Recent scientific studies have highlighted eggs as one of the most nutritionally complete foods, revealing their benefits in supporting children's growth, contributing to height enhancement, as well as their potential role in preventing cognitive decline and reducing the risk of Alzheimer's disease in the elderly.

The studies indicated that eggs contain essential nutrients, most notably high-quality protein, choline, and vitamin D, along with a range of important minerals that support bone and muscle health in children, making it an important dietary choice during growth stages. One published study also pointed out a correlation between egg consumption within a balanced diet and improved growth and height indicators in children, thanks to its richness in essential amino acids necessary for body building.

On another note, a scientific study clarified that regular egg consumption may contribute to reducing the likelihood of developing Alzheimer's disease by up to 27%, due to its content of choline, which plays an important role in supporting brain functions and memory. Nutritional research has also confirmed that eggs are suitable foods for helping to regulate blood sugar levels; being low in carbohydrates and providing a feeling of fullness for longer periods, which also aids in weight control and lowering glycated hemoglobin when combined with a healthy and balanced diet.

Nutrition experts emphasize that the health value of eggs is linked to how they are prepared and the quantities consumed, stressing the importance of incorporating them into a balanced diet to obtain their full nutritional benefits.