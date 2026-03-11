With the increasing interest in preventive health, the role of food emerges as an important factor in reducing the risk of developing certain types of cancer, including colon cancer. Multiple health studies indicate that some foods rich in fiber and phytochemicals may be associated with a lower risk of developing this disease, making dietary regulation a part of public health strategies, according to a report published by "Al Arabiya.net" based on medical research.

The first food that stands out in prevention is dark leafy vegetables such as spinach and kale, due to their high levels of fiber, vitamins, and minerals that support digestive health and promote regular bowel movements, reducing the duration of exposure of colon cells to toxins. Evidence suggests that fiber-rich diets are associated with lower rates of colon cancer compared to low-fiber diets.

Among the beneficial foods are legumes such as lentils, chickpeas, and beans, which provide the body with fiber and plant protein, and contribute to enhancing the bacterial balance in the gut, an important factor in immune and preventive functions. A healthy microbiome has been found to be associated with a decrease in chronic inflammation, a known risk factor for gastrointestinal cancers.

Garlic and onions contain sulfur compounds that are considered biologically active and have shown anti-cancer properties in some studies. These compounds are believed to help inhibit the growth of abnormal cells in the colon. Additionally, incorporating foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as fatty fish (salmon and tuna), may provide anti-inflammatory effects, supporting cell health in the intestines.