The Lost Children Care Center has contributed to providing care and attention to more than 3,000 children in the courtyards of the Prophet's Mosque and Quba Mosque since the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan, as part of the humanitarian efforts made to serve the visitors and worshippers of the Prophet's Mosque during this holy month.



The center operates through a qualified field team that takes care of receiving lost children and caring for them in a safe environment, in addition to communicating with their families and returning them in a timely manner, which helps reassure families and enhance the level of services provided to visitors of the Prophet's Mosque during Ramadan.