات المتناولة، مشددين على أهمية إدخاله ضمن نظام غذائي متوازن للحصول على فوائده الغذائية الكاملة.
Recent scientific studies have highlighted eggs as one of the most nutritionally complete foods, revealing their benefits in supporting children's growth, contributing to height enhancement, as well as their potential role in preventing cognitive decline and reducing the risk of Alzheimer's disease in the elderly.
The studies indicated that eggs contain essential nutrients, most notably high-quality protein, choline, and vitamin D, along with a range of important minerals that support bone and muscle health in children, making it an important dietary choice during growth stages. One published study also pointed out a correlation between egg consumption within a balanced diet and improved growth and height indicators in children, thanks to its richness in essential amino acids necessary for body building.
On another note, a scientific study clarified that regular egg consumption may contribute to reducing the likelihood of developing Alzheimer's disease by up to 27%, due to its content of choline, which plays an important role in supporting brain functions and memory. Nutritional research has also confirmed that eggs are suitable foods for helping to regulate blood sugar levels; being low in carbohydrates and providing a feeling of fullness for longer periods, which also aids in weight control and lowering glycated hemoglobin when combined with a healthy and balanced diet.
Nutrition experts emphasize that the health value of eggs is linked to how they are prepared and the quantities consumed, stressing the importance of incorporating them into a balanced diet to obtain their full nutritional benefits.