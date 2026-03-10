كشفت وسائل إعلام أمريكية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، توجيه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إسرائيل بعدم استهداف منشآت الطاقة في إيران والبنية التحتية النفطية.


ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» الأمريكي، عن ثلاثة مصادر مطلعة، قولهم إن إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب طلبت من إسرائيل، أمس، عدم تنفيذ مزيد من الضربات على منشآت الطاقة في إيران، خصوصاً البنية التحتية النفطية، موضحاً أن الرسالة الأمريكية نُقلت على مستوى سياسي رفيع.


وأشار إلى أن الرسالة الأمريكية التي أُبلغ بها رئيس أركان الجيش الإسرائيلي إيال زامير، تعد أول تدخل من إدارة ترمب لكبح العمليات الإسرائيلية منذ بدء العملية العسكرية المشتركة ضد إيران قبل 10 أيام، مبيناً أن مطالب الرئيس الأمريكي أسندت إلى عدة اعتبارات، من بينها أن استهداف منشآت الطاقة قد يلحق الضرر بالمدنيين الإيرانيين، في وقت تعتقد واشنطن أن شريحة واسعة من الإيرانيين يعارضون النظام.


وأوضحت الإدارة الأمريكية أن ترمب يسعى إلى التعاون مع قطاع النفط الإيراني بعد انتهاء الحرب، على غرار النهج الذي اتبعه مع فنزويلا، معربة عن قلقها من أن تؤدي الضربات على البنية التحتية النفطية الإيرانية إلى ردود أفعال انتقامية واسعة من طهران تستهدف منشآت الطاقة في دول الخليج، وهو ما قد يهدد أسواق الطاقة العالمية.


ولفت تقرير «أكسيوس» إلى أن إيران هاجمت في وقت سابق من الحرب منشآت طاقة في الخليج باستخدام طائرات مسيّرة، لكنها لم تتسبب بأضرار كبيرة أو دائمة، غير أن المسؤولين الأمريكيين يخشون أن يؤدي تصعيد جديد يستهدف النفط الإيراني إلى تغيير هذا الحساب.


وأفاد مصدر مطلع لـ«أكسيوس» بأن ترمب ينظر إلى ضرب منشآت النفط والطاقة الإيرانية باعتباره خيار يوم القيامة، وأي خطوة قصوى يجب الاحتفاظ بها فقط إذا أقدمت إيران أولاً على استهداف منشآت النفط في الخليج.


وكان ترمب قد حذر أمس من أن إيران ستتلقى ضربات أقوى بـ20 مرة إذا ألحقت ضرراً بإمدادات النفط العالمية، موضحاً أن الولايات المتحدة قد تستهدف مواقع يمكن تدميرها بسهولة، بما يجعل من الصعب على إيران إعادة بناء قدراتها.