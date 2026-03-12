In his first message since being appointed as the guide for Iran following the death of his father, who was killed in an American raid on February 28, he announced today (Thursday) the escalation and continuation of the war, but emphasized his country's commitment to "strong relations with neighboring countries."



He stated: "We will avenge the crimes committed by the enemy and will continue to target American bases in neighboring countries," adding: "The Strait of Hormuz must remain closed."



He added: "We believe in establishing friendly relations with neighboring countries, and we only target military bases, and we will continue to do so out of necessity."



He emphasized: "We will not abandon avenging the blood of the martyrs - as he described them - especially the martyrs of Minab," adding: "Our revenge is not complete."

Regarding the killing of several family members, he said: "Alongside my father, whose loss has become a public tragedy, I bid farewell to my loyal and dear wife, I lost my sacrificial sister who dedicated herself to serving her parents and received her reward, along with her small child and husband."

He pointed out that he will demand compensation, and if what he described as "aggression" is refused, he will take from their properties, adding: "The countries of the resistance front are an integral part of our project."



He threatened to activate other fronts, saying: "We will activate other fronts if the state of war continues," explaining that he "has conducted studies to open other fronts where the enemy lacks experience."



He noted that he learned of his appointment only through television.