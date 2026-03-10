نفّذ فرع وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية بمنطقة عسير مبادرة «سفرة الأجاويد»، ضمن مشروع «سوار عسير» في النسخة الرابعة من مبادرة «أجاويد»، التي أطلقها أمير منطقة عسير تركي بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز، وذلك بالتعاون مع مجلس العساس.


وشهدت المبادرة إقامة ورشة عمل تطبيقية في أبها، جمعت طهاةً ناشئين من طلاب الجامعات وأسراً منتجة ومستفيدي الضمان الاجتماعي، إذ قدّم المدرب علي العساس طرق إعداد الأطباق العسيرية التقليدية، مثل العريكة والمشغوثة، بأساليب تمزج بين المذاق التراثي ومعايير الضيافة الحديثة.


وهدفت المبادرة إلى تمكين المشاركين من إعداد أطباق متكاملة وفق تقييم احترافي، إلى جانب تعزيز مفهوم سياحة الطعام بوصفه جزءاً من الهوية الثقافية لمنطقة عسير.


كما تضمنت تدشين كتيب إلكتروني عبر رمز الاستجابة السريعة (باركود) لتوثيق المطبخ العسيري ونشر ثقافته في المواقع السياحية، دعماً للحراك السياحي والثقافي في المنطقة.