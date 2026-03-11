A recent scientific study has revealed that a simple blood test may help predict the risk of developing dementia in women up to 25 years before symptoms appear, potentially opening the door to early preventive strategies to mitigate the disease, according to Fox News.

According to research conducted by scientists from the University of California, San Diego, a specific vital protein in the blood associated with the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease showed a strong correlation with an increased risk of developing dementia in the future.

Study Details

The researchers analyzed blood samples from 2,766 participants in the "Women’s Health Initiative Memory Study," which began in the late 1990s. The ages of the participants ranged from 65 to 79 years, and they showed no signs of cognitive decline at the start of the study.

After following the participants for up to 25 years, the researchers found that elevated levels of the biomarker known as p-tau217 were strongly associated with an increased likelihood of developing mild cognitive impairment or dementia later on.

The results showed that women who had higher levels of this protein at the beginning of the study were much more likely to develop the disease compared to others.

Potential for Early Diagnosis

The lead researcher in the study, Dr. Aladdin Shadiab, an associate professor of public health and medicine at the University of California, San Diego, stated that the results suggest it may become possible to predict the risk of dementia nearly two decades before symptoms appear through a simple blood test in older women.

He added that these biomarkers could help doctors and researchers identify individuals at greater risk of the disease and develop strategies to delay its onset or prevent it.

Furthermore, early detection could allow for the implementation of health monitoring programs and preventive interventions before memory issues start to affect daily life.

Differences in Results Among Groups

The study indicated that the relationship between this biomarker and the risk of dementia is not uniform among all women. It was found that women over the age of seventy with elevated levels of p-tau217 were more likely to experience cognitive decline compared to younger women. A greater effect was also observed in women who carry the APOE ε4 gene, known to be associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

The results also showed that the biomarker was a stronger predictor of dementia in women who received hormone therapy containing estrogen and progestin compared to those who received a placebo.

Importance of Blood Tests

The researchers believe that blood-based tests like p-tau217 hold significant potential because they are less invasive and easier to implement compared to other examinations such as brain imaging or spinal fluid analysis.

The researchers noted that this could help accelerate research related to dementia risk factors, as well as evaluate preventive strategies that may reduce the likelihood of developing the disease.

The Need for More Research

Despite the promising results, the researchers emphasized that blood tests for detecting Alzheimer’s are still under investigation and are not currently recommended as routine screenings for asymptomatic individuals.

They also stressed the need for further studies before this approach can be adopted for medical use, especially since the study included only older women, meaning the results may not necessarily apply to men or younger age groups.

Scientists hope that future studies will address the impact of other factors such as genetics, hormone therapy, and age-related diseases on this biomarker and its role in predicting dementia.