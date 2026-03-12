أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الخميس)، أن الأولوية بالنسبة له منع إيران من امتلاك أسلحة نووية.
وقال ترمب في منشور على منصة "تروث سوشيال": ارتفاع أسعار النفط يعني مكاسب أكبر للولايات المتحدة، لكن الأولوية منع إيران من امتلاك أسلحة نووية، موضحاً أنه لن يسمح لإيران بتدمير المنطقة.
وأشار إلى أن ما يهمه بدرجة أكبر بصفته رئيساً هو منع ما وصفها بـ«الإمبراطورية الشريرة»، إيران، من امتلاك أسلحة نووية وتدمير الشرق الأوسط بل والعالم، مؤكداً أنه لن يسمح بحدوث ذلك.
جاء ذلك بعد وقت قصير من إعلان المرشد الإيراني الجديد مجتبى خامنئي التصعيد، متوعداً بالثأر لقتلاه.
وأكد المرشد الإيراني إغلاق مضيق هرمز وتوعد بالثأر من الأمريكيين.
بدوره، قال قائد القوات البحرية للحرس الثوري: سنحافظ على إبقاء مضيق هرمز مغلقاً كما أمر المرشد.
في غضون ذلك، كشف مسؤولون إسرائيليون أن تل أبيب تأخذ في الاعتبار احتمال اتخاذ ترمب قراراً مفاجئاً، لاسيما إذا خلص إلى أن أهدافه في إيران قد تحققت.
ونقل موقع «إكسيوس» عن المسؤولين الإسرائيليين قولهم: الرئيس الأمريكي لا يبدو أنه يخطط لإنهاء الحرب في غضون أسبوعين أو خلال الأسابيع الثلاثة القادمة، في حين قال مصدر أمريكي إن ترمب متحمس لمواصلة الحرب لمدة 3 إلى 4 أسابيع أخرى على الأقل قبل اتخاذ قرار بانهاء المواجهة.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Thursday) that his priority is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
Trump stated in a post on the "Truth Social" platform: Rising oil prices mean greater gains for the United States, but the priority is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, clarifying that he will not allow Iran to destroy the region.
He indicated that what concerns him most as President is preventing what he described as the "evil empire," Iran, from obtaining nuclear weapons and destroying the Middle East and even the world, affirming that he will not allow that to happen.
This came shortly after the announcement by the new Iranian leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, of an escalation, vowing to avenge his slain comrades.
The Iranian leader confirmed the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and vowed to take revenge on the Americans.
For his part, the commander of the Revolutionary Guard's naval forces said: We will keep the Strait of Hormuz closed as ordered by the leader.
Meanwhile, Israeli officials revealed that Tel Aviv is considering the possibility of Trump making a surprising decision, especially if he concludes that his objectives in Iran have been achieved.
The Axios website reported Israeli officials saying: The U.S. president does not seem to be planning to end the war within two weeks or during the next three weeks, while an American source stated that Trump is eager to continue the war for at least another 3 to 4 weeks before making a decision to end the confrontation.