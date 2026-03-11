كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة أن اختبار دم بسيط قد يساعد في التنبؤ بخطر الإصابة بالخرف لدى النساء قبل ما يصل إلى 25 عاماً من ظهور الأعراض، ما قد يفتح الباب أمام إستراتيجيات وقائية مبكرة للحد من المرض، وفقاً لموقع فوكس نيوز.
وبحسب بحث أجراه علماء من جامعة كاليفورنيا في سان دييغو، فإن بروتيناً حيوياً محدداً في الدم مرتبطاً بالمراحل المبكرة لمرض ألزهايمر أظهر ارتباطاً قوياً بزيادة خطر الإصابة بالخرف في المستقبل.
تفاصيل الدراسة
وقام الباحثون بتحليل عينات دم من 2766 مشاركة ضمن دراسة «مبادرة صحة المرأة للذاكرة»، التي بدأت في أواخر تسعينيات القرن الماضي. وكانت أعمار المشاركات تراوح بين 65 و79 عاماً، ولم تظهر عليهن أي علامات للتدهور المعرفي عند بدء الدراسة.
وبعد متابعة المشاركات لمدة وصلت إلى 25 عاماً، توصل الباحثون إلى أن وجود مستويات مرتفعة من المؤشر الحيوي المعروف باسم p-tau217 يرتبط بشكل قوي بزيادة احتمال الإصابة بضعف الإدراك الخفيف أو الخرف لاحقاً.
وأظهرت النتائج أن النساء اللواتي كانت لديهن مستويات أعلى من هذا البروتين في بداية الدراسة كن أكثر عرضة بكثير للإصابة بالمرض مقارنة بغيرهن.
إمكانية التشخيص المبكر
وقال الباحث الرئيسي في الدراسة الأستاذ المشارك في الصحة العامة والطب بجامعة كاليفورنيا سان دييغو الدكتور علاء الدين شادياب إن النتائج تشير إلى أنه قد يصبح من الممكن التنبؤ بخطر الخرف قبل نحو عقدين من ظهور الأعراض عبر اختبار دم بسيط لدى النساء الأكبر سناً.
وأضاف أن هذه المؤشرات الحيوية قد تساعد الأطباء والباحثين على تحديد الأشخاص الأكثر عرضة للإصابة بالمرض، وتطوير إستراتيجيات لتأخير ظهوره أو الوقاية منه.
كما أن الكشف المبكر قد يسمح بتطبيق برامج متابعة صحية وتدخلات وقائية قبل أن تبدأ مشكلات الذاكرة بالتأثير على الحياة اليومية.
اختلاف النتائج بين الفئات
وأشارت الدراسة إلى أن العلاقة بين هذا المؤشر الحيوي وخطر الخرف ليست متساوية لدى جميع النساء، فقد تبين أن النساء فوق سن السبعين اللواتي لديهن مستويات مرتفعة من p-tau217 كن أكثر عرضة لتدهور القدرات الإدراكية مقارنة بالنساء الأصغر سناً، كما لوحظ تأثير أكبر لدى النساء اللواتي يحملن جين APOE ε4، المعروف بارتباطه بزيادة خطر الإصابة بمرض ألزهايمر.
كذلك أظهرت النتائج أن المؤشر الحيوي كان متنبئاً أقوى بالخرف لدى النساء اللواتي تلقين علاجاً هرمونياً يحتوي على الإستروجين والبروجستين مقارنة بمن تلقين علاجاً وهمياً.
أهمية الاختبارات الدموية
ويرى الباحثون أن الاختبارات المعتمدة على الدم مثل p-tau217 تحمل إمكانات كبيرة لأنها أقل تدخلاً وأسهل في التطبيق مقارنة بالفحوصات الأخرى مثل تصوير الدماغ أو تحليل السائل الشوكي.
وأشار الباحثون إلى أن ذلك قد يساهم في تسريع الأبحاث المتعلقة بعوامل خطر الخرف، وكذلك تقييم الإستراتيجيات الوقائية التي قد تقلل من احتمالات الإصابة.
الحاجة لمزيد من الأبحاث
ورغم النتائج الواعدة، أكد الباحثون أن اختبارات الدم للكشف عن ألزهايمر ما تزال قيد الدراسة، ولا يُنصح حالياً باستخدامها كفحص روتيني للأشخاص الذين لا تظهر عليهم أعراض.
كما شددوا على ضرورة إجراء المزيد من الدراسات قبل اعتماد هذا الأسلوب في الاستخدام الطبي، خصوصاً أن الدراسة شملت نساءً مسنات فقط، ما يعني أن النتائج قد لا تنطبق بالضرورة على الرجال أو الفئات العمرية الأصغر.
ويأمل العلماء أن تتناول الدراسات المستقبلية تأثير عوامل أخرى مثل الوراثة والعلاج الهرموني والأمراض المرتبطة بالتقدم في العمر على هذا المؤشر الحيوي ودوره في التنبؤ بالخرف.
A recent scientific study has revealed that a simple blood test may help predict the risk of developing dementia in women up to 25 years before symptoms appear, potentially opening the door to early preventive strategies to mitigate the disease, according to Fox News.
According to research conducted by scientists from the University of California, San Diego, a specific vital protein in the blood associated with the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease showed a strong correlation with an increased risk of developing dementia in the future.
Study Details
The researchers analyzed blood samples from 2,766 participants in the "Women’s Health Initiative Memory Study," which began in the late 1990s. The ages of the participants ranged from 65 to 79 years, and they showed no signs of cognitive decline at the start of the study.
After following the participants for up to 25 years, the researchers found that elevated levels of the biomarker known as p-tau217 were strongly associated with an increased likelihood of developing mild cognitive impairment or dementia later on.
The results showed that women who had higher levels of this protein at the beginning of the study were much more likely to develop the disease compared to others.
Potential for Early Diagnosis
The lead researcher in the study, Dr. Aladdin Shadiab, an associate professor of public health and medicine at the University of California, San Diego, stated that the results suggest it may become possible to predict the risk of dementia nearly two decades before symptoms appear through a simple blood test in older women.
He added that these biomarkers could help doctors and researchers identify individuals at greater risk of the disease and develop strategies to delay its onset or prevent it.
Furthermore, early detection could allow for the implementation of health monitoring programs and preventive interventions before memory issues start to affect daily life.
Differences in Results Among Groups
The study indicated that the relationship between this biomarker and the risk of dementia is not uniform among all women. It was found that women over the age of seventy with elevated levels of p-tau217 were more likely to experience cognitive decline compared to younger women. A greater effect was also observed in women who carry the APOE ε4 gene, known to be associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease.
The results also showed that the biomarker was a stronger predictor of dementia in women who received hormone therapy containing estrogen and progestin compared to those who received a placebo.
Importance of Blood Tests
The researchers believe that blood-based tests like p-tau217 hold significant potential because they are less invasive and easier to implement compared to other examinations such as brain imaging or spinal fluid analysis.
The researchers noted that this could help accelerate research related to dementia risk factors, as well as evaluate preventive strategies that may reduce the likelihood of developing the disease.
The Need for More Research
Despite the promising results, the researchers emphasized that blood tests for detecting Alzheimer’s are still under investigation and are not currently recommended as routine screenings for asymptomatic individuals.
They also stressed the need for further studies before this approach can be adopted for medical use, especially since the study included only older women, meaning the results may not necessarily apply to men or younger age groups.
Scientists hope that future studies will address the impact of other factors such as genetics, hormone therapy, and age-related diseases on this biomarker and its role in predicting dementia.