The Egyptian Consul General Ahmed Abdel-Majeed received condolences and expressions of sympathy from officials and friends on the passing of his mother (may God have mercy on her), during the mourning gathering held this evening (Tuesday), after the Isha prayer at the premises of the consulate general in the Al-Rawdah neighborhood of Jeddah.



The mourners expressed their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the consul and his family, asking God Almighty to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and loved ones with patience and solace.