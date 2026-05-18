أكد رئيس مصلحة خفر السواحل اليمنية اللواء خالد القملي أن الدعم السعودي يُعد دعماً محورياً وإستراتيجياً لأشقائهم في الجمهورية في مختلف المجالات بشكل عام، ولخفر السواحل بشكل خاص، خصوصاً في هذه المرحلة الاستثنائية التي يمر بها اليمن. وقال في حوار أجرته معه «عكاظ»: إن الدعم شمل جوانب تشغيلية ولوجستية مهمة؛ من بينها الزوارق والمعدات والدعم الفني، خصوصاً في البحر الأحمر والساحل الشرقي، مشيراً إلى أنه لولا هذا الدعم، إلى جانب دعم الأصدقاء، لكانت التهديدات البحرية في البحر الأحمر وخليج عدن أكبر وأكثر خطورة مما شهدته السنوات الماضية.

وأوضح اللواء القملي أن الدعم السعودي مكّن خفر السواحل اليمني من الاستمرار في أداء مهماته رغم الظروف الصعبة، وساهم في رفع الجاهزية العملياتية وتعزيز التواجد البحري في عدد من القطاعات الحيوية وساعد في الحد من مخاطر الألغام البحرية والزوارق الهجومية والأنشطة غير المشروعة، وتضييق الخناق على شبكات التهريب، وتطرق اللواء القملي إلى عدد من القضايا من خلال الحوار التالي:

مؤتمر الأمن البحري الذي عُقد في الرياض لدعم خفر السواحل اليمني. (عكاظ)

مؤتمر الأمن البحري الذي عُقد في الرياض لدعم خفر السواحل اليمني. (عكاظ)

دعم سعودي محوري وإستراتيجي

• حدثنا عن الدعم السعودي لخفر السواحل اليمنية؟

•• دعم السعودية يُعد دعماً محورياً وإستراتيجياً لأشقائهم في اليمن في مختلف المجالات بشكل عام، ولخفر السواحل بشكل خاص، خصوصاً في هذه المرحلة الاستثنائية التي تمر بها بلادنا. وقد شمل هذا الدعم جوانب تشغيلية ولوجستية مهمة؛ من بينها الزوارق والمعدات والدعم الفني، خصوصاً في البحر الأحمر والساحل الشرقي. ولولا هذا الدعم، إلى جانب دعم الأصدقاء، لكانت التهديدات البحرية في البحر الأحمر وخليج عدن أكبر وأكثر خطورة مما شهدناه خلال السنوات الماضية.

الاستمرار في أداء المهمات

• ماذا عن مخرجات هذا الدعم؟

•• هذا الدعم مكّن خفر السواحل اليمني من الاستمرار في أداء مهماته رغم الظروف الصعبة، وساهم في رفع الجاهزية العملياتية وتعزيز التواجد البحري في عدد من القطاعات الحيوية. كما ساعد في الحد من مخاطر الألغام البحرية والزوارق الهجومية والأنشطة غير المشروعة، إضافة إلى تضييق الخناق على شبكات التهريب، سواء المرتبطة بتهريب الأسلحة والمخدرات أو الهجرة غير الشرعية القادمة من القرن الأفريقي.

حماية أمن البحر الأحمر

• ما مستوى التنسيق القائم بين السعودية واليمن في مجال خفر السواحل؟

•• التنسيق مع الأشقاء في المملكة العربية السعودية ممتاز ومستمر، ويعكس حرصاً مشتركاً على حماية أمن البحر الأحمر وخليج عدن وباب المندب. المملكة لعبت دوراً مهماً ليس فقط في الدعم المباشر، بل أيضاً في دعم جهود إعادة بناء قدرات خفر السواحل اليمني من خلال الشراكات الدولية؛ وفي مقدمتها مشروع شراكة الأمن البحري اليمني.

مكافحة الهجرة غير الشرعية

• حدثنا عن الوضع الأمني للمياه الإقليمية اليمنية؟

•• اليمن يمتلك شريطاً ساحلياً يتجاوز 2400 كيلومتر، ويطل على واحد من أهم الممرات البحرية في العالم، وهذا بحد ذاته يمثل تحدياً كبيراً، خصوصاً في ظل الظروف التي تمر بها الدولة وتعدد التهديدات البحرية. ورغم محدودية الإمكانيات وغياب كثير من البنى التحتية الخاصة بالمراقبة والسيطرة البحرية، تواصل خفر السواحل تنفيذ مهماتها في مكافحة التهريب والهجرة غير الشرعية وتأمين الملاحة البحرية. لكن لا يزال أمامنا الكثير، خصوصاً في مجال بناء القدرات وتعزيز منظومات المراقبة البحرية والاستجابة السريعة.

إنقاذ عشرات الصيادين

• ما أبرز منجزاتكم في ضبط أمن المياه الإقليمية؟

•• خلال الفترة الماضية تمكنت خفر السواحل اليمنية من إحباط العديد من عمليات التهريب، وضبط قوارب مخالفة، وتنفيذ دوريات بحرية واسعة، بالإضافة إلى تقديم المساعدة والإنقاذ لعشرات الصيادين ومرتادي البحر، كما شاركنا في عمليات تنسيق واستجابة مرتبطة بالتهديدات البحرية وحوادث الاشتباه بالقرصنة، إلى جانب تعزيز التعاون مع الشركاء الإقليميين والدوليين في مجال الأمن البحري.

رفع مستوى الجاهزية العملياتية

• ما التجهيزات التي ساعدتكم على تحقيق هذه النجاحات؟

•• الزوارق والمُعدات المقدمة من الأشقاء في المملكة العربية السعودية كان لها أثر مباشر في تعزيز قدرات خفر السواحل، والتي ساهمت في رفع مستوى الجاهزية العملياتية لكوادر ومعدات خفر السواحل في عدن والمخا بشكل ملموس، ورفعت من قدرات منسوبينا ومكنتنا من تسيير دورياتنا البحرية بشكل أفضل، وتعزيز مهمات المراقبة البحرية والبحث والإنقاذ والاستجابة للحوادث البحرية.

اهتمام ودعم دولي ملموس

• ماذا عن الدعم الدولي لجهاز خفر السواحل، وما الخطوات القادمة في هذا الصدد؟

•• هناك اهتمام ودعم دولي ملموس بإعادة بناء قدرات خفر السواحل اليمني، باعتبار أن أمن اليمن البحري يرتبط بشكل مباشر بأمن الملاحة الدولية. وخلال الفترة الماضية شهدنا تطوراً مهماً في مستوى التعاون مع عدد من الدول والمنظمات الدولية في مجالات التدريب والتجهيز وبناء القدرات. الخطوات القادمة تتركز على استكمال بناء البنية التحتية البحرية، وتطوير منظومات المراقبة والسيطرة، وتأهيل الكوادر، وتعزيز قدرات الانتشار البحري بما يتناسب مع حجم التحديات الحالية.

تهديدات خطيرة لحرية الملاحة

• هل نستطيع القول إن مياه البحر الأحمر ستكون بعيدة عن القرصنة؟

•• البحر الأحمر، خصوصاً من باب المندب شمالاً، لم يشهد تاريخياً نشاطاً واسعاً للقرصنة التقليدية كما هو الحال في خليج عدن والحوض الصومالي، وشهدنا خلال الفترة الأخيرة تهديدات خطيرة لحرية الملاحة وأمن السفن لا تقل خطورة عن أعمال القرصنة من حيث التأثير على أمن البحر والتجارة الدولية، ومن وجهة نظرنا، فإن تعزيز قدرات خفر السواحل اليمني ورفع جاهزيته هما من أهم الضمانات الحقيقية لاستدامة أمن البحر الأحمر وحماية خطوط الملاحة الدولية.

نحتاج الزوارق بعيدة المدى

• ما أبرز الاحتياجات الحالية لمصلحة خفر السواحل اليمنية، وكيف ترون مستقبل عملها خلال الفترة القادمة؟

•• لا تزال هناك احتياجات كبيرة، ومنها المركز التدريبي في عدن والمراكز المتقدمة والتدريب المستمر، إضافة إلى الدعم التشغيلي واللوجستي. ورغم التحديات، نحن متفائلون بمستقبل خفر السواحل اليمني، خصوصاً مع وجود دعم من الأشقاء والشركاء الدوليين، لدينا كوادر تمتلك الخبرة والإرادة، وما نحتاجه هو استمرار الاستثمار في بناء هذه المؤسسة الحيوية، وتحسين أوضاع منتسبي خفر السواحل نظراً لطبيعة العمل البحري الذي يؤدونه ويتسم بالمخاطر.

تأمين الموانئ وحماية السواحل

• ما رسالتكم لكل من يتابع أعمال جهاز خفر السواحل اليمني؟

•• رسالتنا أن خفر السواحل اليمني، رغم كل الظروف والتحديات، لا يزال يؤدي واجبه الوطني وسيظل ملتزماً بمهمته الوطنية، ونؤكد أن دعم خفر السواحل اليمني ليس دعماً لمؤسسة محلية فقط، بل هو استثمار مباشر في أمن واستقرار المنطقة والعالم، لأن أمن البحر الأحمر وخليج عدن مسؤولية مشتركة تهم الجميع.

التنسيق مع السعودية يعكس الحرص على حماية أمن البحر الأحمر وخليج عدن وباب المندب

نواصل تنفيذ مهماتنا في مكافحة التهريب والهجرة غير الشرعية وتأمين الملاحة البحرية