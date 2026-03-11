استقبل القنصل العام المصري أحمد عبدالمجيد التعازي والمواساة من المسؤولين والأصدقاء في وفاة والدته (رحمها الله)، وذلك خلال مجلس العزاء الذي أُقيم مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بعد صلاة العشاء في مقر القنصلية العامة بحي الروضة بجدة.


وعبّر المعزون عن خالص تعازيهم وصادق مواساتهم للقنصل وأسرته، سائلين الله تعالى أن يتغمد الفقيدة بواسع رحمته، وأن يسكنها فسيح جناته، ويلهم أهلها وذويها الصبر والسلوان.