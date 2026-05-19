أطلق الجيش الروسي مناورات نووية تستمر ثلاثة أيام، ويشارك فيها آلاف الجنود في مختلف أنحاء البلاد، في وقت صعّدت كييف ضرباتها بالطائرات المسيرة.


وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية، اليوم الثلاثاء، أنه في الفترة من 19 إلى 21 مايو ستجري القوات المسلحة الروسية تدريبات على تحضير القوى النووية واستخدامها في حال وجود تهديد بعدوان.


وأفادت الوزارة بأن التدريبات ستشمل أكثر من 64 ألف فرد، و7800 قطعة من المعدات العسكرية، مشيرة إلى أنها ستتضمن إطلاق صواريخ باليستية وصواريخ كروز من مواقع اختبار داخل الأراضي الروسية.


ومن المقرر أن يتم خلال التدريبات مناقشة مسائل التدريب المشترك واستخدام الأسلحة النووية الموجودة على أراضي بيلاروسيا.


وتعكس خطوة المناورات تصاعد التوترات مع الغرب واستمرار الحرب في أوكرانيا. وتشمل التدريبات اختبار جاهزية القوات النووية الإستراتيجية، بمشاركة وحدات الصواريخ الباليستية والقاذفات الإستراتيجية والغواصات النووية، بهدف التأكد من سرعة الاستجابة والقدرة القتالية في حالات الطوارئ.


وتأتي هذه المناورات في ظل تبادل الرسائل التصعيدية بين موسكو وحلف شمال الأطلسي، إذ تؤكد روسيا أن قواتها النووية تبقى في حالة تأهب دائم لمواجهة أي تهديد لأمنها القومي. كما تسعى موسكو من خلال هذه التدريبات إلى إظهار قدرتها الردعية وإرسال إشارات سياسية وعسكرية للولايات المتحدة وحلفائها.


وتزامنت المناورات مع تصاعد الدعم العسكري الغربي لأوكرانيا، ما دفع الكرملين إلى التحذير من أن استمرار التصعيد قد يقود إلى مواجهة أوسع.


في المقابل، تعتبر الدول الغربية أن هذه التحركات الروسية تمثل محاولة للضغط السياسي وإبراز القوة العسكرية أكثر من كونها مؤشراً على نية استخدام السلاح النووي.


ويرى مراقبون أن المناورات، رغم طابعها الروتيني المعلن، تحمل أبعاداً إستراتيجية مهمة، خصوصا مع استمرار التوتر الدولي وغياب مؤشرات واضحة على قرب انتهاء الحرب الأوكرانية.


من جهته، أكد الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي أن الضربات الأوكرانية بعيدة المدى باتت تلحق أضراراً متزايدة بقطاع النفط والاقتصاد الروسي.


وقال زيلينسكي إن كييف كثفت هجمات الطائرات المسيّرة داخل الأراضي الروسية، مضيفاً أن تكرير النفط الروسي تراجع بنحو 10% خلال الأشهر الأخيرة، ما أجبر شركات نفطية على إغلاق بعض الآبار.