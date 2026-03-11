تحدث النجم البلجيكي السابق إيدين هازارد عن الضغوط التي يتعرض لها نجم ريال مدريد فينيسيوس جونيور، والجدل المستمر الذي يحيط به.

هازارد يثير الجدل ويتوقع اعتزال فينيسيوس  

ويعد فينيسيوس صاحب الـ25 عاماً من أكثر اللاعبين تعرضاً للهتافات العنصرية في الملاعب الأوروبية خلال السنوات الأخيرة، وكان آخرها واقعة مزعومة بإهانته من قبل لاعب بنفيكا جيانلوكا بريستياني خلال إحدى مباريات دوري أبطال أوروبا الشهر الماضي.

تحذير من تأثير الضغوط

وقال هازارد في تصريحات نقلتها صحيفة «آس» الإسبانية: «فينيسيوس شخص يحب كرة القدم ويريد فقط الاستمتاع بها، هذا هو الأمر ببساطة».

وحذر لاعب ريال مدريد السابق من أن الضغوط المستمرة، إلى جانب معركته المتواصلة ضد العنصرية، قد تؤثر سلباً على مسيرته، قائلاً: «هو يعلم أنه لا توجد عقوبات حقيقية، ولا بد أن هذا يشكل عبئاً عليه، لن أتفاجأ إذا قال في سن الثلاثين إنه سيترك كرة القدم، لأنه في النهاية لا شيء يتغير».

نصيحة مباشرة للنجم البرازيلي

واختتم هازارد حديثه بتوجيه نصيحة مباشرة لفينيسيوس: «العب بالطريقة التي تريدها واستمتع، لكن انتبه، فالناس يراقبونك، عندما ترقص احتفالاً بتسجيل الأهداف، حاول أن تكون طريقتك محببة للجميع، رونالدينيو كان يرقص أيضاً، ولا أتذكر أنني رأيت كل هذه القصص حوله».