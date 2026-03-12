في أول رسالة له منذ تعيينه مرشداً لإيران خلفاً لوالده الذي قتل في غارة أمريكية في 28 فبراير الماضي، أعلن مجتبى خامنئي اليوم (الخميس) التصعيد ومواصلة الحرب، لكنه أكد حرص بلاده على «العلاقات القوية مع دول الجوار».
وقال مجبتى: «سننتقم للجرائم التي ارتكبها العدو وسنواصل استهداف القواعد الأمريكية في دول الجوار»، مضيفاً: «يجب إبقاء مضيق هرمز مغلقاً».
وأضاف: «نحن نؤمن بإقامة علاقات صداقة مع دول الجوار، ونستهدف فقط القواعد العسكرية، وسنواصل ذلك اضطراراً».
وشدد بالقول: «لن نتخلى عن الثأر لدماء الشهداء -حسب وصفه-، خصوصاً شهداء ميناب»، مضيفاً: «ثأرنا لم يكتمل».
وحول مقتل عدد من أفراد أسرته، قال:«إلى جانب والدي الذي أصبح فقده مصابا عاما ودّعت زوجتي الوفية العزيزة، فقدت أختي المضحية التي أفنت نفسها في خدمة والديها ونالت أجرها وطفلها الصغير وزوجها».
ولفت إلى أنه سيطالب بالتعويض وإن رفض من وصفه بـ«العدوان» سيأخذ من ممتلكاته، مضيفاً: «دول جبهة المقاومة جزء لا يتجزأ من مشروعنا».
وهدد بتفعيل جبهات أخرى، قائلاً: «سنفعل جبهات أخرى إذا استمرت حالة الحرب»، موضحاً أنه «أجرى دراسات لفتح جبهات أخرى يفتقر العدو بها للخبرة».
وأشار إلى أنه لم يعلم بتعيينه إلا من خلال التلفزيون.
وأكد المرشد الإيراني الجديد استمرار بلاده في إغلاق مضيق هرمز، إذا استمرت الضربات الأميركية الإسرائيلية، مشيراً إلى أن «الأمر قد يتغير وفق المصالح».
وأضاف مجتبى: «وجهنا ضرات قاسمة للأعداء، وسنستمر في الدفاع الفعال، وسندفع الأعداء للندم، ويجب الاستفادة من مضيق هرمز، وأيضاً في الجبهات التي لا يملك فيها العدو الإمكانيات اللازمة»، على حد وصفه.
وقال في رسالته: «لدينا حدود مع 15 دولة وكنا دائما نرغب وما زلنا في إقامة علاقات بناءة معها»
وقال مجتبى:«نوصي دول المنطقة بأغلاق القواعد الأمريكية».
In his first message since being appointed as the guide for Iran following the death of his father, who was killed in an American raid on February 28, he announced today (Thursday) the escalation and continuation of the war, but emphasized his country's commitment to "strong relations with neighboring countries."
He stated: "We will avenge the crimes committed by the enemy and will continue to target American bases in neighboring countries," adding: "The Strait of Hormuz must remain closed."
He added: "We believe in establishing friendly relations with neighboring countries, and we only target military bases, and we will continue to do so out of necessity."
He emphasized: "We will not abandon avenging the blood of the martyrs - as he described them - especially the martyrs of Minab," adding: "Our revenge is not complete."
Regarding the killing of several family members, he said: "Alongside my father, whose loss has become a public tragedy, I bid farewell to my loyal and dear wife, I lost my sacrificial sister who dedicated herself to serving her parents and received her reward, along with her small child and husband."
He pointed out that he will demand compensation, and if what he described as "aggression" is refused, he will take from their properties, adding: "The countries of the resistance front are an integral part of our project."
He threatened to activate other fronts, saying: "We will activate other fronts if the state of war continues," explaining that he "has conducted studies to open other fronts where the enemy lacks experience."
He noted that he learned of his appointment only through television.