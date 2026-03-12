في أول رسالة له منذ تعيينه مرشداً لإيران خلفاً لوالده الذي قتل في غارة أمريكية في 28 فبراير الماضي، أعلن مجتبى خامنئي اليوم (الخميس) التصعيد ومواصلة الحرب، لكنه أكد حرص بلاده على «العلاقات القوية مع دول الجوار».

وقال مجبتى: «سننتقم للجرائم التي ارتكبها العدو وسنواصل استهداف القواعد الأمريكية في دول الجوار»، مضيفاً: «يجب إبقاء مضيق هرمز مغلقاً».

وأضاف: «نحن نؤمن بإقامة علاقات صداقة مع دول الجوار، ونستهدف فقط القواعد العسكرية، وسنواصل ذلك اضطراراً».

وشدد بالقول: «لن نتخلى عن الثأر لدماء الشهداء -حسب وصفه-، خصوصاً شهداء ميناب»، مضيفاً: «ثأرنا لم يكتمل».

وحول مقتل عدد من أفراد أسرته، قال:«إلى جانب والدي الذي أصبح فقده مصابا عاما ودّعت زوجتي الوفية العزيزة، فقدت أختي المضحية التي أفنت نفسها في خدمة والديها ونالت أجرها وطفلها الصغير وزوجها».

ولفت إلى أنه سيطالب بالتعويض وإن رفض من وصفه بـ«العدوان» سيأخذ من ممتلكاته، مضيفاً: «دول جبهة المقاومة جزء لا يتجزأ من مشروعنا».

وهدد بتفعيل جبهات أخرى، قائلاً: «سنفعل جبهات أخرى إذا استمرت حالة الحرب»، موضحاً أنه «أجرى دراسات لفتح جبهات أخرى يفتقر العدو بها للخبرة».

وأشار إلى أنه لم يعلم بتعيينه إلا من خلال التلفزيون.

وأكد المرشد الإيراني الجديد استمرار بلاده في إغلاق مضيق هرمز، إذا استمرت الضربات الأميركية الإسرائيلية، مشيراً إلى أن «الأمر قد يتغير وفق المصالح».

وأضاف مجتبى: «وجهنا ضرات قاسمة للأعداء، وسنستمر في الدفاع الفعال، وسندفع الأعداء للندم، ويجب الاستفادة من مضيق هرمز، وأيضاً في الجبهات التي لا يملك فيها العدو الإمكانيات اللازمة»، على حد وصفه.

وقال في رسالته: «لدينا حدود مع 15 دولة وكنا دائما نرغب وما زلنا في إقامة علاقات بناءة معها»

وقال مجتبى:«نوصي دول المنطقة بأغلاق القواعد الأمريكية».