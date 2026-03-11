Al-Nasr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has resorted to pressure therapy in his quest to speed up his return to the pitch and help his team compete for titles this season.

Ronaldo suffered a muscle strain during his participation against Al-Fayha in the Roshen Saudi League at the end of last month, and Al-Nasr coach Jorge Jesus stated that Ronaldo's injury was more serious than expected and requires rest and recovery.

Details of Pressure Therapy

Recently, Ronaldo posted a picture of himself undergoing a pressure therapy session, and it is believed that this treatment helps improve lymphatic drainage by reducing swelling and pain, in addition to detoxifying the body, according to the British newspaper "Daily Mail."

The newspaper added that the therapy involves using an air pressure device to inflate a suit that compresses the arms, legs, or abdomen in a rhythmic motion similar to massage, and in this case, Ronaldo is using a suit for his legs, as shown in his post on Instagram.

Ronaldo's Stats

The "Don" has participated in 26 matches wearing the Al-Nasr jersey in various competitions this season, during which he scored 22 goals and provided 4 assists.