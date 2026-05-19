ارتبط اسم ناصر القصبي على مدار سنوات بالدراما السعودية والخليجية؛ بوصفه أحد أبرز صناع التأثير الجماهيري، ليس فقط من خلال حضوره الكوميدي، بل عبر قدرته على تحويل الشاشة إلى مساحة للنقاش الاجتماعي والثقافي. لذلك، بدا غيابه النسبي عن الدراما التلفزيونية خلال المواسم الأخيرة لافتاً، خصوصاً لدى جمهور اعتاد رؤيته حاضراً كل عام تقريباً، سواء في أعمال جماهيرية أو مشاريع تحمل بعداً نقدياً واضحاً.

لكن في المقابل، كان القصبي حاضراً بقوة على خشبة المسرح، ضمن مرحلة تشهد فيها المملكة تحولاً كبيراً في صناعة الترفيه، وعودة متسارعة للمسرح الجماهيري كجزء من الحراك الثقافي والفني الجديد. وهنا يبرز السؤال: هل اختار ناصر القصبي المسرح بديلاً عن الدراما؟ أم أنه يشارك في إعادة تشكيل المشهد الفني وفق أولويات مختلفة؟

يصعب الحديث عن ناصر القصبي بوصفه مجرد ممثل كوميدي عابر، فهو أحد الأسماء التي صنعت ذاكرة التلفزيون الخليجي لعقود، بدءاً من «طاش ما طاش» الذي تحول إلى ظاهرة اجتماعية وثقافية، وصولاً إلى أعمال أكثر نضجاً حملت طابعاً نقدياً وسياسياً وإنسانياً، لذا فإن أي تراجع في حضوره الدرامي يبدو وكأنه غياب لجزء من الهوية التلفزيونية الخليجية نفسها.

غير أن قراءة المشهد من زاوية أخرى تكشف أن ما يحدث قد لا يكون «ابتعاداً» عن الدراما، بل انتقال واعٍ نحو مساحة فنية مختلفة. فالمسرح اليوم لم يعد نشاطاً هامشياً أو موسمياً، بل أصبح جزءاً أساسياً من صناعة الترفيه السعودية الحديثة، مدعوماً بإنتاج ضخم وجمهور واسع وفعاليات تستقطب أسماء ثقيلة. وفي مثل هذا التحول، تبدو مشاركة نجم بحجم ناصر القصبي ضرورية لإعادة بناء الثقة بين الجمهور والمسرح المحلي.

المسرح يمنح الفنان أيضاً ما لا تمنحه الكاميرا دائماً؛ التفاعل المباشر، والاختبار الحي، ورد الفعل الفوري، وهي عناصر قد تبدو أكثر إغراءً لفنان يملك تجربة طويلة ويبحث عن تحديات مختلفة بعد عقود من العمل التلفزيوني. كما أن طبيعة المرحلة الحالية قد تدفع بعض النجوم إلى المساهمة في تأسيس بنية فنية جديدة، بدل الاكتفاء بتكرار النجاحات القديمة.

ومع ذلك، لا يمكن تجاهل حقيقة أن غياب القصبي عن الشاشة ترك فراغاً واضحاً. فالجمهور لا يزال ينتظر منه أعمالاً تحمل العمق ذاته الذي اعتاد عليه، خصوصاً في ظل حاجة الدراما السعودية إلى أسماء تمتلك الخبرة والقدرة على صناعة أعمال تتجاوز الترفيه نحو التأثير الحقيقي.

ربما لا يعيش ناصر القصبي مرحلة انسحاب من الدراما، بل مرحلة إعادة تموضع فني. فالفنان الذي نجح في التلفزيون قادر على النجاح في المسرح، والعكس صحيح، لكن التحدي الحقيقي يكمن في تحقيق التوازن بين الاثنين، بحيث لا يخسر المسرح وهجه الجديد، ولا تخسر الدراما أحد أهم رموزها.