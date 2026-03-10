The branch of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in the Asir region implemented the initiative "Sufrat Al-Ajawid" as part of the "Sewar Asir" project in the fourth edition of the "Ajawid" initiative, which was launched by the Prince of Asir region, Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, in collaboration with the Al-Assas Council.



The initiative featured a practical workshop in Abha, bringing together emerging chefs from university students, productive families, and beneficiaries of social security. Trainer Ali Al-Assas presented methods for preparing traditional Asiri dishes, such as Arika and Mashghutha, using techniques that blend traditional flavors with modern hospitality standards.



The initiative aimed to empower participants to prepare complete dishes according to professional evaluation, in addition to promoting the concept of food tourism as part of the cultural identity of the Asir region.



It also included the launch of an electronic booklet via a QR code to document the Asiri cuisine and spread its culture in tourist sites, supporting the tourism and cultural movement in the region.