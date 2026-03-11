كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة أن اختبار دم بسيط قد يساعد في التنبؤ بخطر الإصابة بالخرف لدى النساء قبل ما يصل إلى 25 عاماً من ظهور الأعراض، ما قد يفتح الباب أمام إستراتيجيات وقائية مبكرة للحد من المرض، وفقاً لموقع فوكس نيوز.

وبحسب بحث أجراه علماء من جامعة كاليفورنيا في سان دييغو، فإن بروتيناً حيوياً محدداً في الدم مرتبطاً بالمراحل المبكرة لمرض ألزهايمر أظهر ارتباطاً قوياً بزيادة خطر الإصابة بالخرف في المستقبل.

تفاصيل الدراسة

وقام الباحثون بتحليل عينات دم من 2766 مشاركة ضمن دراسة «مبادرة صحة المرأة للذاكرة»، التي بدأت في أواخر تسعينيات القرن الماضي. وكانت أعمار المشاركات تراوح بين 65 و79 عاماً، ولم تظهر عليهن أي علامات للتدهور المعرفي عند بدء الدراسة.

وبعد متابعة المشاركات لمدة وصلت إلى 25 عاماً، توصل الباحثون إلى أن وجود مستويات مرتفعة من المؤشر الحيوي المعروف باسم p-tau217 يرتبط بشكل قوي بزيادة احتمال الإصابة بضعف الإدراك الخفيف أو الخرف لاحقاً.

وأظهرت النتائج أن النساء اللواتي كانت لديهن مستويات أعلى من هذا البروتين في بداية الدراسة كن أكثر عرضة بكثير للإصابة بالمرض مقارنة بغيرهن.

إمكانية التشخيص المبكر

وقال الباحث الرئيسي في الدراسة الأستاذ المشارك في الصحة العامة والطب بجامعة كاليفورنيا سان دييغو الدكتور علاء الدين شادياب إن النتائج تشير إلى أنه قد يصبح من الممكن التنبؤ بخطر الخرف قبل نحو عقدين من ظهور الأعراض عبر اختبار دم بسيط لدى النساء الأكبر سناً.

وأضاف أن هذه المؤشرات الحيوية قد تساعد الأطباء والباحثين على تحديد الأشخاص الأكثر عرضة للإصابة بالمرض، وتطوير إستراتيجيات لتأخير ظهوره أو الوقاية منه.

كما أن الكشف المبكر قد يسمح بتطبيق برامج متابعة صحية وتدخلات وقائية قبل أن تبدأ مشكلات الذاكرة بالتأثير على الحياة اليومية.

اختلاف النتائج بين الفئات

وأشارت الدراسة إلى أن العلاقة بين هذا المؤشر الحيوي وخطر الخرف ليست متساوية لدى جميع النساء، فقد تبين أن النساء فوق سن السبعين اللواتي لديهن مستويات مرتفعة من p-tau217 كن أكثر عرضة لتدهور القدرات الإدراكية مقارنة بالنساء الأصغر سناً، كما لوحظ تأثير أكبر لدى النساء اللواتي يحملن جين APOE ε4، المعروف بارتباطه بزيادة خطر الإصابة بمرض ألزهايمر.

كذلك أظهرت النتائج أن المؤشر الحيوي كان متنبئاً أقوى بالخرف لدى النساء اللواتي تلقين علاجاً هرمونياً يحتوي على الإستروجين والبروجستين مقارنة بمن تلقين علاجاً وهمياً.

أهمية الاختبارات الدموية

ويرى الباحثون أن الاختبارات المعتمدة على الدم مثل p-tau217 تحمل إمكانات كبيرة لأنها أقل تدخلاً وأسهل في التطبيق مقارنة بالفحوصات الأخرى مثل تصوير الدماغ أو تحليل السائل الشوكي.

وأشار الباحثون إلى أن ذلك قد يساهم في تسريع الأبحاث المتعلقة بعوامل خطر الخرف، وكذلك تقييم الإستراتيجيات الوقائية التي قد تقلل من احتمالات الإصابة.

الحاجة لمزيد من الأبحاث

ورغم النتائج الواعدة، أكد الباحثون أن اختبارات الدم للكشف عن ألزهايمر ما تزال قيد الدراسة، ولا يُنصح حالياً باستخدامها كفحص روتيني للأشخاص الذين لا تظهر عليهم أعراض.

كما شددوا على ضرورة إجراء المزيد من الدراسات قبل اعتماد هذا الأسلوب في الاستخدام الطبي، خصوصاً أن الدراسة شملت نساءً مسنات فقط، ما يعني أن النتائج قد لا تنطبق بالضرورة على الرجال أو الفئات العمرية الأصغر.

ويأمل العلماء أن تتناول الدراسات المستقبلية تأثير عوامل أخرى مثل الوراثة والعلاج الهرموني والأمراض المرتبطة بالتقدم في العمر على هذا المؤشر الحيوي ودوره في التنبؤ بالخرف.