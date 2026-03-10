أثار سيناتور ديمقراطي بارز جدلاً داخل واشنطن بعد حديثه عن احتمال انتقال المواجهة مع إيران إلى مرحلة أكثر خطورة، قد تشمل نشر قوات أمريكية على الأرض.

وقال السيناتور ريتشارد بلومنتال (ديمقراطي عن ولاية كونيتيكت)، عقب خروجه من إحاطة مغلقة للجنة القوات المسلحة في مجلس الشيوخ بشأن الحرب مع إيران، إن المؤشرات توحي بأن إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب تسير في مسار قد يقود إلى نشر قوات أمريكية داخل الأراضي الإيرانية.

وأضاف في تصريح للصحفيين: «يبدو أننا نسير على طريق قد يقود إلى نشر قوات أمريكية على الأرض في إيران لتحقيق بعض الأهداف المحتملة».

استياء من غموض كلفة الحرب

وأبدى بلومنتال استياءه الشديد من المعلومات التي قُدمت خلال الإحاطة، مؤكداً أنه خرج منها «غير راضٍ وغاضباً»، كما لم يحدث خلال 15 عاماً قضاها عضواً في مجلس الشيوخ. وقال: «غادرت الاجتماع بأسئلة أكثر من الإجابات، خصوصاً ما يتعلق بكلفة الحرب».

وأضاف أن تساؤلاته «لم تجد إجابات واضحة»، مشدداً على أن الشعب الأمريكي «يستحق معرفة الحقيقة».

البيت الأبيض لا يستبعد القوات البرية

ورغم أن الرئيس ترمب لم يعلن رسمياً خططاً لنشر قوات برية، فإنه لم يستبعد هذا الخيار، ما يفتح الباب أمام سيناريو قد يرفع مستوى المخاطر العسكرية والسياسية في الصراع، خصوصاً في عام انتخابي حساس.

وكانت الإدارة الأمريكية قد طرحت مبررات متباينة لأهداف الحرب، بدءاً من منع إيران من امتلاك سلاح نووي، وصولاً إلى الحديث عن احتمال تغيير النظام في طهران.

قلق من تهديد حياة الجنود الأمريكيين

وأكد بلومنتال أن أكثر ما يثير قلقه هو الخطر المتزايد الذي قد يهدد حياة العسكريين الأمريكيين، في حال توسعت العمليات العسكرية لتشمل وجوداً برياً داخل إيران.

تحذير من دعم روسي وصيني لإيران

وحذّر السيناتور الأمريكي من احتمال تلقي إيران دعماً خارجياً، قائلاً إن هناك «شبح دعم روسي نشط» للنظام الإيراني.

وتشير تقارير إلى أن موسكو زودت طهران بمعلومات استخباراتية ساعدتها في استهداف قواعد أمريكية في الشرق الأوسط، وهو ما أسفر عن مقتل 7 جنود أمريكيين خلال الضربات الإيرانية المضادة. وأضاف بلومنتال: «يبدو أن روسيا تساعد عدونا بشكل نشط ومكثف بالمعلومات الاستخباراتية وربما بوسائل أخرى، وقد تكون الصين أيضاً تقدم دعماً لإيران».

خلاف سياسي داخل واشنطن

وفي ظل التصعيد، يواصل عدد من الديمقراطيين في الكونغرس معارضتهم الضربات التي نفذتها إدارة ترمب ضد إيران، معتبرين أن إعلان الحرب من صلاحيات الكونغرس دستورياً.

كما لوّح بعض أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ باستخدام أدوات إجرائية لتعطيل العمل التشريعي، ما لم يوافق مسؤولو الإدارة على الإدلاء بشهاداتهم تحت القسم أمام الكونغرس بشأن أهداف الحرب وكلفتها.