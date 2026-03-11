مع تزايد الاهتمام بالصحة الوقائية، يبرز دور الغذاء كعامل مهم في تقليل مخاطر الإصابة بأنواع معينة من السرطان، ومن بينها سرطان القولون. وتشير دراسات صحية متعددة إلى أن بعض الأطعمة الغنية بالألياف والمركبات النباتية قد ترتبط بانخفاض خطر تطور هذا المرض، ما يجعل تنظيم النظام الغذائي جزءًا من إستراتيجيات الصحة العامة، وفقًا لما ورد في تقرير نشرته «العربية.نت» استنادًا إلى أبحاث طبية.

الطعام الأول الذي يبرز في الوقاية هو الخضروات الورقية الداكنة مثل السبانخ والكرنب، وذلك لاحتوائها على مستويات مرتفعة من الألياف والفيتامينات والمعادن التي تدعم صحة الجهاز الهضمي وتعزز حركة الأمعاء المنتظمة، ما يقلل مدة تعرض خلايا القولون للسموم. وتشير الأدلة إلى أن الأنظمة الغذائية الغنية بالألياف ترتبط بانخفاض معدلات الإصابة بسرطان القولون مقارنة بالأنظمة منخفضة الألياف.

ومن بين الأطعمة المفيدة البقوليات مثل العدس والحمص والفاصوليا، التي تزود الجسم بالألياف والبروتين النباتي، وتساهم في تعزيز التوازن البكتيري في الأمعاء، وهو عامل مهم في الوظائف المناعية والوقائية. وُجد أن الميكروبيوم الصحي قد يرتبط بانخفاض حالات الالتهاب المزمن، وهو عامل خطر معروف للإصابة بسرطانات الجهاز الهضمي.

أما الثوم والبصل فيحتويان على مركبات كبريتية تُعد نشطة بيولوجيًا وتظهر في بعض الدراسات خصائص مضادة للسرطان. ويُعتقد أن هذه المركبات تساهم في تثبيط نمو الخلايا غير الطبيعية في القولون. كما أن إضافة الأطعمة الغنية بأحماض أوميغا 3 مثل الأسماك الدهنية (السلمون والتونة) قد يمنح تأثيرات مضادة للالتهاب، ما يدعم صحة الخلايا في الأمعاء.