Amid the escalating competition between Washington and Moscow to strengthen influence and enhance relations with China, Russian President Vladimir Putin begins a two-day visit to Beijing today (Tuesday), during which he will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping regarding the enhancement of strategic cooperation and the increase of Russian energy exports, just days after U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing.



Developing the Strategic Partnership



Putin is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes ministers, economic officials, and heads of major Russian energy companies, indicating the importance Moscow places on its relations with Beijing in light of the Western sanctions imposed on it due to the war in Ukraine.



The two presidents will hold official talks tomorrow (Wednesday) focusing on developing the strategic partnership between the two countries and discussing urgent international issues, including the war in Ukraine and developments in Iran, according to the Russian presidency, the Kremlin.



It is expected that Putin and Xi will sign about 40 agreements before concluding the visit with an informal meeting over tea to discuss global issues. The Russian delegation, consisting of 39 members, is scheduled to hold talks with their Chinese counterparts tomorrow.



Relations at an Unprecedented Level



Russian President Putin has confirmed that relations between Russia and China have reached an unprecedented level, emphasizing that the partnership between the two countries is not directed against anyone, but aims to support stability and work for peace.



Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign affairs advisor, Yuri Ushakov, announced that there is no connection between U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to China and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.



He added: We agreed on our president's visit to Beijing, and we set the date for talks on May 20. The foreign policy positions of our two countries are largely aligned, and we completely agree on many positions... Our approach is entirely identical, but I would like to note that we are not friends against anyone; rather, we are working for peace and global prosperity.



Largest Crude Oil Supplier



He pointed out that Russian oil exports to China grew by 35% in the first quarter of 2026, and that Russia is one of the largest suppliers of natural gas to China.



According to the Kremlin, the energy file is at the top of the agenda, particularly the "Power of Siberia 2" gas pipeline project, which Russia seeks to implement to expand its gas exports to China.



Russia is the largest supplier of crude oil to China, accounting for 20% of its imports. In recent years, China has also become the largest buyer of Iranian oil. One-third of its oil imports and 25% of its gas imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been largely closed since the outbreak of the Iran War.



The visit coincides with the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Treaty of Good Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.