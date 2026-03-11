أسهم مركز رعاية الأطفال التائهين في تقديم الرعاية والعناية لأكثر من 3 آلاف طفل في ساحات المسجد النبوي ومسجد قباء منذ غرة شهر رمضان المبارك، ضمن الجهود الإنسانية المبذولة لخدمة قاصدي المسجد النبوي من الزوار والمصلين خلال الشهر الفضيل.
ويعمل المركز عبر فريق ميداني مؤهل يتولى استقبال الأطفال التائهين ورعايتهم في بيئة آمنة، إلى جانب التواصل مع ذويهم وإعادتهم إليهم في وقت قياسي، بما يسهم في طمأنة الأسر وتعزيز مستوى الخدمات المقدمة لزوار المسجد النبوي خلال شهر رمضان.
The Lost Children Care Center has contributed to providing care and attention to more than 3,000 children in the courtyards of the Prophet's Mosque and Quba Mosque since the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan, as part of the humanitarian efforts made to serve the visitors and worshippers of the Prophet's Mosque during this holy month.
The center operates through a qualified field team that takes care of receiving lost children and caring for them in a safe environment, in addition to communicating with their families and returning them in a timely manner, which helps reassure families and enhance the level of services provided to visitors of the Prophet's Mosque during Ramadan.