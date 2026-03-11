أسهم مركز رعاية الأطفال التائهين في تقديم الرعاية والعناية لأكثر من 3 آلاف طفل في ساحات المسجد النبوي ومسجد قباء منذ غرة شهر رمضان المبارك، ضمن الجهود الإنسانية المبذولة لخدمة قاصدي المسجد النبوي من الزوار والمصلين خلال الشهر الفضيل.


ويعمل المركز عبر فريق ميداني مؤهل يتولى استقبال الأطفال التائهين ورعايتهم في بيئة آمنة، إلى جانب التواصل مع ذويهم وإعادتهم إليهم في وقت قياسي، بما يسهم في طمأنة الأسر وتعزيز مستوى الخدمات المقدمة لزوار المسجد النبوي خلال شهر رمضان.