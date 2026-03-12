أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الخميس)، أن الأولوية بالنسبة له منع إيران من امتلاك أسلحة نووية.


وقال ترمب في منشور على منصة "تروث سوشيال": ارتفاع أسعار النفط يعني مكاسب أكبر للولايات المتحدة، لكن الأولوية منع إيران من امتلاك أسلحة نووية، موضحاً أنه لن يسمح لإيران بتدمير المنطقة.


وأشار إلى أن ما يهمه بدرجة أكبر بصفته رئيساً هو منع ما وصفها بـ«الإمبراطورية الشريرة»، إيران، من امتلاك أسلحة نووية وتدمير الشرق الأوسط بل والعالم، مؤكداً أنه لن يسمح بحدوث ذلك.


جاء ذلك بعد وقت قصير من إعلان المرشد الإيراني الجديد مجتبى خامنئي التصعيد، متوعداً بالثأر لقتلاه.


وأكد المرشد الإيراني إغلاق مضيق هرمز وتوعد بالثأر من الأمريكيين.


بدوره، قال قائد القوات البحرية للحرس الثوري: سنحافظ على إبقاء مضيق هرمز مغلقاً كما أمر المرشد.


في غضون ذلك، كشف مسؤولون إسرائيليون أن تل أبيب تأخذ في الاعتبار احتمال اتخاذ ترمب قراراً مفاجئاً، لاسيما إذا خلص إلى أن أهدافه في إيران قد تحققت.


ونقل موقع «إكسيوس» عن المسؤولين الإسرائيليين قولهم: الرئيس الأمريكي لا يبدو أنه يخطط لإنهاء الحرب في غضون أسبوعين أو خلال الأسابيع الثلاثة القادمة، في حين قال مصدر أمريكي إن ترمب متحمس لمواصلة الحرب لمدة 3 إلى 4 أسابيع أخرى على الأقل قبل اتخاذ قرار بانهاء المواجهة.