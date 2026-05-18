The head of the Yemeni Coast Guard, Major General Khaled Al-Qamli, confirmed that Saudi support is considered a pivotal and strategic support for their brothers in the republic in various fields in general, and for the Coast Guard in particular, especially during this exceptional phase that Yemen is going through. In an interview with "Okaz," he stated that the support included important operational and logistical aspects, including boats, equipment, and technical support, particularly in the Red Sea and the eastern coast, noting that without this support, along with the support of friends, the maritime threats in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden would have been greater and more dangerous than what was witnessed in previous years.

Major General Al-Qamli explained that Saudi support has enabled the Yemeni Coast Guard to continue performing its duties despite the difficult circumstances, contributed to raising operational readiness, and enhanced maritime presence in several vital sectors. It also helped mitigate the risks of naval mines, attack boats, and illegal activities, and tightened the noose on smuggling networks. Major General Al-Qamli addressed several issues through the following dialogue:

مؤتمر الأمن البحري الذي عُقد في الرياض لدعم خفر السواحل اليمني. (عكاظ)

Pivotal and Strategic Saudi Support

• Can you tell us about the Saudi support for the Yemeni Coast Guard?

•• Saudi support is considered pivotal and strategic for their brothers in Yemen in various fields in general, and for the Coast Guard in particular, especially during this exceptional phase that our country is going through. This support included important operational and logistical aspects, including boats, equipment, and technical support, particularly in the Red Sea and the eastern coast. Without this support, along with the support of friends, the maritime threats in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden would have been greater and more dangerous than what we witnessed in previous years.

Continuing to Perform Duties

• What are the outcomes of this support?

•• This support has enabled the Yemeni Coast Guard to continue performing its duties despite the difficult circumstances, contributed to raising operational readiness, and enhanced maritime presence in several vital sectors. It has also helped mitigate the risks of naval mines, attack boats, and illegal activities, in addition to tightening the noose on smuggling networks, whether related to arms and drug smuggling or illegal immigration coming from the Horn of Africa.

Protecting Red Sea Security

• What is the level of coordination between Saudi Arabia and Yemen in the field of Coast Guard?

•• Coordination with our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is excellent and ongoing, reflecting a shared commitment to protecting the security of the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and Bab el-Mandeb. The Kingdom has played an important role not only in direct support but also in supporting efforts to rebuild the capabilities of the Yemeni Coast Guard through international partnerships, foremost among them the Yemeni Maritime Security Partnership project.

Combating Illegal Immigration

• Can you tell us about the security situation in Yemeni territorial waters?

•• Yemen has a coastline exceeding 2,400 kilometers and overlooks one of the most important maritime passages in the world, which in itself poses a significant challenge, especially given the circumstances the state is going through and the multiple maritime threats. Despite limited resources and the absence of many infrastructures related to maritime monitoring and control, the Coast Guard continues to carry out its missions in combating smuggling and illegal immigration and securing maritime navigation. However, there is still much to be done, especially in building capacities and enhancing maritime monitoring and rapid response systems.

Rescuing Dozens of Fishermen

• What are your most notable achievements in securing territorial waters?

•• In the past period, the Yemeni Coast Guard has managed to thwart many smuggling operations, apprehend violating boats, conduct extensive maritime patrols, and provide assistance and rescue to dozens of fishermen and sea-goers. We have also participated in coordination and response operations related to maritime threats and suspected piracy incidents, in addition to enhancing cooperation with regional and international partners in the field of maritime security.

Raising Operational Readiness

• What equipment has helped you achieve these successes?

•• The boats and equipment provided by our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have had a direct impact on enhancing the capabilities of the Coast Guard, which has contributed to raising the operational readiness of the personnel and equipment of the Coast Guard in Aden and Al-Mokha significantly, and has increased the capabilities of our personnel, enabling us to conduct our maritime patrols more effectively and enhance our missions in maritime monitoring, search and rescue, and responding to maritime incidents.

Significant International Interest and Support

• What about international support for the Coast Guard, and what are the next steps in this regard?

•• There is significant international interest and support in rebuilding the capabilities of the Yemeni Coast Guard, considering that Yemen's maritime security is directly linked to the security of international navigation. In the past period, we have witnessed significant developments in the level of cooperation with several countries and international organizations in the fields of training, equipment, and capacity building. The next steps focus on completing the construction of maritime infrastructure, developing monitoring and control systems, qualifying personnel, and enhancing maritime deployment capabilities to match the scale of current challenges.

Serious Threats to Navigation Freedom

• Can we say that the waters of the Red Sea will be free from piracy?

•• The Red Sea, especially from Bab el-Mandeb northward, has not historically witnessed extensive traditional piracy activity as seen in the Gulf of Aden and the Somali basin. Recently, we have witnessed serious threats to navigation freedom and the security of ships that are no less dangerous than acts of piracy in terms of their impact on maritime security and international trade. From our perspective, enhancing the capabilities of the Yemeni Coast Guard and raising its readiness are among the most important real guarantees for sustaining the security of the Red Sea and protecting international shipping routes.

We Need Long-Range Boats

• What are the current main needs of the Yemeni Coast Guard, and how do you see the future of its work in the coming period?

•• There are still significant needs, including the training center in Aden, advanced centers, and continuous training, in addition to operational and logistical support. Despite the challenges, we are optimistic about the future of the Yemeni Coast Guard, especially with the support from our brothers and international partners. We have personnel with experience and will, and what we need is continued investment in building this vital institution and improving the conditions of Coast Guard personnel given the nature of the maritime work they perform, which is fraught with risks.

Securing Ports and Protecting Coasts

• What is your message to everyone following the work of the Yemeni Coast Guard?

•• Our message is that the Yemeni Coast Guard, despite all circumstances and challenges, continues to fulfill its national duty and will remain committed to its national mission. We affirm that supporting the Yemeni Coast Guard is not just support for a local institution, but a direct investment in the security and stability of the region and the world, as the security of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden is a shared responsibility that concerns everyone.

Coordination with Saudi Arabia reflects the commitment to protect the security of the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and Bab el-Mandeb

We continue to carry out our missions in combating smuggling and illegal immigration and securing maritime navigation