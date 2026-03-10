كشفت وسائل إعلام أمريكية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، توجيه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إسرائيل بعدم استهداف منشآت الطاقة في إيران والبنية التحتية النفطية.
ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» الأمريكي، عن ثلاثة مصادر مطلعة، قولهم إن إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب طلبت من إسرائيل، أمس، عدم تنفيذ مزيد من الضربات على منشآت الطاقة في إيران، خصوصاً البنية التحتية النفطية، موضحاً أن الرسالة الأمريكية نُقلت على مستوى سياسي رفيع.
وأشار إلى أن الرسالة الأمريكية التي أُبلغ بها رئيس أركان الجيش الإسرائيلي إيال زامير، تعد أول تدخل من إدارة ترمب لكبح العمليات الإسرائيلية منذ بدء العملية العسكرية المشتركة ضد إيران قبل 10 أيام، مبيناً أن مطالب الرئيس الأمريكي أسندت إلى عدة اعتبارات، من بينها أن استهداف منشآت الطاقة قد يلحق الضرر بالمدنيين الإيرانيين، في وقت تعتقد واشنطن أن شريحة واسعة من الإيرانيين يعارضون النظام.
وأوضحت الإدارة الأمريكية أن ترمب يسعى إلى التعاون مع قطاع النفط الإيراني بعد انتهاء الحرب، على غرار النهج الذي اتبعه مع فنزويلا، معربة عن قلقها من أن تؤدي الضربات على البنية التحتية النفطية الإيرانية إلى ردود أفعال انتقامية واسعة من طهران تستهدف منشآت الطاقة في دول الخليج، وهو ما قد يهدد أسواق الطاقة العالمية.
ولفت تقرير «أكسيوس» إلى أن إيران هاجمت في وقت سابق من الحرب منشآت طاقة في الخليج باستخدام طائرات مسيّرة، لكنها لم تتسبب بأضرار كبيرة أو دائمة، غير أن المسؤولين الأمريكيين يخشون أن يؤدي تصعيد جديد يستهدف النفط الإيراني إلى تغيير هذا الحساب.
وأفاد مصدر مطلع لـ«أكسيوس» بأن ترمب ينظر إلى ضرب منشآت النفط والطاقة الإيرانية باعتباره خيار يوم القيامة، وأي خطوة قصوى يجب الاحتفاظ بها فقط إذا أقدمت إيران أولاً على استهداف منشآت النفط في الخليج.
وكان ترمب قد حذر أمس من أن إيران ستتلقى ضربات أقوى بـ20 مرة إذا ألحقت ضرراً بإمدادات النفط العالمية، موضحاً أن الولايات المتحدة قد تستهدف مواقع يمكن تدميرها بسهولة، بما يجعل من الصعب على إيران إعادة بناء قدراتها.
American media revealed today (Tuesday) that U.S. President Donald Trump directed Israel not to target energy facilities in Iran and its oil infrastructure.
The American website "Axios" reported, citing three informed sources, that the Trump administration asked Israel yesterday not to carry out further strikes on energy facilities in Iran, particularly the oil infrastructure, noting that the American message was conveyed at a high political level.
It pointed out that the American message, which was communicated to Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, represents the first intervention by the Trump administration to curb Israeli operations since the start of the joint military operation against Iran ten days ago, indicating that the U.S. president's demands were based on several considerations, including the fact that targeting energy facilities could harm Iranian civilians, at a time when Washington believes that a large segment of Iranians opposes the regime.
The U.S. administration clarified that Trump seeks to cooperate with the Iranian oil sector after the war ends, similar to the approach he took with Venezuela, expressing concern that strikes on Iranian oil infrastructure could lead to widespread retaliatory reactions from Tehran targeting energy facilities in Gulf countries, which could threaten global energy markets.
Axios's report noted that Iran had previously attacked energy facilities in the Gulf using drones during the war, but it did not cause significant or lasting damage; however, U.S. officials fear that a new escalation targeting Iranian oil could change this calculation.
An informed source told Axios that Trump views striking Iranian oil and energy facilities as a doomsday option, and any extreme step should only be reserved if Iran first targets oil facilities in the Gulf.
Trump warned yesterday that Iran would face strikes 20 times stronger if it caused damage to global oil supplies, explaining that the United States could target sites that could be easily destroyed, making it difficult for Iran to rebuild its capabilities.