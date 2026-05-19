في ظل تصاعد التنافس بين واشنطن وموسكو على توطيد النفوذ وتعزيز العلاقات مع الصين، يبدأ الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، اليوم(الثلاثاء)، زيارة إلى بكين لمدة يومين، يجري خلالها مباحثات مع نظيره الصيني شي جين بينغ بشأن تعزيز التعاون الإستراتيجي وزيادة صادرات الطاقة الروسية، وذلك بعد أيام من زيارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى بكين.
تطوير الشراكة الإستراتيجية
ويرافق بوتين وفد رفيع يضم وزراء ومسؤولين اقتصاديين ورؤساء كبرى شركات الطاقة الروسية، في مؤشر على الأهمية التي توليها موسكو لعلاقاتها مع بكين في ظل العقوبات الغربية المفروضة عليها بسبب الحرب في أوكرانيا.
ويعقد الرئيسان محادثات رسمية غدا (الأربعاء) تتناول تطوير الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين، ومناقشة ملفات دولية ملحة من بينها الحرب في أوكرانيا والتطورات في إيران، بحسب ما أعلنت الرئاسة الروسية «الكرملين».
ومن المنتظر أن يوقع بوتين وشي نحو 40 اتفاقية قبل اختتام الزيارة بلقاء غير رسمي على مائدة شاي لمناقشة القضايا العالمية. ومن المقرر أن يجري الوفد الروسي المؤلف من 39 شخصاً، محادثات مع نظرائهم الصينيين غدا.
العلاقات إلى مستوى غير مسبوق
وكان الرئيس الروسي أكد أن العلاقات بين روسيا والصين وصلت إلى مستوى غير مسبوق، مشدداً على أن الشراكة بين البلدين ليست موجهة ضد أي جهة، بل تهدف إلى دعم الاستقرار والعمل من أجل السلام.
وأعلن مستشار الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين للشؤون الخارجية يوري أوشاكوف أنه لاتوجد صلة بين زيارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للصين وزيارة نظيره الروسي فلاديمير بوتين الذي يتوجه إلى بكين للقاء الزعيم الصيني شي جين بينغ.
وأضاف: اتفقنا على زيارة رئيسنا إلى بكين، وحددنا موعد المحادثات في العشرين من مايو، فمواقف السياسة الخارجية لبلدينا متوافقة إلى حد كبير، ونتفق في العديد من المواقف تماما.. نهجنا متطابق تماما، لكن أود أن أنوه إلى أننا لسنا أصدقاء ضد أحد، بل نعمل من أجل السلام والازدهار العالمي.
أكبر مصدر للنفط الخام
ولفت إلى أن صادرات النفط الروسية إلى الصين نمت بنسبة 35 % في الربع الأول من عام 2026، وإن روسيا تعد من أكبر مصدري الغاز الطبيعي إلى الصين.
وبحسب الكرملين، يتصدر ملف الطاقة جدول الأعمال خصوصاً مشروع خط أنابيب الغاز «قوة سيبيريا 2»، الذي تسعى روسيا إلى تنفيذه لتوسيع صادراتها من الغاز إلى الصين.
وتعد روسيا أكبر مصدر للنفط الخام إلى الصين، إذ تمثل 20% من وارداتها. كما أصبحت الصين خلال السنوات الأخيرة أكبر مشترٍ للنفط الإيراني. ويعبر ثلث وارداتها النفطية و25% من وارداتها من الغاز عبر مضيق هرمز، الذي أُغلق إلى حد كبير منذ اندلاع حرب إيران.
وتأتي الزيارة بالتزامن مع الذكرى الخامسة والعشرين لمعاهدة حسن الجوار والصداقة والتعاون بين موسكو وبكين.
Amid the escalating competition between Washington and Moscow to strengthen influence and enhance relations with China, Russian President Vladimir Putin begins a two-day visit to Beijing today (Tuesday), during which he will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping regarding the enhancement of strategic cooperation and the increase of Russian energy exports, just days after U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing.
Developing the Strategic Partnership
Putin is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes ministers, economic officials, and heads of major Russian energy companies, indicating the importance Moscow places on its relations with Beijing in light of the Western sanctions imposed on it due to the war in Ukraine.
The two presidents will hold official talks tomorrow (Wednesday) focusing on developing the strategic partnership between the two countries and discussing urgent international issues, including the war in Ukraine and developments in Iran, according to the Russian presidency, the Kremlin.
It is expected that Putin and Xi will sign about 40 agreements before concluding the visit with an informal meeting over tea to discuss global issues. The Russian delegation, consisting of 39 members, is scheduled to hold talks with their Chinese counterparts tomorrow.
Relations at an Unprecedented Level
Russian President Putin has confirmed that relations between Russia and China have reached an unprecedented level, emphasizing that the partnership between the two countries is not directed against anyone, but aims to support stability and work for peace.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign affairs advisor, Yuri Ushakov, announced that there is no connection between U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to China and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
He added: We agreed on our president's visit to Beijing, and we set the date for talks on May 20. The foreign policy positions of our two countries are largely aligned, and we completely agree on many positions... Our approach is entirely identical, but I would like to note that we are not friends against anyone; rather, we are working for peace and global prosperity.
Largest Crude Oil Supplier
He pointed out that Russian oil exports to China grew by 35% in the first quarter of 2026, and that Russia is one of the largest suppliers of natural gas to China.
According to the Kremlin, the energy file is at the top of the agenda, particularly the "Power of Siberia 2" gas pipeline project, which Russia seeks to implement to expand its gas exports to China.
Russia is the largest supplier of crude oil to China, accounting for 20% of its imports. In recent years, China has also become the largest buyer of Iranian oil. One-third of its oil imports and 25% of its gas imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been largely closed since the outbreak of the Iran War.
The visit coincides with the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Treaty of Good Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.