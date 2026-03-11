لجأ قائد النصر كريستيانو رونالدو إلى العلاج بالضغط في سعيه لتسريع عودته إلى الملاعب ومساعدة فريقه في المنافسة على البطولات هذا الموسم.

وأصيب رونالدو بشد عضلي خلال مشاركته أمام الفيحاء في دوري روشن السعودي نهاية الشهر الماضي، وقد صرح مدرب النصر جورجي جيسوس أن إصابة رونالدو كانت أخطر من المتوقع وتتطلب الراحة والاستشفاء.

تفاصيل العلاج بالضغط

ونشر رونالدو صورة له وهو يخضع لجلسة علاج بالضغط مؤخراً، ويُعتقد أن هذا العلاج يُساعد على تحسين تصريف السائل اللمفاوي عن طريق تخفيف التورم والآلام، بالإضافة إلى تخليص الجسم من السموم، بحسب صحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية.

وأضافت الصحيفة أن العلاج يتضمن استخدام جهاز ضغط هواء لنفخ بدلة تضغط على الذراعين أو الساقين أو البطن بحركة إيقاعية تشبه التدليك، وفي هذه الحالة، يستخدم رونالدو بدلة للساقين، كما أظهر منشوره على "إنستغرام".

أرقام رونالدو

وشارك «الدون» في 26 مباراة بقميص النصر في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 22 هدفاً وقدم 4 تمريرات حاسمة.