The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission announced the suspension of the series "Throne of the Devil," which is broadcast on Dijla TV, following the controversy it has stirred in recent times, and the scenes and dialogues that violate the broadcasting regulations approved in Iraq.

Reasons for the Suspension

The commission clarified that the series includes scenes and dialogues that conflict with the professional standards stipulated in the broadcasting regulations, which prompted it to make the decision for a temporary suspension.

It confirmed that this step is part of maintaining the approved media standards and ensuring that satellite channels adhere to content that complies with the laws and regulations in force in the country.

The commission also indicated that the suspension decision is temporary, pending the completion of legal procedures, as the matter will be presented to the listening committee of the Communications and Media Commission for urgent consideration.

The committee is expected to make an appropriate decision in accordance with the approved legal frameworks, whether to continue the suspension of the broadcast or to allow the series to return after addressing the raised concerns about it.

Throne of the Devil

The events of "Throne of the Devil" revolve around a series of situations and challenges faced by a group of characters within a society filled with upheavals. The work delves into family tensions, personal crises, and sharp social transformations, addressing themes of psychological breakdown, power, ambition, betrayal, and loss, through different perspectives of characters whose fates intersect under harsh circumstances, finding themselves in direct confrontation with the self before anything else.