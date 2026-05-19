في ظل تصاعد التنافس بين واشنطن وموسكو على توطيد النفوذ وتعزيز العلاقات مع الصين، يبدأ الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، اليوم(الثلاثاء)، زيارة إلى بكين لمدة يومين، يجري خلالها مباحثات مع نظيره الصيني شي جين بينغ بشأن تعزيز التعاون الإستراتيجي وزيادة صادرات الطاقة الروسية، وذلك بعد أيام من زيارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى بكين.


تطوير الشراكة الإستراتيجية


ويرافق بوتين وفد رفيع يضم وزراء ومسؤولين اقتصاديين ورؤساء كبرى شركات الطاقة الروسية، في مؤشر على الأهمية التي توليها موسكو لعلاقاتها مع بكين في ظل العقوبات الغربية المفروضة عليها بسبب الحرب في أوكرانيا.


ويعقد الرئيسان محادثات رسمية غدا (الأربعاء) تتناول تطوير الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين، ومناقشة ملفات دولية ملحة من بينها الحرب في أوكرانيا والتطورات في إيران، بحسب ما أعلنت الرئاسة الروسية «الكرملين».


ومن المنتظر أن يوقع بوتين وشي نحو 40 اتفاقية قبل اختتام الزيارة بلقاء غير رسمي على مائدة شاي لمناقشة القضايا العالمية. ومن المقرر أن يجري الوفد الروسي المؤلف من 39 شخصاً، محادثات مع نظرائهم الصينيين غدا.


العلاقات إلى مستوى غير مسبوق


وكان الرئيس الروسي أكد أن العلاقات بين روسيا والصين وصلت إلى مستوى غير مسبوق، مشدداً على أن الشراكة بين البلدين ليست موجهة ضد أي جهة، بل تهدف إلى دعم الاستقرار والعمل من أجل السلام.


وأعلن مستشار الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين للشؤون الخارجية يوري أوشاكوف أنه لاتوجد صلة بين زيارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للصين وزيارة نظيره الروسي فلاديمير بوتين الذي يتوجه إلى بكين للقاء الزعيم الصيني شي جين بينغ.


وأضاف: اتفقنا على زيارة رئيسنا إلى بكين، وحددنا موعد المحادثات في العشرين من مايو، فمواقف السياسة الخارجية لبلدينا متوافقة إلى حد كبير، ونتفق في العديد من المواقف تماما.. نهجنا متطابق تماما، لكن أود أن أنوه إلى أننا لسنا أصدقاء ضد أحد، بل نعمل من أجل السلام والازدهار العالمي.


أكبر مصدر للنفط الخام


ولفت إلى أن صادرات النفط الروسية إلى الصين نمت بنسبة 35 % في الربع الأول من عام 2026، وإن روسيا تعد من أكبر مصدري الغاز الطبيعي إلى الصين.


وبحسب الكرملين، يتصدر ملف الطاقة جدول الأعمال خصوصاً مشروع خط أنابيب الغاز «قوة سيبيريا 2»، الذي تسعى روسيا إلى تنفيذه لتوسيع صادراتها من الغاز إلى الصين.


وتعد روسيا أكبر مصدر للنفط الخام إلى الصين، إذ تمثل 20% من وارداتها. كما أصبحت الصين خلال السنوات الأخيرة أكبر مشترٍ للنفط الإيراني. ويعبر ثلث وارداتها النفطية و25% من وارداتها من الغاز عبر مضيق هرمز، الذي أُغلق إلى حد كبير منذ اندلاع حرب إيران.


وتأتي الزيارة بالتزامن مع الذكرى الخامسة والعشرين لمعاهدة حسن الجوار والصداقة والتعاون بين موسكو وبكين.