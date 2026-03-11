هازارد يثير الجدل ويتوقع اعتزال فينيسيوس  



Former Belgian star Eden Hazard spoke about the pressures faced by Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and the ongoing controversy surrounding him.

Vinicius, who is 25 years old, is one of the players most subjected to racist chants in European stadiums in recent years, with the latest incident being an alleged insult from Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni during a Champions League match last month.

Warning About the Impact of Pressure

Hazard said in statements reported by the Spanish newspaper "AS": "Vinicius is a person who loves football and just wants to enjoy it, that's simply the case."

The former Real Madrid player warned that the ongoing pressures, along with his continuous battle against racism, could negatively affect his career, stating: "He knows that there are no real penalties, and this must be a burden on him. I wouldn't be surprised if he said at the age of thirty that he would leave football, because in the end, nothing changes."

Direct Advice to the Brazilian Star

Hazard concluded his remarks by giving direct advice to Vinicius: "Play the way you want and enjoy it, but be careful, as people are watching you. When you dance to celebrate scoring goals, try to make your style appealing to everyone. Ronaldinho also danced, and I don't remember seeing all these stories about him."