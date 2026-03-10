A prominent Democratic senator sparked a controversy within Washington after discussing the possibility of the confrontation with Iran escalating to a more dangerous phase, which could include the deployment of American troops on the ground.

Senator Richard Blumenthal (Democrat from Connecticut), after exiting a closed briefing of the Senate Armed Services Committee regarding the war with Iran, stated that indicators suggest that President Donald Trump's administration is on a path that could lead to the deployment of American forces within Iranian territory.

He added in a statement to reporters: "It seems we are on a path that could lead to the deployment of American troops on the ground in Iran to achieve some potential objectives."

Discontent Over Ambiguity of War Costs

Blumenthal expressed his deep dissatisfaction with the information provided during the briefing, confirming that he left feeling "unsatisfied and angry," which has not happened during his 15 years as a member of the Senate. He said: "I left the meeting with more questions than answers, especially regarding the cost of the war."

He added that his inquiries "did not receive clear answers," emphasizing that the American people "deserve to know the truth."

The White House Does Not Rule Out Ground Forces

Although President Trump has not officially announced plans to deploy ground forces, he has not ruled out this option, opening the door to a scenario that could elevate the military and political risks in the conflict, especially in a sensitive election year.

The U.S. administration has presented varying justifications for the war's objectives, ranging from preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons to discussing the possibility of regime change in Tehran.

Concerns Over Threats to American Soldiers' Lives

Blumenthal confirmed that what worries him most is the increasing danger that could threaten the lives of American military personnel if military operations expand to include a ground presence within Iran.

Warning of Russian and Chinese Support for Iran

The American senator warned of the possibility of Iran receiving external support, stating that there is an "active specter of Russian support" for the Iranian regime.

Reports indicate that Moscow has provided Tehran with intelligence information that helped it target American bases in the Middle East, resulting in the deaths of 7 American soldiers during Iranian counterstrikes. Blumenthal added: "It seems that Russia is actively and intensively assisting our enemy with intelligence information and possibly through other means, and China may also be providing support to Iran."

Political Dispute Within Washington

In light of the escalation, several Democrats in Congress continue to oppose the strikes carried out by the Trump administration against Iran, considering that the declaration of war is constitutionally within the powers of Congress.

Some senators have also threatened to use procedural tools to disrupt legislative work unless administration officials agree to testify under oath before Congress regarding the objectives and costs of the war.