U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Thursday) that his priority is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.



Trump stated in a post on the "Truth Social" platform: Rising oil prices mean greater gains for the United States, but the priority is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, clarifying that he will not allow Iran to destroy the region.



He indicated that what concerns him most as President is preventing what he described as the "evil empire," Iran, from obtaining nuclear weapons and destroying the Middle East and even the world, affirming that he will not allow that to happen.



This came shortly after the announcement by the new Iranian leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, of an escalation, vowing to avenge his slain comrades.



The Iranian leader confirmed the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and vowed to take revenge on the Americans.



For his part, the commander of the Revolutionary Guard's naval forces said: We will keep the Strait of Hormuz closed as ordered by the leader.



Meanwhile, Israeli officials revealed that Tel Aviv is considering the possibility of Trump making a surprising decision, especially if he concludes that his objectives in Iran have been achieved.



The Axios website reported Israeli officials saying: The U.S. president does not seem to be planning to end the war within two weeks or during the next three weeks, while an American source stated that Trump is eager to continue the war for at least another 3 to 4 weeks before making a decision to end the confrontation.