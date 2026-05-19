دخلت الساحة اللبنانية اختباراً ميدانياً وسياسياً جديداً مع بدء سريان مهلة الـ45 يوماً، لتمديد الهدنة التي أسفرت عنها الجولة الثالثة من مفاوضات واشنطن.

هذا التمديد، الذي جاء بشروط الوضع الراهن السارية، يطرح إشكالية أساسية تتعلق بطبيعة هذه المهلة، إذ تبدو في حسابات القوى الدولية والإقليمية أنها نافذة زمنية جرى تصميمها بدقة لشراء وقت سياسي وأمني مزدوج بهدف بناء ترتيبات دائمة وقابلة للتنفيذ على الحدود اللبنانية-الإسرائيلية.

وتتقاطع المعلومات المتداولة في الأروقة اللبنانية اليوم عند اعتبار أن الإخفاق في إصدار «إعلان نوايا» مشترك خلال جولة واشنطن قد استُعيض عنه بآلية أكثر تعقيداً، وهي إطلاق «مسار أمني موازٍ للمسار السياسي». هذا الفصل الإجرائي يعني عملياً أن الملف اللبناني خرج من دائرة المعالجة الدبلوماسية المحضة التي تقودها وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، ليدخل في مسار أمني برعاية البنتاغون، وهو ما تؤكده معطيات دبلوماسية تشير إلى ربط أي تقدم سياسي مستقبلي في لبنان بمدى القابلية لتطبيق ترتيبات أمنية أكثر تشدداً على الأرض، تشمل آليات التنسيق المباشر والرقابة على الحدود وجنوب الليطاني.

وفي المقابل، تعكس الأجواء السياسية في بيروت حجماً ملحوظاً من التباين في قراءة أبعاد هذه المهلة وانعكاساتها على التوازنات الداخلية.

ففي الوقت الذي تبدي فيه السلطة حركة واضحة لتثبيت التهدئة وضمان شمولية وقف الأعمال العدائية في كافة المناطق والبلدات الجنوبية دون استثناء، تبرز في الموازاة مخاوف لدى أطراف أخرى من أن تكون هذه الترتيبات الأمنية المقترحة مقدمة لفرض شروط قد تؤدي إلى تباين داخلي متصاعد بدأت تظهر ملامحه من خلال رفع السقوف عند حزب الله الذي حذر السلطة من مغبة الرضوخ للإملاءات الخارجية أو الانتقال التدريجي نحو تسويات تمس بالثوابت والقوانين، وعلى رأسها قانون مقاطعة إسرائيل لعام 1955. وهو ما يضع الأطراف اللبنانية أمام معضلة التوفيق بين الالتزامات الدولية والحفاظ على الاستقرار الداخلي.

وعليه، تكتسب مهلة الـ45 يوماً الحالية طابع «مرحلة الاختبار الصعبة»، فالأنظار تتجه كلها نحو محطتين حاسمتين جرى تحديد موعدهما بدقة: الأولى في 29 مايو الجاري مع انطلاق المسار الأمني من البنتاغون، والثانية في 2 و3 يونيو القادم لاستكمال النقاش السياسي في وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية. وبين هذين التاريخين، يجد لبنان نفسه أمام استحقاق داهم، فإما أن تشكل هذه المهلة جسراً للعبور نحو استقرار مستدام ومحصن دولياً، وإما أن تظل مجرد هدنة هشة تحيّد العاصمة مؤقتاً بانتظار جولة جديدة من التصعيد الميداني.