The Russian army has launched nuclear exercises lasting three days, involving thousands of soldiers across the country, at a time when Kyiv has intensified its drone strikes.



The Russian Ministry of Defense announced today, Tuesday, that from May 19 to 21, the Russian armed forces will conduct drills to prepare nuclear forces and their use in the event of a threat of aggression.



The ministry stated that the exercises will include more than 64,000 personnel and 7,800 pieces of military equipment, noting that they will involve the launch of ballistic missiles and cruise missiles from test sites within Russian territory.



During the drills, discussions will be held on joint training issues and the use of nuclear weapons located on Belarusian territory.



This step of the maneuvers reflects the escalating tensions with the West and the ongoing war in Ukraine. The exercises include testing the readiness of strategic nuclear forces, with the participation of ballistic missile units, strategic bombers, and nuclear submarines, aiming to ensure rapid response and combat capability in emergencies.



These maneuvers come amid escalating provocative messages between Moscow and NATO, as Russia asserts that its nuclear forces remain on constant alert to face any threat to its national security. Through these exercises, Moscow seeks to demonstrate its deterrent capability and send political and military signals to the United States and its allies.



The exercises coincide with the increasing Western military support for Ukraine, prompting the Kremlin to warn that continued escalation could lead to a broader confrontation.



In contrast, Western countries view these Russian movements as an attempt at political pressure and a display of military strength rather than an indication of an intention to use nuclear weapons.



Observers believe that the maneuvers, despite their announced routine nature, carry significant strategic dimensions, especially with the ongoing international tensions and the absence of clear indicators of an imminent end to the Ukrainian war.



For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukrainian long-range strikes are increasingly damaging the Russian oil sector and economy.



Zelensky stated that Kyiv has intensified drone attacks within Russian territory, adding that Russian oil refining has decreased by about 10% in recent months, forcing oil companies to close some wells.