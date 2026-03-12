أعلنت هيئة الإعلام والاتصالات العراقية إيقاف عرض مسلسل "عرش الشيطان" الذي يُبث عبر قناة دجلة الفضائية، بعد الجدل الذي أثاره خلال الفترة الماضية، وما تضمنه من مشاهد وحوارات مخالفة لضوابط البث الإعلامي المعتمدة في العراق.

أسباب الإيقاف

وأوضحت الهيئةأن المسلسل يتضمن مشاهد وحوارات تتعارض مع الضوابط المهنية المنصوص عليها في قواعد البث الإعلامي، الأمر الذي دفعها إلى اتخاذ قرار التعليق المؤقت.

وأكدت أن هذه الخطوة تأتي في إطار الحفاظ على المعايير الإعلامية المعتمدة وضمان التزام القنوات الفضائية بالمحتوى الذي يتوافق مع القوانين والأنظمة المعمول بها في البلاد.

كما أشارت الهيئة إلى أن قرار التعليق مؤقت، إلى حين استكمال الإجراءات القانونية، حيث سيتم عرض الموضوع على لجنة الاستماع التابعة لهيئة الإعلام والاتصالات للنظر فيه بشكل عاجل.

ومن المتوقع أن تتخذ اللجنة القرار المناسب وفق الأطر القانونية المعتمدة، سواءً باستمرار تعليق العرض أو السماح بعودة المسلسل بعد معالجة الملاحظات المثارة حوله.

عرش الشيطان

وتدور أحداث عرش الشيطان حول سلسلة من المواقف والتحديات التي تواجه مجموعة من الشخصيات داخل مجتمع مليء بالتقلبات. العمل يغوص في توترات عائلية وأزمات شخصية وتحولات اجتماعية حادة، ويطرح موضوعات الانهيار النفسي، القوة، الطموح، الخيانة، والخسارة، من خلال وجهات نظر مختلفة لشخصيات تتقاطع مصائرها في ظروف قاسية، وتجد نفسها في مواجهة مباشرة مع الذات قبل أي شيء آخر.