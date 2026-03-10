American media revealed today (Tuesday) that U.S. President Donald Trump directed Israel not to target energy facilities in Iran and its oil infrastructure.



The American website "Axios" reported, citing three informed sources, that the Trump administration asked Israel yesterday not to carry out further strikes on energy facilities in Iran, particularly the oil infrastructure, noting that the American message was conveyed at a high political level.



It pointed out that the American message, which was communicated to Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, represents the first intervention by the Trump administration to curb Israeli operations since the start of the joint military operation against Iran ten days ago, indicating that the U.S. president's demands were based on several considerations, including the fact that targeting energy facilities could harm Iranian civilians, at a time when Washington believes that a large segment of Iranians opposes the regime.



The U.S. administration clarified that Trump seeks to cooperate with the Iranian oil sector after the war ends, similar to the approach he took with Venezuela, expressing concern that strikes on Iranian oil infrastructure could lead to widespread retaliatory reactions from Tehran targeting energy facilities in Gulf countries, which could threaten global energy markets.



Axios's report noted that Iran had previously attacked energy facilities in the Gulf using drones during the war, but it did not cause significant or lasting damage; however, U.S. officials fear that a new escalation targeting Iranian oil could change this calculation.



An informed source told Axios that Trump views striking Iranian oil and energy facilities as a doomsday option, and any extreme step should only be reserved if Iran first targets oil facilities in the Gulf.



Trump warned yesterday that Iran would face strikes 20 times stronger if it caused damage to global oil supplies, explaining that the United States could target sites that could be easily destroyed, making it difficult for Iran to rebuild its capabilities.